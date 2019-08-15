The city of Farmington has teamed up with the SEMO Family Violence Council (SEMOFVC) to begin a program to assist abused women to rebuild their lives. The city will be leasing a home it owns near the end of a runway at the Farmington Airport.
Farmington City Administrator Greg Beavers explained that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) required the removal of trees and power lines in the area as a part of the runway approach.
The trees had to be removed, but the house could remain intact on the lot. Rather than tear down the house, Beavers came up with the idea of renovating the home and leasing it to the shelter for a dollar. Once the plan was approved, the city, along with local businesses and organizations worked together to rehabilitate the home.
“That is one of several properties purchased on South Jefferson Street where we had a lot of trees that had to be removed off of the property,” he said. “Because that end of the [Farmington Airport] runway is so close to the house, Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and FAA authorized us to purchase the entire property, rather than just buying an easement. The purchase of the property was 90 percent funded by FAA and MoDOT Aviation dollars, so the city has to keep the house.
“City employees did the work on it. Rob Wofferd, who works for our maintenance department, led the effort on getting the house put back together. The street department prepped the driveway and did some regrading of the yard. The parks department did some landscaping out front.
"LeadBelt Materials donated resurfacing the driveway. Kevin Gilliam of Shur Shine redid the hardwood floors as a donation. Farmington Building Supply provided windows at cost. Linda Dickerson and Habitat for Humanity is working with us to find some furnishings.”
SEMOFVC Assistant Director Tracy Carroll told how the shelter plans on utilizing the transitional home for a client.
“The program is so that she can save money for a down payment,” she said. “Our goal is for her not to live here forever, but for 18 months. What she will do is bring a savings statement to Claudia [Emling] every payday, show Claudia she’s saving $200 or $100 or whatever it is. We hope at the end of 18 months she will have a nice little down payment so that we can take her to the bank and she can get a loan as a first-time homeowner.”
Carroll said that when someone is making $10-11 an hour it’s impossible to save money and pay $400-500 rent. This is a next step for them.
“It’s called a transitional house,” she said. “We have criteria, they have to have been working a certain amount of time, we have to see that they are doing better in their lives.
“This is our dream, to be honest, because we see the hardships after they leave this shelter. They have to get a deposit, they have to find rent, how can they save money to start a life for themselves. This is a great thing, and it would be phenomenal if we could have these houses all over our five service counties to where we could put these women all over. All she is responsible for is the utilities.
“A lot of these women weren’t in charge of their money. They were told how to do it, when to spend it, or if they even got any money. So, this is all new to them to provide for their children.
The woman chosen for the home has two children.
"She is a phenomenal mother, has a great job here in Farmington that she has transitioned into," she said.
SEMOFVC Executive Director Stephanie Bennett noted that a client has to be participating in the shelter’s programs and support groups to be eligible to take advantage of the housing.
Mayor Larry Forsythe appeared enthusiastic about the city helping SEMOFVC implement the program to help abused women and thanked Beavers for coming up with the idea.
“I’m very proud of this project, it means a lot to me," he said. "Greg brought this idea to me, instead of tearing this house down, let’s do this. It’s all on him.”
