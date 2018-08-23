Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of August (updated on Aug. 16, 2018)
ADULT FICTION:
Adams, Taylor. No Exit
Alger, Cristina. The banker's wife
Allison, Will. Long drive home
Backman, Fredrik. Us against you
Belle, Kimberly. Three days missing
Black, Bill. Men of Mystery
Camilleri, Andrea. The pyramid of mud
Carlan, Audrey. Body
Carlan, Audrey. Mind
Carlan, Audrey. Soul
Collins, Max. Quarry's vote
Davis, Fiona. The masterpiece
Sager, Riley. The Last time I lied
Smith, Wilbur. The tiger's prey
Snow, Tiffany. In his shadow
Spillane, Mickey. The Consummata
Stark, Richard. The Hunter
Stuart, Amy. Still water
Williams, Beatriz. The summer wives
Zahn, Timothy. Thrawn
ADULT LARGE PRINT:
Bowen, Rhys. The Tuscan child
ADULT NON-FICTION:
Brusatte, Stephen. The Rise and fall of the dinosaurs
Chapman, Gary. The five love languages of children
Dewey, Donald. The art of ill will
Paine, Thomas. Thomas Paine: Collected writings
Seluk, Nick. Heart and Brain
Slave narratives
ADULT BOOKS ON CD:
Macomber, Debbie. Cottage by the sea
Patterson, James. Texas Ranger
Slaughter, Karin. Pieces of her
ADULT PLAYAWAYS:
Deveraux, Jude. As you wish
Feehan, Christine. Covert game
Leon, Donna. The Temptation of forgiveness
Micheals, Fern. Sweet Vengeance
Rivers, Francine. The Masterpiece
DVDS:
Behind enemy lines
Black Panther
Casper
Coco
Ferdinand
Fury
Life
Paddington 2
Peter Rabbit
Private Peaceful
