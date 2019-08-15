{{featured_button_text}}
Famington city employees recognized
Mark Marberry, Farmington Press

Farmington city employees Brad Bayless, left, received the 2019 Southeast Section Outstanding Wastewater Operator of the Year Award and Charles Reever received the W. Victor Weir Award for outstanding and devoted service to the public in the field of water management at the annual Missouri Water and Wastewater Conference held Aug. 1-2.

Congratulations to both men for receiving this honor!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments