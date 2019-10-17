{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Parks and Recreation

Field Trip – Murder Mystery Theatre

Price: $45 / Person

Date: Oct. 25

Ages: All

Location: Thee Abbey Theatre

Join us on Oct. 25 for a field trip to the Arcadia Academy to see Murder Mystery Theatre — The Addams Family! It’s Halloween, Addams Family style! Morticia and Gomez enjoy their romantic escapades surrounded by murder and mayhem. They have the fun task of finding the killer of their normal neighbor Norman. Morticia has invited a host of famous murderers to help them unravel this mystery and reveal the murderer. Join the Addams family with Lurch and Uncle Fester along with Freddy Krueger, Jason, Norman Bates and Lizzy Borden. Have fun as they sift through the evidence to find Norman’s killer. We will meet in the front lobby of the Civic Center and travel by van at 5 p.m. to Thee Abbey Kitchen in Arcadia. Cost is $45 per person and includes the show, dinner and transportation. Register by calling the Civic Center or online at https://farmingtonmo.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseActivities.aspx

Adult Volleyball

Price: $70 Per Team

Deadline: Oct. 30

Ages: 16 years and up

Location: Farmington Civic Center

Bump, set, and spike at the Farmington Civic Center with adult coed volleyball leagues: a competitive league or a recreational league. Games will begin at 6 p.m. on Monday or Tuesday Nights. Grab some friends and stay active through the season. Cost of the league is $90 per team. League play takes place over six weeks. It begins Nov. 4 and the league winners will receive T-shirts! Once captains register the team, individual players need to register using a code that is given out by the captain online or in person at the Farmington Civic Center. Teams will pay referee before first serve each week. Deadline to register is Oct. 30. Register at the Civic Center or online at https://farmingtonmo.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseLeagues.aspx

Turkey Trot and Gobble Wobble

Price: $25 before Nov. 10 / $30 after Nov. 10

Deadline: Nov. 28

Ages: All

Location: Farmington Public Library

The Farmington Turkey Trot is back and better than ever! The race will take place at the Farmington Public Library on Nov. 28. The Gobble Wobble will start at 8 a.m. and the Turkey Trot will start at 9 a.m. In cooperation with Farmington Parks and Recreation, Centene Corporation and Coldwell Banker Hulsey Real Estate are excited to make this annual tradition bigger and better than ever.

Proceeds from this event benefit the Farmington OAKS Senior Center with the home delivery meals program. The home delivery meals program assists those who are homebound and have minimal resources prepare their own meals.

Price is $25 before Nov. 10 and $30 after Nov. 10.

Pre-Registration deadline. Register at the Civic Center, over the phone at 573-756-0900, or online at https://farmingtonmo.maxgalaxy.net/BrowseActivities.aspx

Senior Trip to Kimmswick and Tilles Park

Price: $30 for members / $35 for non-members

Date: Dec. 6

Ages: 50+

Location: Meet at Farmington Civic Center at 10:45 a.m.

Join Farmington Parks and Recreation on a field trip to Kimmswick and Tilles Park! We will leave the Farmington Civic center at 10:45 AM, stop in Kimmswick for shopping and lunch at the Blue Owl. We will head to Tilles Park for a carriage ride through Christmas lights! Register at the Farmington Civic Center or online at: www.farmington-mo.gov.

Breakfast With Santa

Price: $5 Civic Center Members / $6 Non-Members

Date: Dec.7 & 14

Time: 9-10:30 a.m.

Ages: All

Location: Long Memorial Hall

Enjoy a light breakfast, holiday activities and sitting on the jolly old man’s lap. Winter Wonderland will be open exclusively to those that are preregistered. Register online at the Farmington Civic Center or online at: www.farmington-mo.gov.

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments