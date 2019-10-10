{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Light & Water receives public utilities award

Pictured from left to right: City Administrator Greg Beavers; Water & Sewer Department Foreman Casey Barnhouse; Electric Department Foreman Bruce Belvin; Waste Water Treatment Plant Manager Charlie Reever; Public Works Director Larry Lacy; CEO and MPUA General Manager Duncan Kinchloe; and Robert E. Williams.

COLUMBIA, MO. – A multi-state organization of municipal utilities has honored Farmington Light & Water with its Robert E. Williams System Achievement Award for 2019.

The award, presented by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA), is given in recognition of a member utility providing exceptional quality of improvements in service to its customers.

“The achievements of Farmington Light & Water deserve the recognition of other municipal utilities,” said Duncan Kincheloe, CEO of the Missouri Public Utility Alliance. “MPUA congratulates Farmington for utility system improvements that have had a profound effect on reliability and service for its citizens, businesses and industry.”

In recent years Farmington Light & Water has made important improvements in its electric, water and wastewater systems, bringing immediate benefit to the community that will provide continued value far into the future.

Farmington’s wastewater system undertook large upgrades in 2019, with a $3.3 million-dollar replacement of its head-works facility, and other upgrades. During the past three years Farmington completed a $1.6 million sewer interceptor main, invested $2.7 million in pipe and manhole lining, and achieved significant reductions in inflow & infiltration to its collection system.

It also upgraded lift stations’ pumping capacity, reducing overflow events. The city’s drinking water system has also been recently improved, with additions of radionuclide and chlorine treatment. New production wells have been added to the system, increasing production capacity.

In its electric system, the city completed a system study and capital improvement plan in 2018. City crews constructed a new substation in 2016 to improve system resiliency, and this summer began construction of another new substation to improve system resiliency and to increase power availability in a growing section of the city.

The annual Alliance Awards are made in recognition of achievement and distinction among professional peers within Alliance member municipal utilities.

MPUA is a multi-state association of more than 120 city-owned electric, water, gas, wastewater, and broadband utilities in Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi and Nebraska. It provides support to its members in the areas of electric and natural gas supply, water and wastewater compliance, mutual aid disaster assistance, financing, safety training, and utility operations. MPUA also advocates on behalf of municipalities on utility issues at the national and state levels.

