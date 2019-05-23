Adult Wooden Bat Baseball League Deadline
$450 per Team
May 26
Games will begin June 6 and will be played on Wednesday and Thursday evenings at Wilson-Rozier Ballpark. League winners will receive t-shirts. Teams must register for the league and each player must register for the team. League fees will be paid when the team is registered.
Tennis Camp
$40/Civic Center Members - $45/Non-Members
June 3-6
6:30-8:30 p.m.
Grades 7-12
Engler Park
Eight-time District Champion Farmington Varsity Tennis Coach Andrew Canter will be the instructor for this camp. No matter your skill level, there is a camp for you. Participants are required to bring their own racket and wear appropriate tennis attire, they are encouraged to bring sunscreen and drink. This camp will take place at the Mayor Hager Tennis Courts at Engler Park. Participants registered prior to May 12 will receive a t-shirt to commemorate the camp experience.
Hot Summer Nights
$4/Person
June 4th, July 9th, Aug. 6
6:30-8:30 p.m.
12-15 Years Old
Farmington Water Park
Come to the Farmington Water Park for a fun, summer, teen-only night!
Movies In the Park - Bumblebee
FREE
June 7
Games at 6 p.m. - Movie at Sunset
Long Memorial Park
Farmington Parks and Recreation and Goodson Realty present Bumblebee! Come to Long Park on Friday, June 7th and enjoy a beautiful evening watching a great movie! Popcorn and Lemonade will be provided! The movie is free of charge and will begin at dusk.
MacroMachines
FREE
June 14
5:30 p.m.
Farmington Sports Complex
Come out to the Farmington Sports Complex on June 14th, 2019 at 5:30 pm for an evening of fun! This is a FREE event! Introduce your child to a wide array of service vehicles, heavy machinery, and more!
Night at the Ballpark
$3/Civic Center Members - $5/Non-Members
June 22
4 p.m.
Wilson Rozier Ballfield
Join us for the 2019 Great American Campout and Night at the Ballpark 2019, sponsored by Coldwell Banker Hulsey! Come out at 4 pm for a Home Run Derby and Wiffleball Game, with Kona Ice in attendance for your snowcone needs. You can also pitch your tent in the outfield if you plan to spend the night. The concession stand will be open as well with all of your favorite ballpark foods. When the sun goes down we will play a special Viewer's Choice movie, which was selected to be A League of Their Own! After the movie, spend a night under the stars at Wilson Rozier Ballfield with many others around the world for The Great American Campout!
