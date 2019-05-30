{{featured_button_text}}

At the Farmington Middle School Awards Ceremony the following students were recognized for perfect attendance:

Front row, from left: Grace Lefler, Braylee Nichols, Cody Carl, Hannah Sertl, Chloe Wood, Zachary Dennis, Kylee Faulkner, Austin Lee and Levi Short;

Back row, from left: Alyssa Martinez, Laney Earley, Emily Bauer, Trenton Rector, Riley Schrag, Sebastian Wilson, Allionna Powell, Samuel Knight, Charles Houser, Adelaide Siddle, Isaiah Dumas and Travis Pearson.

