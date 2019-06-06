{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Parks and Recreation

Hot Summer Nights

Price: $4/Person

Date: June 4, July 9, Aug. 6

Time: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Ages: 12-15 Years Old

Location: Farmington Water Park

Program Description: Come to the Farmington Water Park for a fun, summer, teen-only night!

Movies In the Park - Bumblebee

Price: Free

Date: June 7

Time: Games at 6 p.m. - Movie at Sunset

Location: Long Memorial Park

Program Description: Farmington Parks and Recreation and Goodson Realty present Bumblebee! Come to Long Park on Friday, June 7th and enjoy a beautiful evening watching a great movie! Popcorn and Lemonade will be provided! The movie is free of charge and will begin at dusk.

Program Title: MacroMachines

Price: FREE

Date: June 14

Time: 5:30 PM

Location: Farmington Sports Complex

Program Description: Come out to the Farmington Sports Complex on June 14th, 2019 at 5:30 pm for an evening of fun! This is a FREE event! Introduce your child to a wide array of service vehicles, heavy machinery, and more!

Senior Matinee Movie

Price: Free

Date: June 18

Time: 1 p.m.

Location: Farmington OAKS Senior Center

Program Description: Senior Matinee Movie, come join us for laughter and enjoyment on the big screen at Farmington OAKS Senior Center! Complimentary lemonade and popcorn will be provided. We will be playing National Treasure!

World's Largest Swim Lesson

Price: Free

Date: June 20

Time: 9 a.m.

Ages: All ages

Location: Farmington Water Park

Program Description: Join us at the Farmington Water Park on June 20th at 9 AM to take part in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson! The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson™, created by the World Waterpark Association in 2010, is a global event supported by aquatic facilities, waterparks, pools, swim schools, YMCA’s, among others.

Night at the Ballpark

Price per Couple: $3/Civic Center Members - $5/Non-Members

Date: June 22

Time: 4 p.m.

Location: Wilson Rozier Ballfield

Program Description: Join us for the 2019 Great American Campout and Night at the Ballpark 2019, sponsored by Coldwell Banker Hulsey! Come out at 4 pm for a Home Run Derby and Wiffleball Game, with Kona Ice in attendance for your snowcone needs. You can also pitch your tent in the outfield if you plan to spend the night. The concession stand will be open as well with all of your favorite ballpark foods. When the sun goes down we will play a special Viewer's Choice movie, which was selected to be A League of Their Own! After the movie, spend a night under the stars at Wilson Rozier Ballfield with many others around the world for The Great American Campout!

