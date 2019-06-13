Movies In the Park - Bumblebee
MacroMachines
Price: FREE
Date: June 14
Time: 5:30 PM
Location: Farmington Sports Complex
Program Description: Come out to the Farmington Sports Complex at 5:30 p.m. June 14 for an evening of fun! This is a FREE event! Introduce your child to a wide array of service vehicles, heavy machinery, and more!
Senior Matinee Movie
Price: Free
Date: June 18
Time: 1 p.m.
Location: Farmington OAKS Senior Center
Program Description: Senior Matinee Movie, come join us for laughter and enjoyment on the big screen at Farmington OAKS Senior Center! Complimentary lemonade and popcorn will be provided. We will be playing National Treasure!
World's Largest Swim Lesson
Price: Free
Date: June 20
Time: 9 a.m.
Ages: All ages
Location: Farmington Water Park
Program Description: Join us at the Farmington Water Park on June 20th at 9 AM to take part in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson! The World’s Largest Swimming Lesson™, created by the World Waterpark Association in 2010, is a global event supported by aquatic facilities, waterparks, pools, swim schools, YMCA’s, among others.
Night at the Ballpark
Price per Couple: $3/Civic Center Members - $5/Non-Members
Date: June 22
Time: 4 p.m.
Location: Wilson Rozier Ballfield
Program Description: Join us for the 2019 Great American Campout and Night at the Ballpark 2019, sponsored by Coldwell Banker Hulsey! Come out at 4 pm for a Home Run Derby and Wiffleball Game, with Kona Ice in attendance for your snowcone needs. You can also pitch your tent in the outfield if you plan to spend the night. The concession stand will be open as well with all of your favorite ballpark foods. When the sun goes down we will play a special Viewer's Choice movie, which was selected to be A League of Their Own! After the movie, spend a night under the stars at Wilson Rozier Ballfield with many others around the world for The Great American Campout!
