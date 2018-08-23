Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Farmington Public Library additions
The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of August (updated on Aug. 16, 2018)

ADULT FICTION:

Adams, Taylor. No Exit

Alger, Cristina. The banker's wife

Allison, Will. Long drive home

Backman, Fredrik. Us against you

Belle, Kimberly. Three days missing

Black, Bill. Men of Mystery

Camilleri, Andrea. The pyramid of mud

Carlan, Audrey. Body

Carlan, Audrey. Mind

Carlan, Audrey. Soul

Collins, Max. Quarry's vote

Davis, Fiona. The masterpiece

Sager, Riley. The Last time I lied

Smith, Wilbur. The tiger's prey

Snow, Tiffany. In his shadow

Spillane, Mickey. The Consummata

Stark, Richard. The Hunter

Stuart, Amy. Still water

Williams, Beatriz. The summer wives

Zahn, Timothy. Thrawn

ADULT LARGE PRINT:

Bowen, Rhys. The Tuscan child

ADULT NON-FICTION:

Brusatte, Stephen. The Rise and fall of the dinosaurs

Chapman, Gary. The five love languages of children

Dewey, Donald. The art of ill will

Paine, Thomas. Thomas Paine: Collected writings

Seluk, Nick. Heart and Brain

Slave narratives

ADULT BOOKS ON CD:

Macomber, Debbie. Cottage by the sea

Patterson, James. Texas Ranger

Slaughter, Karin. Pieces of her

ADULT PLAYAWAYS:

Deveraux, Jude. As you wish

Feehan, Christine. Covert game

Leon, Donna. The Temptation of forgiveness

Micheals, Fern. Sweet Vengeance

Rivers, Francine. The Masterpiece

DVDS:

Behind enemy lines

Black Panther

Casper

Coco

Ferdinand

Fury

Life

Paddington 2

Peter Rabbit

Private Peaceful

