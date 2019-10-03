{{featured_button_text}}
Walking tour

This brochure is what participants will get if they start their self-guided walking tour Friday at the old jail house.

 Pam Clifton

Although the fall foliage is not yet on full display, this Friday will still offer the perfect mix of picturesque tree-lined streets and sunshine.

Farmington History Museum’s walking tour is planned for Friday when participants will enjoy a leisurely late-evening stroll in historic downtown.

The tour begins at 5 p.m. at the old jail house where brochures will be given out by Farmington History Museum President Jessie Williams. The self-guided tour spotlights several of the town’s historic buildings. Docents will be located throughout the tour route — with lanterns in hand — to guide walkers along the path.

From the jail, tour participants will walk east on Columbia Street and then eventually make their way to Henry Street before concluding at Earth Mother Health Foods on East Harrison Street with MaryLee Visnovske.

Participants can continue to as many of the stops as they’d like or stop at any time. They can also join in on the tour at any point. Although it is not required to begin the tour at the jail, that is the location where the brochures will be given.

The tour ends around sunset at 7 p.m.

There is no cost for this informal event. Simply wear a pair of comfy shoes, maybe bring a water bottle and plan to enjoy an evening walk in beautiful downtown Farmington.

The brochure being used for this event was created by the city of Farmington and Farmington Tourism Board for its self-guided city walking tour.

Those who are unable to participate in Friday’s tour can pick up a copy of the brochure at the Farmington Regional Chamber of Commerce and complete the tour on their own at another time.

