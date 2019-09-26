{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Homecoming Queen Candidates

The 2019 Farmington Homecoming Queen Candidates are front row: Ella Gray, Emily Gosling and  Peyton McCleod. Second row: Brittany Ladd, Emily Childs, Melissa Miller, Kayla Galczynski and Emmagyn Parton.

 MARK MARBERRY, Daily Journal

"A Knight of Remembrance" is the theme for the 2019 Farmington High School Homecoming.

The theme is designed to honor the U.S. Armed Forces. Class themes are Seniors-Army, Juniors-Navy, Sophomores-Air Force, Freshman-Marines and Faculty-Coast Guard.

There are a total of eight candidates competing for the role of Homecoming Queen.

■ Brittany Ladd is representing FFA. Her parents are Norman and Karin Ladd. Her escort is Caleb Weir.

■ Ella Gray is representing Fall Sports. Her parents are Michelle and Darren Gray. Her escort is Blane Worley.

■ Emily Childs is representing AFJROTC. Her parents are Christina Childs and Jeff Childs. Her escort will be Anthony Meister.

■ Emily Gosling is representing Student Council. Her parents are Todd Gosling and Marquitta Dorris. She will be escorted by Tyler Thebeau.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

■ Melissa Miller represents Knightline. Her parents are Ed and Lisa Miller. She will be escorted by Ben Smith.

■ Peyton McLeod represents Cheer. Her parents are Robert and Amy McLeod. She will be escorted by Noah Heifner.

■ Kayla Galczynski represents Band. Her parents are Nikki and Dave Galczynski. She will be escorted by Matthew Kurtz.

■ Emmagyn Parton represents Theatre. Her parents are Alexis Huggins and James Parton. She will be escorted by Ryan Fuemmeler.

Spirit Week started Monday with PJ Day. Tuesday was Tacky Tourist Day, Wednesday was Decades Day, Thursday is Class Color Day and Friday is Black and Gold Day.

Homecoming Parade Check-in is at 11:30 a.m. Friday. The Homecoming Parade follows at 1:30 p.m. The queen coronation is scheduled for halftime of the Farmington Knights versus Poplar Bluff Mules football game, beginning at 7 p.m..

Saturday Night's Homecoming Dance takes place from 7-10 p.m.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments