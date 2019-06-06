Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 handed out $14,000 in local scholarships to 42 students from Farmington, Bismarck, and St. Paul Lutheran high schools at its Annual Youth Banquet held last month.
There was also a special presentation made for a local student.
"The lodge had a great turnout for the annual Youth Banquet held on May 5," said co-chairman Keith Huck. "Teens of the month, of the year and scholarship winners were recognized. Myself and co-chair Kurt Bauche presented the awards with over 150 in attendance. Along with the previously mentioned awards, two special scholarship awards were handed out. It was the first year for the $1,000 Bill Merryman scholarship and a $1,000 from the family of Ken Chapman.
Recognized were the following young people:
Bismarck Teens of the Month: Shaylin Ryder, Sarah Hale, Clay Gilliam, Logan Dunn, Tyler Gapsch, Shawn Mork, Brenna Spradling, Austin Droege and Adrianna Boyd
St Paul Lutheran Teens of the Month: Alexandra Wiles, Andrea Stetina, Gabriel Ayers, Hailey Debert, Megan Saunders and Mia Montgomery
Farmington Teens of the Month: Elizabeth Felker, Tycen Gray, Alex Wade, Sydney Berghaus, Abigail Jent, McKenna Moore, Smanatha Skuta, Kayleigh Vinson and Kenedy Breakfield
Teens of the Year: Shaylin Ryder, Bismarck; Chloe Propst, St. Paul and Alex Wade, Farmington
Most Valuable Student Scholarships: Kathern Baechle, Sarah Bauer, Kennedy Breakfield, Blair Busenbark, Natasja Haffner, Sarah Hale, Abigail Jent, Allison Layton, Chloe Majeske, Jesse Miller, McKenna Moore, Samantha Skuta, Riley Turner, Miranda Wade and Sophia White
Farmington Elks Lodge Awards: Elizabeth Felker, Anna Morrow and Andrw Buerck
Ken Chapman Scholarship: Ethan Buerck; Bill Merryman Scholarship: Macy Embry; and Most Valuable Student Finalist: Ann Raymer
Farmington High School graduate Ann Raymer was recognized for finishing third in the Elks Lodge Most Valuable Student scholarship contest that took place during the sixth annual MVS Leadership Weekend held April 11-14 in Chicago. She will be receiving a $30,000 scholarship over four years.
"It was a great weekend in Chicago and I'm so grateful for being one of the finalists in the Most Valuable Student contest and receiving the scholarship from the Elks," she said. "I'm so grateful for the Farmington Elks submitting my name as their representative in the contest."
There were a total of six students who finished in the contest's top spots. It is sponsored by the Elks National Foundation is proud to announce the top six winners of the 2019 Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. Over the course of the weekend, the finalists were interviewed by a panel of national judges. A female and male winner were chosen for three prize levels.
While in Chicago, the scholars learned firsthand about the Elks' commitment to veterans by serving at the Jesse Brown V.A. Medical Center. The scholars forged powerful bonds over this and other experiences throughout the weekend.
The 13 runners-up receive $20,000 over four years. In addition, 480 semi-finalists will receive $4,000 over four years. More than 25,000 high school seniors applied for the MVS scholarship last fall.
