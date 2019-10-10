COLUMBIA, MO. – A multi-state organization of municipal utilities has honored Farmington Light & Water with its Robert E. Williams System Achievement Award for 2019.
The award, presented by the Missouri Public Utility Alliance (MPUA), is given in recognition of a member utility providing exceptional quality of improvements in service to its customers.
“The achievements of Farmington Light & Water deserve the recognition of other municipal utilities,” said Duncan Kincheloe, CEO of the Missouri Public Utility Alliance. “MPUA congratulates Farmington for utility system improvements that have had a profound effect on reliability and service for its citizens, businesses and industry.”
In recent years Farmington Light & Water has made important improvements in its electric, water and wastewater systems, bringing immediate benefit to the community that will provide continued value far into the future.
Farmington’s wastewater system undertook large upgrades in 2019, with a $3.3 million-dollar replacement of its head-works facility, and other upgrades. During the past three years Farmington completed a $1.6 million sewer interceptor main, invested $2.7 million in pipe and manhole lining, and achieved significant reductions in inflow & infiltration to its collection system.
You have free articles remaining.
It also upgraded lift stations’ pumping capacity, reducing overflow events. The city’s drinking water system has also been recently improved, with additions of radionuclide and chlorine treatment. New production wells have been added to the system, increasing production capacity.
In its electric system, the city completed a system study and capital improvement plan in 2018. City crews constructed a new substation in 2016 to improve system resiliency, and this summer began construction of another new substation to improve system resiliency and to increase power availability in a growing section of the city.
The annual Alliance Awards are made in recognition of achievement and distinction among professional peers within Alliance member municipal utilities.
MPUA is a multi-state association of more than 120 city-owned electric, water, gas, wastewater, and broadband utilities in Missouri, Arkansas, Illinois, Mississippi and Nebraska. It provides support to its members in the areas of electric and natural gas supply, water and wastewater compliance, mutual aid disaster assistance, financing, safety training, and utility operations. MPUA also advocates on behalf of municipalities on utility issues at the national and state levels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.