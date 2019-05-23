The 2019 Farmington High School senior class graduated 231 students during commencement exercises held Sunday afternoon in the Farmington Civic Center.
The Farmington High School Band, under the direction of Matt Kasper, played “Pomp and Circumstance” as the students entered the civic center.
Following the processional, the Star Spangled Banner was performed by the FHS Band, under the direction of Elliot Naes. The FHS AFJROTC Color Guard presented the colors after which Student Council President Elizabeth Felker gave the welcome and military recognition.
The “Armed Forces Salute” was performed by the FHS band under the direction of Mari Porter, while the FHS AFJROTC Color Guard presented the flag of each branch of the armed forces.
Recognition of those seniors who also graduated from Mineral Area College this spring was made by Dr. Diana Stuart, dean of Arts and Sciences at MAC.
Senior Class President Kody Winch gave the senior challenge, followed by the junior response given by Junior Class President Blaine Worley.
The A Cappella Choir directed by Claire Naes performed the senior song “The Lonesome Road."
This year's guest speaker was David Buerck, the father of senior Ethan Buerck and official sports therapist for Farmington High School. He reminisced about raising his son and the time spent with Ethan’s friends, as well as offering advice to the seniors for the years ahead.
“What makes Farmington High School so special?” he asked. “It was you. It was you that made FHS so special. You put in the work. You put in the blood, sweat and tears. As a dad, I want each of you to be successful, but what is considered success after high school?
"Here are dad’s three areas of advice for you to achieve success. Number one, be present. Reduce the distractions, put down the devices. Spend time away from your phones, iPads, computers and video games.
"Number two, attitude is everything. The only difference between a good day and a bad day is your attitude.
"Number three, dare to dream. Think outside the box and work together.
"You can accomplish great things when you come together and collaborate. Please, I urge you to break down barriers that seem to divide us. Be respectful of each other’s opinions and differences. Listen before you act or jump to conclusions, and then come together to find solutions.
“This afternoon I challenge you to be present, have a positive attitude and dare to dream. You may well be surprised at what strengths you possess, and what you can accomplish. The discoveries and decisions you make can certainly play a role in the shaping of the world of tomorrow.”
Assistant Principal Roy Northern presented the Knight of the Year Award to Nathaniel Greif and Principal Dr. Jamie LaMonds presented the top 10 students by GPA, ending with the salutatorian and valedictorian. They were Sydney Berghaus, Virginia Lugo, Ann Raymer, Rebekah Kimpel, Katherine Baechle, Joseph Lix, Kennedy Breakfield, Ethan Buerck, Natasja Haffner and Jesse Miller.
Valedictorian Jesse Miller then addressed her fellow students, saying, “We’ve accomplished great things as a class. I would like to thank everyone that helped us along the way. To our families who worked day-in and day-out to help to give us every opportunity to succeed. Thank you to our friends who are always there to support us. And I would like to thank the faculty members who believed in us.
“Among us are future leaders, doctors, teachers, musicians, artists and businessmen. We are about to start the next chapter in our lives. Don’t be afraid to live a little and take risks. Don’t be afraid to fail, for you will learn from the experience.”
Board of Education President Howard Hoehn and Vice President Dolores Howard presented the diplomas and A+ medals.
The school song was led by Claire Naes, accompanied by the FHS Band followed by LaMonds conferring the degrees. The FHS Band, directed by Matt Kasper, performed the recessional.
