Farmington FD issues monthly report

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its service report for last month.

The Farmington Fire Department has issued its monthly report for November 2019.

According to Farmington Fire Chief Todd Mecey, the department responded to 266 calls during the month, compared to 291 calls over the same period last year. There were four fire safety inspections, 106 alternative response vehicle, 41 incidence of simultaneous calls and 20 incidences of simultaneous calls handled by alternative response.

The department responded to 10 structure fires last month, for a total of 62 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 51 calls year to date.

The department responded to 19 vehicle accidents last month, for a total of 154 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 119 calls year to date.

The department responded to a total of 162 medical emergencies last month, for a total of 2,263 year to date. Last year, the department had responded to 1,782 calls year to date.

The department responded to 63 other types of calls last month, for a total of 665 to date. Last year, the department had responded to 611 calls year to date.

The department responded to 12 mutual aid calls in last month, for a total of 153 date. Last year the department had responded to 152 calls year to date.

Dated items listed for the reported month are:

Nov. 1 – Brockmiller Construction held a safety meeting in the fire department meeting room.

Nov. 2 – The fire department attended a public relations event, Toy Run, at Qdoba.

Nov. 4 – The Monday Club held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

Nov. 5 – The St. Francois County Fair Board held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

Nov. 6 – The National Federation for the Blind held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

Nov. 7 – The U.S. Census Bureau held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

Nov. 8 – The Deaf Association held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

Nov. 11 – The Public Safety Committee held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

Nov. 12 – The Mineral Area Gem & Mineral Society held a safety meeting in the fire department meeting room.

Nov. 13 – The city of Farmington Public Works Committee held a safety meeting in the fire department meeting room.

Nov. 19 – The Mineral Area Heritage Tractor Club held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

Nov. 20 – The Historical Society held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

Nov. 21 – The U.S. Census Bureau held a meeting in the fire department meeting room.

Nov. 25 – NEXUS held a Community Vocational Rehab meeting in the fire department meeting room.

