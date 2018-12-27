Try 1 month for 99¢
Farmington Elks donate to PRC
Kevin R. Jenkins, Farmington Press

Lonnie Edwards, the Exalted Ruler of Farmington Elks Lodge 1765, presents a donation on behalf of the organization to Parkland Pregnancy Resource Center Executive Director Becky Laubinger, center, and board member Dotty Bach.

Farmington Elks Lodge aids a number of groups and organizations in the Parkland such as PRC, which is based in Park Hills.

PRC, which began as a not-for-profit organization to aid women and families dealing with pregnancy, receives no government assistance and depends solely on donations.

