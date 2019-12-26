{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of December 2019:

ADULT FICTION

Aarsen, Carolyne – Helping Hands

Atkins, Ace – Robert B. Parker's Angel Eyes

*Baird, Jonathan – The Explorers Guide

Baldacci, David – A Minute to Midnight

Balogh, Mary – Someone to Remember

Berg, Patti – Ringing True

Blackstock, Terri – Smoke Screen

Blackwood, Grant – Tom Clancy Under Fire

Brennan, Allison – Compulsion

Brennan, Allison – Poisonous

Carl, JoAnna – The Chocolate Shark Shenanigans

*Coes, Ben – Trap the Devil

*Cooke, Carolyn – I Know My Name

Corey, James S. A. – Cibola Burn

Corey, James S. A. – Nemesis Games

Crosby, Ellen – Multiple Exposure: A Sophie Medina Novel

Cross, Mason – Don't Look for Me: A Novel

Cussler, Clive – Final Option

*Davis, Susan – Hopes and Dreams

*Eckhardt, Kristen – Giving Thanks

*Eckhardt, Kristen – Sentimental Journey

*Elmer, Robert – A Time to Grow

Evanovich, Janet – Twisted Twenty-Six: A Stephanie Plum Novel

Farnsworth, Christopher – Killfile

Furlong, Susan – Splintered Silence

Hamilton, Glen Erik – Past Crimes

Hamilton, Glen Erik – Hard Cold Winter: A Van Shaw Novel

*Hanson, Pam – Family Heirlooms

*Hanson, Pam – The Healing Touch

Harper, Karen – Hurricane

*Harris, Tessa – The Devil's Breath

*Harris, Thomas – The Silence of the Lambs

Holm, Chris F. – The Killing Kind

Hurwitz, Gregg Andrew – Don't Look Back

Jewell, Lisa – The Family Upstairs

*King, Stephen – Wizard and Glass

McEwen, Scott – The Sniper and the Wolf: A Sniper Elite Novel

Milchman, Jenny – As Night Falls: A Novel

*Miller, Judith – First Dawn

Morgenstern, Erin – The Starless Sea

Moyes, Jojo – The Giver of Stars

O'Neal, Barbara – When We Believed in Mermaids

Patterson, James – Criss Cross

Roberts, Nora – The Rise of Magicks

*Shelton, William – Where the Acorns Fall

*Strout, Elizabeth – Olive, Again

*Tang, Camy – Steps of Faith

Tolkien, J. R. R. – Unfinished Tales of Númenor and Middle-Earth

*White, Kate – Even If It Kills Her

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Andrews, V. C. – Beneath the Attic

*Baldacci, David – A Minute to Midnight

Child, Lee – Blue Moon: A Jack Reacher Novel

Connelly, Michael – The Night Fire

*Gross, Andrew – The Fifth Column

*Gulliory, Jasmine – Royal Holiday

*Hardinger, Elizabeth – All the Forgiveness

*Hyde, Catherine – Have You Seen Luis Velez?

Lonsdale, Kerry – Last Summer

*Mills, Kyle – Lethal Agent

*Morris, Heather – Cilka's Journey

Raney, Karen – All the Water in the World: A Novel

*Strout, Elizabeth – Olive, Again

*Thayer, Nancy – Let it Snow

*Tucker, K.A. – Say You Still Love Me

*Walbert, Kate – She Was Like That

ADULT NON-FICTION

Aldhouse-Green, Miranda J. – The World of the Druids

*Ambrose, Stephen – The Mississippi and the Making of a Nation

*Andrews, Bryce – Down From the Mountain

Botting, Douglas – The Aftermath: Europe

Bryson, Bill – The Body: A Guide for Occupants

*Cahlan, Susannah – The Great Pretender

Collier, Richard – The War in the Desert

Davis, Franklin M. – Across the Rhine

*Davis, Lee – Man-Made Catastrophes

Drummond, Ree – The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier

Farrow, Ronan – Catch and Kill

Godfrey-Smith, Peter – Other Minds: The Octopus, The Sea, and The Deep Origins of Consciousness

Grant, Callie Smith – The Horse of My Dreams: True Stories of the Horses We Love

*The Great Cyclone at St. Louis and East St. Louis

Highfield, Roger – The Science of Harry Potter: How Magic Really Works

John, Elton – Me

Kilmeade, Brian – Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History

Lee, Wendi Lou – A Prairie Devotional

Lipsman, Samuel – The False Peace, 1972-1974

Maitland, Terrence – Raising the Stakes: The Vietnam Experience

Merritt, Ed – World War II: Map By map

Ray, Rachael – Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals from a Sweet and Savory Life

*Ritchie, David – Shipwrecks

Roussin, Douglas W. – Canteens and Horseshoes: Relics of the Grand Army of the Republic

Roussin, Douglas W. – Plates, Belts and Swords of the Grand Army of the Republic and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War

Shaw, John – Red Army Resurgent

Simons, Gerald – Victory in Europe

Snowden, Edward J. – Permanent Record

Steinberg, Rafael – Island Fighting

Wallace, Robert – The Italian Campaign

Weiss, Stephen – A War Remembered

Wexler, Bruce – The Wild, Wild West of Louis L'Amour: The Illustrated Guide to Cowboys, Indians, Gunslingers, Outlaws and Texas Rangers

Wheeler, Keith – The Fall of Japan

Ziemke, Earl F. – The Soviet Juggernaut

The Greatest Disaster Stories Ever Told

Consumer Reports Buying Guide 2020

The Aftermath: Asia

EASY READERS

Alber, Diane – Never Let a Unicorn Meet a Reindeer!

