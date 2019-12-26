Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of December 2019:
ADULT FICTION
Aarsen, Carolyne – Helping Hands
Atkins, Ace – Robert B. Parker's Angel Eyes
*Baird, Jonathan – The Explorers Guide
Baldacci, David – A Minute to Midnight
Balogh, Mary – Someone to Remember
Berg, Patti – Ringing True
Blackstock, Terri – Smoke Screen
Blackwood, Grant – Tom Clancy Under Fire
Brennan, Allison – Compulsion
Brennan, Allison – Poisonous
Carl, JoAnna – The Chocolate Shark Shenanigans
*Coes, Ben – Trap the Devil
*Cooke, Carolyn – I Know My Name
Corey, James S. A. – Cibola Burn
Corey, James S. A. – Nemesis Games
Crosby, Ellen – Multiple Exposure: A Sophie Medina Novel
Cross, Mason – Don't Look for Me: A Novel
Cussler, Clive – Final Option
*Davis, Susan – Hopes and Dreams
*Eckhardt, Kristen – Giving Thanks
*Eckhardt, Kristen – Sentimental Journey
*Elmer, Robert – A Time to Grow
Evanovich, Janet – Twisted Twenty-Six: A Stephanie Plum Novel
Farnsworth, Christopher – Killfile
Furlong, Susan – Splintered Silence
Hamilton, Glen Erik – Past Crimes
Hamilton, Glen Erik – Hard Cold Winter: A Van Shaw Novel
*Hanson, Pam – Family Heirlooms
*Hanson, Pam – The Healing Touch
Harper, Karen – Hurricane
*Harris, Tessa – The Devil's Breath
*Harris, Thomas – The Silence of the Lambs
Holm, Chris F. – The Killing Kind
Hurwitz, Gregg Andrew – Don't Look Back
Jewell, Lisa – The Family Upstairs
*King, Stephen – Wizard and Glass
McEwen, Scott – The Sniper and the Wolf: A Sniper Elite Novel
Milchman, Jenny – As Night Falls: A Novel
*Miller, Judith – First Dawn
Morgenstern, Erin – The Starless Sea
Moyes, Jojo – The Giver of Stars
O'Neal, Barbara – When We Believed in Mermaids
Patterson, James – Criss Cross
Roberts, Nora – The Rise of Magicks
*Shelton, William – Where the Acorns Fall
*Strout, Elizabeth – Olive, Again
*Tang, Camy – Steps of Faith
Tolkien, J. R. R. – Unfinished Tales of Númenor and Middle-Earth
*White, Kate – Even If It Kills Her
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Andrews, V. C. – Beneath the Attic
*Baldacci, David – A Minute to Midnight
Child, Lee – Blue Moon: A Jack Reacher Novel
Connelly, Michael – The Night Fire
*Gross, Andrew – The Fifth Column
*Gulliory, Jasmine – Royal Holiday
*Hardinger, Elizabeth – All the Forgiveness
*Hyde, Catherine – Have You Seen Luis Velez?
Lonsdale, Kerry – Last Summer
*Mills, Kyle – Lethal Agent
*Morris, Heather – Cilka's Journey
Raney, Karen – All the Water in the World: A Novel
*Strout, Elizabeth – Olive, Again
*Thayer, Nancy – Let it Snow
*Tucker, K.A. – Say You Still Love Me
*Walbert, Kate – She Was Like That
ADULT NON-FICTION
Aldhouse-Green, Miranda J. – The World of the Druids
*Ambrose, Stephen – The Mississippi and the Making of a Nation
*Andrews, Bryce – Down From the Mountain
Botting, Douglas – The Aftermath: Europe
Bryson, Bill – The Body: A Guide for Occupants
*Cahlan, Susannah – The Great Pretender
Collier, Richard – The War in the Desert
Davis, Franklin M. – Across the Rhine
*Davis, Lee – Man-Made Catastrophes
Drummond, Ree – The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier
Farrow, Ronan – Catch and Kill
Godfrey-Smith, Peter – Other Minds: The Octopus, The Sea, and The Deep Origins of Consciousness
Grant, Callie Smith – The Horse of My Dreams: True Stories of the Horses We Love
*The Great Cyclone at St. Louis and East St. Louis
Highfield, Roger – The Science of Harry Potter: How Magic Really Works
John, Elton – Me
Kilmeade, Brian – Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History
Lee, Wendi Lou – A Prairie Devotional
Lipsman, Samuel – The False Peace, 1972-1974
Maitland, Terrence – Raising the Stakes: The Vietnam Experience
Merritt, Ed – World War II: Map By map
Ray, Rachael – Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals from a Sweet and Savory Life
*Ritchie, David – Shipwrecks
Roussin, Douglas W. – Canteens and Horseshoes: Relics of the Grand Army of the Republic
Roussin, Douglas W. – Plates, Belts and Swords of the Grand Army of the Republic and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War
Shaw, John – Red Army Resurgent
Simons, Gerald – Victory in Europe
Snowden, Edward J. – Permanent Record
Steinberg, Rafael – Island Fighting
Wallace, Robert – The Italian Campaign
Weiss, Stephen – A War Remembered
Wexler, Bruce – The Wild, Wild West of Louis L'Amour: The Illustrated Guide to Cowboys, Indians, Gunslingers, Outlaws and Texas Rangers
Wheeler, Keith – The Fall of Japan
Ziemke, Earl F. – The Soviet Juggernaut
The Greatest Disaster Stories Ever Told
Consumer Reports Buying Guide 2020
The Aftermath: Asia
EASY READERS
Alber, Diane – Never Let a Unicorn Meet a Reindeer!
