Home School PE
Tuesdays from 1-2:30 p.m.
Farmington Civic Center
Children ages 5-12 participate in variety of fitness programs in a friendly and fun environment. Soccer, basketball, volleyball, swimming, and more. The cost is $3 per child/$12 family of 4 or more. Civic Center gym.
Youth Co-ed Futsal
$30/player
Ages 4-12
Deadline to register is Jan. 20, 2019
These leagues are free agent registration only. Games will begin Feb. 23 and are played on Saturdays.
Winter Youth Volleyball Camp
$25/player
Dec. 26-28
Grades 1-8
Farmington High School Volleyball Coach Julie Ward returns to the Farmington Civic Center for this three day winter break volleyball camp. Register by Dec. 1 to guarantee a camp shirt.
Breakfast with Santa
Long Memorial Hall
110 W. Columbia St.
Dec. 8, 15
9:30-11 a.m.
Join Santa at Winter Wonderland! Enjoy eating a light breakfast taking pictures while sitting on the jolly old man’s lap. Winter Wonderland will be open exclusively to those in attendance who registered. The cost is $5 and space is limited to 50 individuals and given on a first-come, first-serve basis. Register online at www.farmington-mo.gov or at the civic center.
For more information on activities and events, join the Facebook group “Farmington Civic Center, Water Park & Parks & Recreation,” visit www.farmington-mo.gov or call 756-0900.
Winter Break Camp
Dec. 26-28, Jan. 2-4
8 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
Students in grades 1-6 can sign up for Winter Break Camp at the Farmington Civic Center. Make sure to pack a lunch and drink and bring a morning and afternoon snack. The cost for the full week is $90 for members /$104 non-member per child for 6 days. Single day cost is $20 for members/$23 for non-members per child. Register online at www.farmington-mo.gov or at The Civic Center.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.