Amerikaner, Susan – Disney Frozen II: Elsa's Epic Journey

Blabey, Aaron – Pig the Elf

Blabey, Aaron – Thelma the Unicorn

Davies, Nicola – Hummingbird

Davis, Kathy Ellen – Ta-Da!

Delacre, Lulu – Rafi and Rosi: Music!

Denise, Anika – The Love Letter

Kennedy, Anne Vittur – Fred Pudding

Koehler, Lora – The Little Snowplow Wishes for Snow

Nyong'o, Lupita – Sulwe

Schertle, Alice – Good Night, Little Blue Truck

Shea, Bob – Crash, Splash, Or Moo!

Shea, Bob – Who Wet My Pants?

Smith, Craig – The Dinky Donkey

Tavares, Matt – Dasher

Tunnell, Amber – The Night Sky: Stories of the Stars: A Bedtime Shadow Book

Underwood, Deborah – The Panda Problem

Willems, Mo – Who is the Mystery Reader?

Zschock, Heather – Whoo's There? : A Bedtime Shadow Book

JUNIOR FICTION

Braden, Ann – Benefits of Being an Octopus

Hahn, Mary Downing – Guest: A Changeling Tale

Hapka, Cathy – Santa's Puppy

Hoffman, Cara – Bernard Pepperlin

Howard, Greg – The Whispers

Kingsbury, Karen – Best Family Ever

Kinney, Jeff – Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book: Wrecking Ball

Lupica, Mike – No Slam Dunk

Messenger, Shannon – Keeper of the Lost Cities: Legacy

Peschke, M. – Kylie Jean: Cooking Queen

Russell, Rachel Ren – Dork Diaries 14: Tales from a Not-So-Best Friend Forever

Smith, Alex T. – How Winston Delivered Christmas

Trueit, Trudi Strain – Explorer Academy: The Nebula Secret

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Ortiz, Victoria – Dissenter on the Bench: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Life and Work

Bishop, Nic – Big Cats

Maraniss, Andrew – Games of Deception: The True Story of the First U.S. Olympic Basketball Team at the 1936 Olympics in Hitler's Germany

Rogers, Lisa Jean – 16 Words: William Carlos Williams & "The Red Wheelbarrow"

Wright, Ian – Brilliant Maps for Curious Minds: 100 New Ways to See the World

YOUNG ADULT

Ahdieh, Renee – Beautiful

Black, Holly – The Queen of Nothing

Braswell, Liz – Part of Your World

Colasanti, Susane – City Love

Ernshaw, Shea – Winterwood

Forrest, Bella – Harley Merlin and the Cult of Eris

Allies

Horikoshi, Khei – My Hero Academia

Liggett, Kim – The Grace Year

Lim, Elizabeth – Reflection

Meyer, Marissa – Supernova

Munda, Rosaria – Fireborne

Shusterman, Neal – The Toll

Simmons, Kristen – The Deceivers

Snow in Love: Four Stories

Stewart, Erin – Scars Like Wings

Stiefvater, Maggie – Call Down the Hawk (The Dreamer Trilogy, Book 1)

White, Kiersten – The Guinevere Deception

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Kaye, Cathryn Berger – Going Blue

Mendoza, Jean – An Indigenous Peoples' History of the United States for Young People

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

*Jamieson, Victoria – Roller Girl

*LaFleur, Suzanne – Counting to Perfect

ADULT PLAYAWAYS

*Diamond, Jared – Unheaval

*Goodkind, Terry – Hateful Things

*Riddle, A.G. – The Solar War

*Steel, Danielle – Lost and Found

*Steel, Danielle – Special Blessings

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Baldacci, David – A Minute to Midnight

*Beaton, M.D. Beating Out the Bush

Child, Lee – Blue Moon: A Jack Reacher Novel

Connelly, Michael – The Night Fire

*Cook, Robin – Genesis

Evanovich, Janet – Twisted Twenty-Six

Grumley, Michael C. – Mosaic

Hinton, S. E. – The Outsiders

Kinsella, Sophie – Christmas Shopaholic

Oke, Janette – When Breaks the Dawn

Owens, Delia – Where the Crawdads Sing

Patterson, James – Criss Cross

Crichton, Michael – The Andromeda Evolution

MP3 BOOKS

*Austen, Jane – Pride and Prejudice

Oke, Janette – When Hope Springs New

DVDS

*Aladdin

Alita Battle Angel

Dumbo

Enemy of the State

John Wick

*The Kid Who Would Be King

*The Lion King

*The Other Guys

*Pokeman Detective Pikachu

Poldark (Complete Second Season)

R.I.P.D.

*Safe House

*Secret Window

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Sorcerer's Apprentice

*Talladega Nights

The Biggest Little Farm

The Chronicles of Riddick

*Under the Dome

*X-Men Dark Phoenix

