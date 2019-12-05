{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of December 2019:

ADULT FICTION

Aarsen, Carolyne – Helping Hands

Atkins, Ace – Robert B. Parker's Angel Eyes

Baldacci, David – A Minute to Midnight

Balogh, Mary – Someone to Remember

Berg, Patti – Ringing True

Blackstock, Terri – Smoke Screen

Blackwood, Grant – Tom Clancy Under Fire

Brennan, Allison – Compulsion

Brennan, Allison – Poisonous

Carl, JoAnna – The Chocolate Shark Shenanigans

Corey, James S. A. – Cibola Burn

Corey, James S. A. – Nemesis Games

Crosby, Ellen – Multiple Exposure: A Sophie Medina Novel

Cross, Mason – Don't Look for Me: A Novel

Cussler, Clive – Final Option

Evanovich, Janet – Twisted Twenty-Six: A Stephanie Plum Novel

Farnsworth, