The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for February. According to the report, the department responded to 279 calls during the month compared to 193 calls over the same period last year. There were four fire safety inspections, 56 alternative response vehicle, 54 incidence of simultaneous calls and 27 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to eight structure fires in February, for a total of 17 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to six calls year to date.

The department responded to 14 vehicle accidents in February, for a total of 39 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 16 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 198 medical emergencies in February, for a total of 393 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 220 calls year to date.

The department responded to 45 other types of calls in February, for a total of 83 to date. Last year, the department had responded to 110 calls year to date.

The department responded to 14 mutual aid calls in February, for a total of 35 date. Last year the department had responded to 38 calls year to date.

February 1, 2019 – The Fire Department conducted CPR training Brockmiller Construction in the fire department meeting room.

February 2, 2019 – The Sons of Confederate Veterans held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

February 5, 2019 – St. Francois County Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

February 6, 2019 – The National Federation for the Blind held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

February 7, 2019 – The fire department conducted a Fire Prevention program and a firehouse tour for the Window Tree Daycare.

February 11, 2019 – The Public Safety Committee held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

February 12, 2019 – The Mineral Area Gem & Mineral Society held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

February 13, 2019 – The City of Farmington Public Works held a safety meeting in the fire department meeting room.

February 14, 2019 – A firehouse tour was given to members of Ozark Valley Community Services.

February 16, 2019 – Summerfield Estates held a safety meeting in the fire department meeting room.

February 19, 2019 – The Designing Women quilt group held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

February 25, 2019 – NEXUS held a Community Vocational Rehab meeting in the fire department meeting room.

February 25, 2019 – A firehouse tour was given to members of Visions of Hope.

February 27, 2019 – The Historical Society held a meeting in the fire department meeting room

