Farmington Public Library additions

Dekker, Ted – The Girl Behind the Red Rope

Patterson, James – Killer Instinct

Phillips, Helen – The Need: A Novel

Taylor, Mary Ellen – Winter Cottage

ADULT NON-FICTION:

Doughty, Caitlin – Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs? Big Questions From Tiny Mortals About Death

Dostie, Ryan Leigh – Formation: A Woman's Memoir of Stepping Out of Line

Nayeri, Dina – The Ungrateful Refugee: What Immigrants Never Tell You

Keefe, Patrick Radden – Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland

Weaver, H. Dwight – Missouri Caves in History and Legend

Horowitz, Alexandra – Our Dogs, Ourselves: The Story of a Singular Bond

Shaw, Hannah René – Tiny but Mighty: Kitten Lady's Guide to Saving the Most Vulnerable Felines

Garcia, Cassy Joy – Cook Once Eat All Week: 26 Weeks of Gluten-Free, Affordable Meal Prep to Preserve Your Time & Sanity

Bavousett, Glenn B. – World War II Aircraft in Combat