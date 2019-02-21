FEBRUARY STUDENT OF THE MONTH
Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced the Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School students of the month for February.
The Farmington High School Student of the Month is McKenna Moore, the daughter of Debbie and Jay Moore. Ms. Moore was selected to the 2018 Missouri Girls State, is a member of the National Honors Society and placed first at FFA Districts in food science.
Moore has held offices as the Farmington 2019 student council class treasurer (2015-16), class vice president (2016-17 + 2017-18), and student xouncil student body vice president (2018-19). She is a member of the high school Key Club (2015-19), World Cafe (2015-19), Fellowship of Christian Athletes (2015-19), Uknighted Leadership Club (2016-2019), girls varsity volleyball team (2018-19), basketball team (2017-19), and the National Honor Society (2017-19).
After graduation from high school, Moore plans to attend Missouri State University to study exercise science and pursue a degree in physical therapy. As Student of the Month, Moor will receive a $100 monetary grant and compete for the Farmington Elks’ “Farmington High School Student of the Year” to be awarded in May.
The St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Month for February is Lana Detring. Ms. Detring’s parents are Courtney and Brad Detring of Farmington.
Detring received the FFA Leadership and Green Hand award; is a four-year member the Fellowship of Christian Athletes; played three years on the SPLHS softball team, two years on the basketball team and one year on the volleyball team. She is a member of the Student Leadership Team (Student Council). Outside of school she works at Country Mart in Farmington and on her family generational farm.
After graduation from high school, Detring plans to attend Missouri State or Culver Stockton to study criminology and forensic science. As Student of the Month, she will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks’ “Student of the Year for St. Paul Lutheran High School” to be awarded in May.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.