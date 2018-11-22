Try 3 months for $3
Farmington Parks and Recreation

Home School PE

Tuesdays from 1-2:30 p.m.

Farmington Civic Center

Children ages 5-12 participate in variety of fitness programs in a friendly and fun environment. Soccer, basketball, volleyball, swimming, and more. The cost is $3 per child/$12 family of 4 or more. Civic Center gym.

Youth Co-ed Futsal

$30/player

Ages 4-12

Deadline to register is Jan. 20, 2019

These leagues are free agent registration only. Games will begin Feb. 23 and are played on Saturdays.

Winter Youth Volleyball Camp

$25/player

Dec. 26-28

Grades 1-8

Farmington High School Volleyball Coach Julie Ward returns to the Farmington Civic Center for this three day winter break volleyball camp. Register by Dec. 1 to guarantee a camp shirt.

Breakfast with Santa

Long Memorial Hall

110 W. Columbia St.

Dec. 8, 15

9:30-11 a.m.

Join Santa at Winter Wonderland! Enjoy eating a light breakfast taking pictures while sitting on the jolly old man’s lap. Winter Wonderland will be open exclusively to those in attendance who registered. The cost is $5 and space is limited to 50 individuals and given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Register online at www.farmington-mo.gov or at the civic center.

For more information on activities and events, join the Facebook group “Farmington Civic Center, Water Park & Parks & Recreation,” visit www.farmington-mo.gov or call 756-0900.

Winter Break Camp

Dec. 26-28, Jan. 2-4

8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Students in grades 1-6 can sign up for Winter Break Camp at the Farmington Civic Center. Make sure to pack a lunch and drink and bring a morning and afternoon snack. The cost for the full week is $90 for members /$104 non-member per child for 6 days. Single day cost is $20 for members/$23 for non-members per child. Register online at www.farmington-mo.gov or at The Civic Center.

