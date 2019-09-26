Farmington Elks Lodge 1765 has announced its students of the month for Farmington High School and St. Paul Lutheran High School.
Kassandra Ramos
The Farmington High School Student of the Month for September is Kassandra Ramos, the daughter of Jane and Rustico Ramos of Farmington. Her honors and awards include being selected to attend Girls State in 2019 where she served as a Supreme Court Judge; receiving first place in the 2019 WYSE Regionals in biology and second place in English; first place in HOSA State in Creative Problem Solving 2018 and 2019; MAAA Scholar Bowl Champions 2019; Cross Country MVP 2017; and Conference Champions 2018.
Ramos has been involved in a number of organizations. She is vice president of the Health Occupation Students of America (HOSA) 2018-19; and is the chapter secretary for seniors in the National Honor Society (NHS) 2019-20. Ramos is also a member of the Scholar Bowl Team (2016-20); cross country team (2016-20); track and field team (2016-20); HOSA (2016-20); NHS (2018-20); Worldwide Youth in Science and Engineering (WYSE) 2017-2018; Science Club (2018-20) and is a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Parish.
After graduation from high school, Ramos plans to attend a four-year university where she intends to major in biology and pursue a career in the medical field. As student of the month she will receive an award of $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks FHS Student of the Year to be awarded in May.
Drew Breakfield
The St. Paul Lutheran High School Student of the Month for September is Drew Breakfield, the son of Tracey and James Breakfield of Farmington. His honors and awards include being selected to the All District baseball, soccer and track teams.
After graduation, Breakfield plans to attend a four-year university to continue his athletic career and earn a degree in education. As student of the month, he will receive $100 and compete for the Farmington Elks SPLHS Student of the Year to be awarded in May.
