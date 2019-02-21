Try 1 month for 99¢

FEBRUARY STUDENT OF THE MONTH

Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced the Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School students of the month for February.

The Farmington High School Student of the Month is McKenna Moore, the daughter of Debbie and Jay Moore. Ms. Moore was selected to the 2018 Missouri Girls State, is a member of the National Honors Society and placed first at FFA Districts in food science.

Moore has held offices as the Farmington 2019 student council class treasurer (2015-16), class vice president (2016-17 + 2017-18), and student xouncil student body vice president (2018-19). She is a member of the high school Key Club (2015-19), World Cafe (2015-19), Fellowship of Christian Athletes (2015-19), Uknighted Leadership Club (2016-2019), girls varsity volleyball team (2018-19), basketball team (2017-19), and the National Honor Society (2017-19).

After graduation from high school, Moore plans to attend Missouri State University to study exercise science and pursue a degree in physical therapy. As Student of the Month, Moor will receive a $100 monetary grant and compete for the Farmington Elks’ “Farmington High School Student of the Year” to be awarded in May.

The St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Month for February is Lana Detring. Ms. Detring’s parents are Courtney and Brad Detring of Farmington.

Detring received the FFA Leadership and Green Hand award; is a four-year member the Fellowship of Christian Athletes; played three years on the SPLHS softball team, two years on the basketball team and one year on the volleyball team. She is a member of the Student Leadership Team (Student Council). Outside of school she works at Country Mart in Farmington and on her family generational farm.

After graduation from high school, Detring plans to attend Missouri State or Culver Stockton to study criminology and forensic science. As Student of the Month, she will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks’ “Student of the Year for St. Paul Lutheran High School” to be awarded in May.

