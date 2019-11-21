{{featured_button_text}}
FARMINGTON CHRISTMAS PARADE IS COMING!

This long-running downtown parade, starting at 6 p.m. Dec. 3, is a "must see" for anyone wanting a great start to the holidays. This year's theme is "Hollywood Holiday."

Co-sponsored by Krekeler Jewelers, the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Farmington Downtown Development Association, the Farmington Christmas Parade features colorful floats, seasonal music and, of course, Santa and Mrs. Claus who make their appearance at the parade's conclusion.

Once the parade is over, the Clauses will officially open Winter Wonderland at Long Hall (City Hall), where children will have a chance to share their Christmas "wish-lists" with Santa Claus throughout the holiday season.

