{{featured_button_text}}

At the Farmington Middle School Awards Ceremony, the following students were recognized for reading all 12 Truman Award Books.

Pictured, front road, from left are Jack Sandweg, Taylor Parson, Trent Galczynski, Alyssa Stacy, Breezy Little, Anna Barefoot and Abrianna Owens; back row, from left: Allen Smith, Bryce Wheetley, Robynn Steffen, Olivia Killian and Audrey Crawford.

Congratulations, kids!

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments