Farmington Public Library additions

The follow materials are added to the Farmington Public Library for the month of November, 2018
ADULT FICTION
Archer, Jeffrey. Heads You Win
Baldacci, David. Long Road to Mercy
Bannister, Jo. Desperate Measures
Candlish, Louise. Our House
Child, Lee. Past Tense
Clark, Mary Higgins. You Don’t Own Me
Cussler, Clive. Sea of Greed
Evanovich, Janet. Look Alive Twenty-Five
Evans, Richard. The Noel Stranger
Fields, Jan. A Deadly Chapter
Fields, Jan. Up to Noir Good
Greenwood, T. Rust and Stardust
Morton, Kate. The Clockmaker’s Daughter
Murakami, Haruki. Killing Commendatore
Paretsky, Sara. Shell Game
Patterson, James. Ambush
Thomas, Sherry. A Study in Scarlet Women
Welch, Margaret. The Grim Reader
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Dailey, Janet. My Kind of Christmas
Guillory, Jasmine. The Proposal
Jackson, Lisa. Liar Liar
Morton, Kate. The Clockmaker’s Daughter
Mosley, Walter John. Woman
Patterson, James. Ambush
Williams, Katie. Tell the Machine Goodnight
Woodsmall, Cindy. As the Tide Comes In
ADULT NON FICTION
Desk Reference to Nature’s Medicine
Mayo Clinic Book of Alternative Medicine
Mayo Clinic Essential Guide to Prostrate Health
Blight, David. Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom
Churchill, Winston. Memoirs of the Second World War
Macy, Beth. Dopesick
Nosrat, Samin. Salt, fat, acid, heat
Terkeurst, Lysa. Unglued
Walsh, Sheila. It’s Okay Not To Be Okay
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.