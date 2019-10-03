The following story originally appeared on the front page of the Oct. 6, 1989 issue of the Farmington Press Advertiser – Editor
Farmington's Knights are on a roll. After dropping three in a row to open their season, they've bounced back and claimed impressive victories over Fredericktown and St. Vincent. Both the Black Cats and the Indians encountered a rebounding Knight team intent on salvaging their season.
The Rebels of Central High visit Farmington for the Knight's Homecoming tilt on Friday. Coach Larry Chapman's team intends to send them home hurting. A switch to the Power I formation is paying off for the Knights. Tailback John Krause, a 5-6, 155 pound senior has led the charge. The dynamo gained 258 yards against Fredericktown and another 158 against St. Vincent. He's tallied five touchdowns for the young season. Escorting the explosive tailback out of the backfield is a responsibility shared by blocking backs Ryan Dowell, Brian Vargo and Mike Landrum.
Knight quarterback Mark Noble might throw some too. With the running game working, he could get the opportunity to send a few bullets out to his split ends Ricky Rickus, Charles Koester and Darren Bari or tight end Brian McIntire. Noble has hit nearly 60 percent of his passes this season. He completed three of four in the St. Vincent game, including a 32-yard touchdown aerial he tossed to Koester.
"We still have a legitimate chance to win the conference," Coach Chapman said. "We've got some confidence now. We know we can score. The defense has been tough all year. No the offense is starting to gel." His Knights can hold their heads up.
You have free articles remaining.
The opponents that bested them are 13-2 for the season and have enjoyed spots in the state rankings all season. "We came out of the chute and played some real tough ones," said Chapman.
He's got some tough ones wearing the Black and Gold too. Stuart Hao and Shannon Henson are cornerstones of the offensive line. On defense, linebackers Ryan Dowell and Jeff Savage have been terrors. Dowell thinks the Knights may be on the verge of turning their season around. "The guys up front are keeping the offensive lines in check and allowing the linebackers to flow and we've got some guys playing defense who really like to hit." Dowell is a 5-9, 170 pound senior with fire in his eyes. He reads defensive signals on the sidelines and relays that information to his teammates.
Safety Kyle Richardson is another important defensive element as is cornerback Ricky Rickus who picked off a St. Vincent pass last week and returned it for a touchdown.
Richardson also handles all the Knight's kicking duties. "He's kicked real well the last couple of weeks," said Coach Chapman. Richardson nailed five of six PATS's against St. Vincent and had a 24-yard field goal against Fredericktown.
Central High's Rebels will see a lot of faces when they take the field against Farmington. Coach Chapman substitutes frequently to keep his horses fresh. With two victories in a row and excitement of Homecoming rolled into this clash, the theme for this encounter appears to be "Tonight's the Knights."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.