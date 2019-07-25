{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Knightline wins awards

Farmington Knightline dance group won several awards during the Universal Dance Association Camp held July 11-14 in Branson.

 Submitted photo

The Farmington Knightline recently returned from the Universal Dance Association (UDA) Camp held July 11-14 in Branson.

Varsity and junior varsity both received first place with their original home routines, awarding them the opportunity to attend UDA National Dance Competition in Orlando, Florida in January, should they choose to attend.

Varsity Knightline was also awarded a superior trophy for obtaining the highest average for blue ribbon count on final evaluations. Every dancer on the varsity team received a blue ribbon on her performance on both routines that she learned at camp.

In addition, the varsity team received the Team Leadership Award. This award is the most sought after award and is voted on by all the teams at camp. This award is based on the team that participants would most like to be on if they weren't on their current team.

Coach Janna Hagerty praised her student’s abilities and how they represented the Farmington School District.

“Every single Knightline dancer represented our district extremely well,” she said. “Instructors, coaches and other dancers often sought us out to compliment not only the skills, but more importantly the character of our girls. I could not be more proud of them. I am blessed to have such an amazing group of team members.”

Each team member received a pin for our campaign to support St. Jude's Children’s Hospital. Every varsity and junior varsity dancer completed a letter writing campaign to support St. Jude's, totaling over 300 letters.

Knightline varsity members Melissa Miller, Macey Vandiver, Taylor Stamm, Arianna Dettling and Jordan Young were named All-American Dancers for varsity and were invited to perform in the New Year’s Day Parade in Rome, Italy.

Junior varsity dancer Suzan Helton was named as All American dancer for junior varsity and has been given the opportunity to perform in the Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Macey Vandiver, Melissa Miller, Emily Gosling, Abby English, Jordan Young, Mercedes Moore, Bella Burgdorf, Arianna Dettling, Taylor Stamm, Graci Blyze and Laynee Copeland have been invited to perform in the Varsity Spirit Spectacular Christmas at Walt Disney World.

Varsity Knightline members include Bella Burgdorf; Emma Crites; Rachel Deidiker; Arianna Dettling; Abby English, team leader; Emily Gosling, team leader; Lauren Hall; Taylor Henson; Alyssa Howard; Madeline Joyce; Taylor Matthiesen; Melissa Miller, captain; Mercedes Moore; Anna Sikes; Taylor Stamm; Emma Umfleet; Macey Vandiver, captain; Sydney Wynn; and Jordan Young.

Junior varsity Knightline members include Graci Blyze, captain; Megan Bullock; Laynee Copeland, co-captain; Paige Edwards; Maddy Gidden; Suzan Helton; Kayla Johnson; Aubree Jones; Casarah Karow; and Kami Kemper.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com.

