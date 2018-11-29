Try 1 month for 99¢
Farmington Public Library additions
The follow materials are added to the Farmington Public Library for the month of November, 2018

ADULT FICTION

Archer, Jeffrey. Heads You Win

Baldacci, David. Long Road to Mercy

Bannister, Jo. Desperate Measures

Candlish, Louise. Our House

Child, Lee. Past Tense

Clark, Mary Higgins. You Don’t Own Me

Cussler, Clive. Sea of Greed

Evanovich, Janet. Look Alive Twenty-Five

Evans, Richard. The Noel Stranger

Fields, Jan. A Deadly Chapter

Fields, Jan. Up to Noir Good

Greenwood, T. Rust and Stardust

Morton, Kate. The Clockmaker’s Daughter

Murakami, Haruki. Killing Commendatore

Paretsky, Sara. Shell Game

Patterson, James. Ambush

Thomas, Sherry. A Study in Scarlet Women

Welch, Margaret. The Grim Reader

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Dailey, Janet. My Kind of Christmas

Guillory, Jasmine. The Proposal

Jackson, Lisa. Liar Liar

Morton, Kate. The Clockmaker’s Daughter

Mosley, Walter John. Woman

Patterson, James. Ambush

Williams, Katie. Tell the Machine Goodnight

Woodsmall, Cindy. As the Tide Comes In

ADULT NON FICTION

Desk Reference to Nature’s Medicine

Mayo Clinic Book of Alternative Medicine

Mayo Clinic Essential Guide to Prostrate Health

Blight, David. Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom

Churchill, Winston. Memoirs of the Second World War

Macy, Beth. Dopesick

Nosrat, Samin. Salt, fat, acid, heat

Terkeurst, Lysa. Unglued

Walsh, Sheila. It’s Okay Not To Be Okay

