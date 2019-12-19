{{featured_button_text}}

Originally published in the Thursday, Dec. 18, 1969 issue of The Farmington News.

The job of the School Safety Patrol Boys in the Farmington Elementary Schools is one of great importance. Their primary aims are to help protect children from accidents while they are on their way to and from school and to help children develop sound habits in the use of streets. The patrol also fosters qualities of leadership and good citizenship in its members.

The boys that are chosen to serve on the patrols are those that have shown qualities of leadership, reliability and good citizenship. Each school day throughout the year, patrol boys (and sometimes girls) take up their posts at school crossings regardless of the weather. They serve unselfishly on their own time and help their classmates learn safe walking habits.

A boy must apply for membership in the Patrol and if accepted, makes the following pledge concerning the rules and regulations of the Patrol:

1.    Report for duty on time.

2.    Perform duties faithfully

3.    Strive to prevent accidents, always setting a good example himself.

4.    Obey teachers and officers of the Patrol

5.    Report dangerous practices of students.

6.    Strive to earn the respect of fellow students.

The application and pledge are then signed by the child’s parent or guardian.

The Patrol supervisor is a member of the school faculty and has actual charge of the patrol, guiding all of its activities. The program is at its best when police representatives work with the teachers in analyzing the street crossing hazards near the schools and in developing an effective pattern of control. The Farmington Police Department has been most cooperative in lending a helping hand whenever or wherever needed.

An Award of Merit is awarded to all qualifying Patrol members at the end of the school year. The award commends the boys for personal services rendered as a loyal and valuable member of the School Safety Patrol, helping to protect schoolmates from traffic hazards.

As an additional reward, the Farmington School Board sends all its Patrol members and supervisors to a Cardinals baseball game and provides them with good seats.

Following are the current Patrol members and the school they represent:

W.L. Johns — Gary Myers, Mark Hughes, David Ghiggia, Ron Robinson, Jeff Forgy, Larry Kimbrough, Jon Parker, Robert Mothershead, Jeff Henry and Sam Whitener.

Jefferson School — Jay Jennings, Bruce Thomas, Mark Helms, Jeff Mills and Phillip Willmore.

Franklin School — Randy Shinn, Terry Bryant, Rob Roberts, Jerry Miller, Don Herbst, Larry Gratton, Steven Boyer and John Downy.

