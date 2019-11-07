Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble
Price: $25 before Nov. 10 / $30 after Nov. 10
Deadline: Nov. 28
Ages: All
Location: Farmington Public Library
The Farmington Turkey Trot is back and better than ever! The race will take place at the Farmington Public Library on Nov. 28. The Gobble Wobble will start at 8 a.m. and the Turkey Trot will start at 9 a.m. In cooperation with Farmington Parks and Recreation, Centene Corporation and Coldwell Banker Hulsey Real Estate are excited to make this annual tradition bigger and better than ever.
Proceeds from this event benefit the Farmington OAKS Senior Center with the home delivery meals program. The home delivery meals program assists those who are homebound and have minimal resources prepare their own meals.
Pre-Registration deadline. Register at the Civic Center, over the phone at 573-756-0900, or online at https://farmingtonmo.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseActivities.aspx
Senior Trip to Kimmswick and Tilles Park
Price: $30 for members / $35 for non-members
Date: Dec. 6
Ages: 50+
Location: Meet at Farmington Civic Center at 10:45 a.m.
Join Farmington Parks and Recreation on a field trip to Kimmswick and Tilles Park! We will leave the Farmington Civic center at 10:45 AM, stop in Kimmswick for shopping and lunch at the Blue Owl. We will head to Tilles Park for a carriage ride through Christmas lights! Register at the Farmington Civic Center or online at: www.farmington-mo.gov.
Breakfast With Santa
Price: $5 Civic Center Members / $6 Non-Members
Date: Dec. 7 & 14
Time: 9-10:30 a.m.
Ages: All
Location: Long Memorial Hall
Enjoy a light breakfast, holiday activities and sitting on the jolly old man’s lap. Winter Wonderland will be open exclusively to those that are preregistered. Register online at the Farmington Civic Center or online at: www.farmington-mo.gov.
Ice Skating
Price: Free to the Public, $2 Skate Rental
Date: Seven days a week – Nov. 28 through Jan. 5; and Friday through Sunday Jan. 6 – Feb. 29
Time: M-F – 5-9 p.m., Saturday – Noon-9 p.m., Sunday – Noon-6 p.m.
Ages: All
Location: Farmington Library Parking Lot
The Farmington Tourism Board welcomes all ice skaters to a brand new synthetic ice rink. The rink will be located in the library parking lot and will be open seven days per week November 28 through January 5. Beginning January 6, the rink will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday until February 29. For more information contact Dustin Unger at (573)756-0900 or by email: dunger@farmington-mo.gov.
Winter Wonderland
Price: Free to the Public
Date: Weekdays Dec. 3-20
Time: 6-8 p.m.
Ages: All
Location: Long Memorial Hall
Join Santa and Mrs. Claus at Long Hall inside city hall. Visit with Mrs. Claus and sit on the jolly old man’s lap. Winter Wonderland will open following the Krekeler Jeweler’s Christmas Parade on Dec. 3. It will be open nightly from 6-8 p.m. and is open to the public. For more information contact John Bader at 573-756-0900 or email jbader@farmington-mo.gov.
