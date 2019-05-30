{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Parks and Recreation

Tennis Camp

$40/Civic Center Members - $45/Non-Members

June 3-6

6:30-8:30 p.m.

Grades 7-12

Engler Park

Eight-time District Champion Farmington Varsity Tennis Coach Andrew Canter will be the instructor for this camp. No matter your skill level, there is a camp for you. Participants are required to bring their own racket and wear appropriate tennis attire, they are encouraged to bring sunscreen and drink. This camp will take place at the Mayor Hager Tennis Courts at Engler Park. Participants registered prior to May 12 will receive a t-shirt to commemorate the camp experience.

Hot Summer Nights

$4/Person

June 4th, July 9th, Aug. 6

6:30-8:30 p.m.

12-15 Years Old

Farmington Water Park

Come to the Farmington Water Park for a fun, summer, teen-only night!

Movies In the Park - Bumblebee

FREE

June 7

Games at 6 p.m. - Movie at Sunset

Long Memorial Park

Farmington Parks and Recreation and Goodson Realty present Bumblebee! Come to Long Park on Friday, June 7th and enjoy a beautiful evening watching a great movie! Popcorn and Lemonade will be provided! The movie is free of charge and will begin at dusk.

MacroMachines

FREE

June 14

5:30 p.m.

Farmington Sports Complex

Come out to the Farmington Sports Complex on June 14th, 2019 at 5:30 pm for an evening of fun! This is a FREE event! Introduce your child to a wide array of service vehicles, heavy machinery, and more!

Night at the Ballpark

$3/Civic Center Members - $5/Non-Members

June 22

4 p.m.

Wilson Rozier Ballfield

Join us for the 2019 Great American Campout and Night at the Ballpark 2019, sponsored by Coldwell Banker Hulsey! Come out at 4 pm for a Home Run Derby and Wiffleball Game, with Kona Ice in attendance for your snowcone needs. You can also pitch your tent in the outfield if you plan to spend the night. The concession stand will be open as well with all of your favorite ballpark foods. When the sun goes down we will play a special Viewer's Choice movie, which was selected to be A League of Their Own! After the movie, spend a night under the stars at Wilson Rozier Ballfield with many others around the world for The Great American Campout!

