Farmington businessman dies at 76

David Braun, who died Feb.13 at the age of 76, is being remembered as an entrepreneur, community activist, dreamer and natural born leader by his many friends and family who knew him best.
Braun graduated with his Master of Divinity degree from Eden Seminary in St. Louis while remaining open and accepting of those with cultural and religious differences. He later traveled to Lebanon with the Peace Corps in 1968 where he taught English to children in an orphanage.
As many Parkland residents can attest, Braun enjoyed being an active part of the community and served in many capacities, including president of the Farmington Chamber of Commerce. He was also a recipient of awards for his many efforts made on behalf of the community.
Laura Raymer, who serves as director of events and program marketing for the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce, recalled meeting Braun 24 years ago.
“I was new to the organization in 1995 when David was president of the Farmington Regional Chamber,” she said. “From the beginning, he was an accessible and driven mentor, full of ideas and the ability to energize and motivate those around him. He was always looking further down the road than the rest of us, never settling for ‘just good enough.’
“David's energy and ability to think ‘outside the box’ helped to lead our organization and our community into a new era of growth and prosperity. On a personal note, I will miss his positivity, his energy, a smile that could light up a room and his generous laugh. Our community owes him a debt of gratitude and I am a better person for having known him.”
In his role as an entrepreneur, Braun sought to fill the employment gaps in and around the area by founding, along with Marlene Brockmiller, Workforce Employment Solutions. Because of its success, Workforce later earned a place on Inc. 500’s list of fastest-growing companies.
Following retirement, Braun turned his attention to transforming an old pant factory in downtown Farmington into a multi-use space to bring people together, as well as provide an event center for the area.
Kevin Engler, who first served as a councilman and then later as elected mayor of Farmington, remembered the impact Braun’s dream of redeveloping the downtown area and re-purposing what eventually became known as “The Factory” had on the city.
“Besides being the president of the chamber, David was active in downtown redevelopment,” Engler said. “He bought that building where the Minuteman Press is and fixed it up. They had their Workforce offices upstairs. He was very active in trying to keep the downtown going and then when the factory closed and we couldn’t find any use for it, David repurposed it and at least made it a very positive presence in town compared to it just being torn down — that was our other option at the time. Just tear it down and turn it into a parking lot.
“Dave took over with his Friends of the Family mentoring program and tried to do two things at once — create a little money for the mentorship program and preserve the Biltwell factory which has now got the downtown diner, a Mexican food restaurant and at least 10 other businesses in there besides the banquet hall. He was very active in, not just the growth and development, but the preservation of Farmington.”
Daily Journal Managing Editor Doug Smith was another person who became impressed with Braun and his energetic attempts to make Farmington a better place in which to live. Smith, who at the time was managing editor of the Farmington Press, had a front-row seat for much of Braun’s work in improving the city at that time.
“The Factory building was given to Braun for that use by the family who owned and operated the textile mill there for decades,” Smith said. “To think Braun could take the rundown, dilapidated empty monster of a building and turn it into anything was an undertaking not many would have embarked on — but he did with gusto. He was always a thinker and big picture guy, but also worked the small details to make it happen. He was one of those guys who you just knew was much smarter than the rest of us.”
Mark Toti recalled Braun’s attempts to get him involved as a mentor for the program that was so very important to him.
“The Friends of the Family program was a true passion in David’s life — something that definitely meant the world to him,” Toti said. “I was a part of that. I was one of the people he recruited to be a mentor to a young boy, and it turned out to be a great experience. David definitely had a concern for other people and tried to improve the lives of other people. It wasn’t just a show — it was something he really believed in.
“That’s something I always appreciated about him. I also learned that David didn’t take no as an answer very well because the first couple of times he tried to recruit me for Friends of the Family, I was heavily involved in other things and didn’t take part at the time. But he kept up with me to do it and finally I did, and it turned out to be a great situation for me. I appreciated that if people needed something, he would stick to it and make sure it got done.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.