Amerikaner, Susan – Disney Frozen II: Elsa's Epic Journey
Blabey, Aaron – Pig the Elf
Blabey, Aaron – Thelma the Unicorn
Davies, Nicola – Hummingbird
Davis, Kathy Ellen – Ta-Da!
Delacre, Lulu – Rafi and Rosi: Music!
Denise, Anika – The Love Letter
Kennedy, Anne Vittur – Fred Pudding
Koehler, Lora – The Little Snowplow Wishes for Snow
Nyong'o, Lupita – Sulwe
Schertle, Alice – Good Night, Little Blue Truck
Shea, Bob – Crash, Splash, Or Moo!
Shea, Bob – Who Wet My Pants?
Smith, Craig – The Dinky Donkey
Tavares, Matt – Dasher
Tunnell, Amber – The Night Sky: Stories of the Stars: A Bedtime Shadow Book
Underwood, Deborah – The Panda Problem
Willems, Mo – Who is the Mystery Reader?
Zschock, Heather – Whoo's There? : A Bedtime Shadow Book
JUNIOR FICTION
Braden, Ann – Benefits of Being an Octopus
Hahn, Mary Downing – Guest: A Changeling Tale
Hapka, Cathy – Santa's Puppy
Hoffman, Cara – Bernard Pepperlin
Howard, Greg – The Whispers
Kingsbury, Karen – Best Family Ever
Kinney, Jeff – Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book: Wrecking Ball
Lupica, Mike – No Slam Dunk
Messenger, Shannon – Keeper of the Lost Cities: Legacy
Peschke, M. – Kylie Jean: Cooking Queen
Russell, Rachel Ren – Dork Diaries 14: Tales from a Not-So-Best Friend Forever
Smith, Alex T. – How Winston Delivered Christmas
Trueit, Trudi Strain – Explorer Academy: The Nebula Secret
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Ortiz, Victoria – Dissenter on the Bench: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Life and Work
Bishop, Nic – Big Cats
Maraniss, Andrew – Games of Deception: The True Story of the First U.S. Olympic Basketball Team at the 1936 Olympics in Hitler's Germany
Rogers, Lisa Jean – 16 Words: William Carlos Williams & "The Red Wheelbarrow"
Wright, Ian – Brilliant Maps for Curious Minds: 100 New Ways to See the World
YOUNG ADULT
Ahdieh, Renee – Beautiful
Black, Holly – The Queen of Nothing
Braswell, Liz – Part of Your World
Colasanti, Susane – City Love
Ernshaw, Shea – Winterwood
Forrest, Bella – Harley Merlin and the Cult of Eris
Allies
Horikoshi, Khei – My Hero Academia
Liggett, Kim – The Grace Year
Lim, Elizabeth – Reflection
Meyer, Marissa – Supernova
Munda, Rosaria – Fireborne
Shusterman, Neal – The Toll
Simmons, Kristen – The Deceivers
Snow in Love: Four Stories
Stewart, Erin – Scars Like Wings
Stiefvater, Maggie – Call Down the Hawk (The Dreamer Trilogy, Book 1)
White, Kiersten – The Guinevere Deception
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Kaye, Cathryn Berger – Going Blue
Mendoza, Jean – An Indigenous Peoples' History of the United States for Young People
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS
*Jamieson, Victoria – Roller Girl
*LaFleur, Suzanne – Counting to Perfect
ADULT PLAYAWAYS
*Diamond, Jared – Unheaval
*Goodkind, Terry – Hateful Things
*Riddle, A.G. – The Solar War
*Steel, Danielle – Lost and Found
*Steel, Danielle – Special Blessings
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Baldacci, David – A Minute to Midnight
*Beaton, M.D. Beating Out the Bush
Child, Lee – Blue Moon: A Jack Reacher Novel
Connelly, Michael – The Night Fire
*Cook, Robin – Genesis
Evanovich, Janet – Twisted Twenty-Six
Grumley, Michael C. – Mosaic
Hinton, S. E. – The Outsiders
Kinsella, Sophie – Christmas Shopaholic
Oke, Janette – When Breaks the Dawn
Owens, Delia – Where the Crawdads Sing
Patterson, James – Criss Cross
Crichton, Michael – The Andromeda Evolution
MP3 BOOKS
*Austen, Jane – Pride and Prejudice
Oke, Janette – When Hope Springs New
DVDS
*Aladdin
Alita Battle Angel
Dumbo
Enemy of the State
John Wick
*The Kid Who Would Be King
*The Lion King
*The Other Guys
*Pokeman Detective Pikachu
Poldark (Complete Second Season)
R.I.P.D.
*Safe House
*Secret Window
Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
Sorcerer's Apprentice
*Talladega Nights
The Biggest Little Farm
The Chronicles of Riddick
*Under the Dome
*X-Men Dark Phoenix
