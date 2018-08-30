Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Home School PE – Begins Tuesday

A popular activity returns Tuesday. Children will participate in variety of fitness programs in a friendly and fun environment. Events include soccer, basketball, volleyball, swimming, and much more. The cost is $3 per child/$12 family of 4 or more. Ages 5 - 12. The hours are 1 – 2:30 p.m. in the Civic Center gym.

Hot Dippity Dog – Tuesday

Come swim with your pup. Dogs of all sizes are welcome to enjoy all the water park has to offer! All proceeds go to Farmington Pet Adoption Center. All dogs must be up to date on vaccinations. The event starts at 6 p.m. at Farmington Water Park. The cost is a $5 minimum donation.

Traditional Irish Dancing – Wednesday

An introduction to traditional Irish dance, and a great workout. The class focuses on basic technique, position and rhythm. Steps are low impact, working to increase stamina and improve coordination. No dance experience required. Participants will learn a full Ceili (group) dance to music. Participants should dress comfortably in athletic clothing and shoes. The cost is $40

Canvases ‘N Corks – Sept. 10

Join local artist Doug Howell for “Fall Trees”, at 6 p.m. on Sept. 10. The cost is $35 per person and all supplies are included.

Movie Matinee for Seniors – Sept. 11 and 25

Enjoy a classic movie on the big screen at the Centene Center Auditorium along with free popcorn and lemonade. The Sept. 11 showing features “On Golden Pond” and the Sept. 25 showing features the classic comedy “Grumpy Old Men”. All movies begin at 2 p.m. The cost is $3 per person for ages 50-plus.

Youth Basketball

$30 Per Player

Deadline to register is Sept. 23. Leagues are available for grades 1-6 and include both Recreational Free Agent and Competitive Team. This league begins play on Oct. 27. Games are played on Saturdays.

Run, Jump, Kick, Shout! - Begins Oct. 2

5 Week Session - $15

Moms, come have fun with your child! Designed for kids ages 1 - 4, children will work on gross motor skills and socialization with other children, while also enjoying time with Mom. Your kids will love our collection of fun action, dance and songs! The fun begins at 10 a.m. on Oct. 2 in the Civic Center meeting room

Kid’s Night Out – Sept. 28

Kids, need a night out without your parents? This incredible evening will be filled with a variety of fun games, activities and swimming. We will provide pizza and lemonade! The fun starts at 6:00 p.m.

The cost is $12 for children ages 6 – 12.

For more information on activities and events, join the Facebook group “Farmington Civic Center, Water Park & Parks & Recreation”, visit our website www.farmington-mo.gov or call 756-0900.

