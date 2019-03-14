For two seasons the same group of Farmington Middle School girls have had a basketball team with a record that any NBA team would be envious of.
In their seventh grade season, Head Coach Amie Winick led them to victory and in the eighth grade season, Head Coach Steve Noble provided the leadership.
Winick explained the girl’s accomplishments overall in the two seasons of play and how great a difference the scoring was against their opponents.
“The girls went 28-0 over the past two years,” she said. “Their entire middle school career never lost a game. Even better — every game won by at the minimum of 20 points. Both 2017-2018 school year and 2018-19 they were Conference Champions and Conference Tournament champions.”
Winick gave praise to the students not only for their playing ability, but also for their all-around qualities as students in general.
“This was certainly a great group of athletes that have quite the talent,” she said. “Not only are they phenomenal on the court, but off the court as well. Their character and work ethic was like no other team I or Coach Noble have ever seen.”
The team members are Grace Duncan, Rielle LaCava, Reese Tieffenauer, Jade Roth, Jelena Gray, Olivia Lugo, Skylar Sweeney, Angelia Davis, Anna McKinney, and Ruby Humphrey, who was not on the team her seventh grade year. She was moved up this year from B team at the end of their season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.