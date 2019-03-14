Try 3 months for $3

For two seasons the same group of Farmington Middle School girls have had a basketball team with a record that any NBA team would be envious of.

In their seventh grade season, Head Coach Amie Winick led them to victory and in the eighth grade season, Head Coach Steve Noble provided the leadership.

Winick explained the girl’s accomplishments overall in the two seasons of play and how great a difference the scoring was against their opponents.

“The girls went 28-0 over the past two years,” she said. “Their entire middle school career never lost a game. Even better — every game won by at the minimum of 20 points. Both 2017-2018 school year and 2018-19 they were Conference Champions and Conference Tournament champions.”

Winick gave praise to the students not only for their playing ability, but also for their all-around qualities as students in general.

“This was certainly a great group of athletes that have quite the talent,” she said. “Not only are they phenomenal on the court, but off the court as well.  Their character and work ethic was like no other team I or Coach Noble have ever seen.”

The team members are Grace Duncan, Rielle LaCava, Reese Tieffenauer, Jade Roth, Jelena Gray, Olivia Lugo, Skylar Sweeney, Angelia Davis, Anna McKinney, and Ruby Humphrey, who was not on the team her seventh grade year. She was moved up this year from B team at the end of their season.

Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com.