Members of the Farmington class of 2019 included:
Connor Alligood, Jessy Amsden, Garrett Anderson, Clayton Bach, Katherine Baechle, Alyssa Barnes, Jordan Barnes, Maggie Barth, Savanah Barton, Sarah Bauer, Preston Beck, Noah Bellew, Elizabeth Bequette, Chase Berg, Dalton Berg, Sydney Berghaus, Cassandra Black, William Bland, Clara Bloodworth, Gage Blount, Brent Bohnert, Kaitlynn Bowles, Parker Bowman, Kathryn Boxx, Sophie Boyer, Hannah Brackett, Kennedy Breakfield, Angelika Brewington, Ethan Buerck, Evan Burke, Riley Burlbaw, Blair Busenbark, Brody Byers, Lake Byington, Rebecca Byington, Jasmine Cochran, Hannah Cole, Owen Collins, Stephanie Conaway, Brandon Cooper, Zoe Copeland, Madelynn Courtney, Damian Crisp, Lakotah Davis, David Day, Abigail Dean, Gage DeBlois, Justin Dement, Megan Dement, Jonathan Dixon, Exodus Donley, Tyler Duncan, Frankie Eaton, Megan Eaves, Leah Eckhoff, Justin Eldridge, Macy Embry, Courtney English, Emma Farrar, Elizabeth Felker, Taylor Fischbeck, Klayton Foster, Aaron France, Alicia Francis, Emily Friedmeyer, Dean Friedrich, Cole Gerstenberger, Baylee Gilliam, Gabriella Giuliani, Dezerea Gore, Tycen Gray, Nathaniel Greif, Martin Guerrero, Natasja Haffner, Nichole Hahl, Abigail Hallock, Xavier Hamblin, Alyssa Hammers, Anna Hansen, Jeana Harris, Jordyn Harris, Maria Harris, Craig Hart, Raimie Hasenstab, Cierra Hawkins, Andrew Heberlie, Ethan Hedrick, Eamon Hein, Allyson Helms, Kaytlin Henson, Tyler Herzog, Anthony Hodges, Karson Hoehn, Garrett Holt, Katie Hovis, Alyssa Howard, Hanna Hughes, Joseph Hulsey, Brooklynn Hunt, Keith Hurley, Logan Hutson, Alissa Jackson, Hunter James, Abigail Jent, Emma Johnson, Casey Jones, Alexander Karst, Kaitlyn Kearns, Zachary Kelso, Hannah Kimpel, Rebekah Kimpel, Macy King, Javan Koderick, Abagale Kostic, Harrison Krekeler, Adam Kthiri, Ethan LaBreyere, Charles Lambert Jr., Maria Lara, Cole Laurence, Alexander Lawson, Devin Lawson, Allison Layton, Gage Leitz, Karoline Lewis, Logan Liddell, Alison Link, Wyatt Litterst, Dalton Litzau, Joseph Lix, Virginia Lugo, Whitney Luther, John Maize, Chloe Majeske, Brent Martin, Michael Martin, Jaysen Mattingly, Nathan Maulding, Ryan McKelvey, Hanna Miller, Jesse Miller, Alexis Mitchell, McKenna Moore, Daniel Morgan, Anna Morrow, Sean Moses, Andrew Mosier, Zachary Murphy, Jonathan Myers, Olivia Nelson, Kyleigh Nickelson, Andrew Obenauer, Payton Owens, Hunter Patterson, Macey Pauls, Hunter Peirce, Benjamin Peppers, Caleb Pfeifer, Jazmin Phares, Austin Phelps, Lexie Pirtle, Lilly Polaski, Garrett Portell, Brady Poucher, Andrew Presson, Emily Pulliam, Venessa Rangel, Ann Raymer, Maxwell Reid, Chase Reynolds, Drew Roberts, Grant Roberts, Hailey Roberts, Hannah Rose, Glore Ruiz, Johnathan Russell, Bryce Sancegraw, Dylan Sarratt, Tyler Sauer, David Schoenbeck, Sydney Schoenbeck, Ryan Seger, Joseph Sellers, Katie Setchfield, Kyle Short, Chad Silvey, Cheyenne Simmons, Robbie Simmons, Teerana Sinthuvanont, Samantha Skuta, Cameron Smith, Amelia Sproat, Savannah Stack, Tristan Stotler, Emily Stricklin, Jaydyn Sullivan, Carly Thompson, William Thomure Sarah Townsend, Bailey Tucker, Kalynn Tucker, Cesslie Turner, Rachel Turner, Riley Turner, Colton Twidwell, Gavin Vance, Hayden VanTuyl, Kaleigh Vinson, Grant Waddell, Alexander Wade, Miranda Wade, Ezekiel Wagganer, Preston Walker, Payten Ward, Rebecca Weekley, Kaylie Weiss, Allison White, Joshua White, Sophia White, Caylynn White-Moore, Trey Wileman, Dylan Wile, Stwirt Williams, Jeremiah Wills, Kody Winch, Breeanna Wood, Jaylyn Woodley, Kaylee Wooldridge, Harlee Yates, Devin Yeager and Christopher Yost. Honorary Graduate - the late Mathew Tyler Harris.
The above list does not include those seniors who graduated earlier in the year. The Farmington Press will recognize those students in a future issue.
