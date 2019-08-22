Dodgeball Tournament
Price: $20/Team
Date: Aug. 30
Time: 6 p.m.
Ages: 16 and Up
Location: Wilson Rozier Multi-Purpose Court
The new Multi-Purpose Courts are open and to celebrate we are hosting a Dodgeball Tournament! Come out to the new Multi-Purpose Courts and see if you can assembele the perfect 5-person Dodgeball Team to win it all! To register, call the Civic Center at 573-756-0900 or register online at https://farmingtonmo.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseActivities.aspx
Youth Basketball Registration Deadline
Price: $30 Civic Center Members - $35 Non-Members
Date: Sept. 1
Ages: Rec League Grades 1-8 - Competitive League Grades 3-6
Location: Farmington Civic Center
Youth Basketball leagues are available for registration until Sept. 1. Recreational leagues are available for grade 1-8, and competitive leagues are available grades 3-6! Volunteer coaches are needed for all recreational leagues! Register at the Farmington Civic Center or online at https://farmingtonmo.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseLeagues.aspx
Canvases ‘N’ Corks
Price: $30 Civic Center Members – $35 Non-Members
Date: Sept. 16
Ages: Anyone
Location: Centene Center
Painting class for all ages, taught by local artist Doug Howell www.canvasesncorks.com. Artist supplies all materials. Painters will be painting “Blue Tree.”
Hot Dippity Dog
Price: $5 Donation to Farmington Pet Adoption Center
Date: Sept. 3
Time: 6:30 p.m.
Location: Farmington Water Park
Come swim with your pup! There is a $5 minimum donation but all proceeds will go to the Farmington Pet Adoption Center. All shots MUST be up to date. The owner is responsible for their dog at all times. Dogs must be on a leash at all times. If your dog makes a "mess" in the park, it is the owner's responsibility to clean it up.
Start Smart Basketball
Price: $30 Civic Center Members - $35 Non-Members
Date: Tuesdays beginning Sept. 24 for 6 weeks
Ages: 3-5 Years Old
Location: Farmington Civic Center
Start Smart Basketball is a developmentally appropriate, introductory basketball program for children. The program prepares children for organized basketball in a fun, non threating environment. Start Smart Basketball prepares children and their parents for organized basketball without the threat of competition or the fear of getting hurt. Age appropriate equipment from Franklin Sports is used in teaching dribbling/ball handling, passing/catching, shooting and running/agility.
FPR Open Archery Tournament
Price: $12 Civic Center Members - $14 Non-Members
Date: Sept. 7
Time: 10 a.m. Shotgun Start
Location: Farmington Archery Range
Farmington Parks and Recreation is proud to offer you the opportunity to show off your archery skills in this tournament! All ages are allowed to participate. This tournament will take place at the new archery range! Prizes will be given to the top 3 scorers. Bowhunter class allows the bow to have a stabilizer bar, as long as it extends no more than 12 inches out from the back of the riser. Traditional class is for long bows and recurve bows. Youth class is for kids ages 16 and under. all the Civic Center to register at 573-756-0900 or register online at https://farmingtonmo.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseActivities.aspx
B35K
Price: $30/Pre-registration - $35/After Registration Deadline
Date: Sept. 21
Time: 8 a.m.
Location: Farmington Public Library
This 5K race will be held on the Saturday morning of our annual Blues, Brews, and BBQ festival in beautiful downtown Farmington, Missouri! This race will start at 8:00 AM, begin and end at the Farmington Public Library, and will feature awesome B3 swag including an official B3 t-shirt. The price is $30 pre-register and $35 after the pre-registration date. Make sure to register before September 13th to receive pre-registration pricing. Register today online at https://farmingtonmo.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseActivities.aspx or at the Farmington Civic Center.
Bad Moon Risin’: CCR Tribute Show
Price: $16.50 Reserved Seating
Date: Sept. 28
Time: 7 p.m.
Location: Centene Center
Bad Moon Risin’: Creedence Clearwater Revival Tribute Show comes to Farmington! Mineral Area Council on the Arts and the City of Farmington is sponsoring the performance.
Creedence Clearwater Revival (CCR) is one of those bands who everyone knows and loves. Their country-rock twist and southern-fried musical sound captivated audiences in the late sixties and early seventies and the Bad Moon Risin’ Tribute Show keeps that CCR spirit alive today. Comprised of four accomplished musicians, the group takes the audience back in time with inspired performances of chart-topping favorites like "Run Through The Jungle", "Suzie Q", "Who'll Stop The Rain" and "Proud Mary” among others.
In addition to hearing the songs, the experience takes the audience in-depth with a timeline of events and historical look at the background of CCR, John Fogerty, and the ups and downs as the band traveled the world sharing their music with millions of fans.
