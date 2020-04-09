Farming safely during the pandemic

Make it easier for workers to wash their hands throughout the day, setting up plenty of hand washing stations with soap and paper towels. The CDC says that hand sanitizer does not work on greasy, dirty hands. Soap and water work much better on the farm.

Contact with people from off the farm is one of the easiest entry points to be exposed to a virus. The NIH says the COVID-19 virus can survive up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to three days on plastic and stainless steel. It is important to have a plan for handling shipments arriving on the farm. Ask delivery people not to use your equipment to unload products and minimize the number of people involved. Sanitize newly-arrived items when possible and wash your hands after working with them.

When running in to town to pick up a part, call ahead to see if what you need is in stock. Many dealers will let you pay over the phone and pick your order up outside the store - like the curbside service most restaurants are doing now. This might feel awkward, but physical interaction with other people is one of the easiest ways to catch the virus. Doing as much work by phone as possible will reduce your exposure and keep you and your family healthy.