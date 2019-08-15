{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Parks and Recreation

Dodgeball Tournament

Price: $20/Team

Date: Aug. 30

Time: 6 p.m.

Ages: 16 and Up

Location: Wilson Rozier Multi-Purpose Court

The new Multi-Purpose Courts are open and to celebrate we are hosting a Dodgeball Tournament! Come out to the new Multi-Purpose Courts and see if you can assembele the perfect 5-person Dodgeball Team to win it all! To register, call the Civic Center at 573-756-0900 or register online at https://farmingtonmo.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseActivities.aspx

Youth Basketball Registration Deadline

Price: $30 Civic Center Members - $35 Non-Members

Date: Sept. 1

Ages: Rec League Grades 1-8 - Competitive League Grades 3-6

Location: Farmington Civic Center

Youth Basketball leagues are available for registration until Sept. 1. Recreational leagues are available for grade 1-8, and competitive leagues are available grades 3-6! Volunteer coaches are needed for all recreational leagues! Register at the Farmington Civic Center or online at https://farmingtonmo.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseLeagues.aspx

Hot Dippity Dog

Price: $5 Donation to Farmington Pet Adoption Center

Date: Sept. 3

Time: 6:30 p.m.

Location: Farmington Water Park

Come swim with your pup! There is a $5 minimum donation but all proceeds will go to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center. All shots MUST be up to date. The owner is responsible for their dog at all times. Dogs must be on a leash at all times. If your dog makes a "mess" in the park, it is the owner's responsibility to clean it up.

FPR Open Archery Tournament

Price: $12 Civic Center Members - $14 Non-Members

Date: Sept. 7

Time: 10 a.m. Shotgun Start

Location: Farmington Archery Range

Farmington Parks and Recreation is proud to offer you the opportunity to show off your archery skills in this tournament! All ages are allowed to participate. This tournament will take place at the new archery range! Prizes will be given to the top 3 scorers. Bowhunter class allows the bow to have a stabilizer bar, as long as it extends no more than 12 inches out from the back of the riser. Traditional class is for long bows and recurve bows. Youth class is for kids ages 16 and under. all the Civic Center to register at 573-756-0900 or register online at https://farmingtonmo.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseActivities.aspx

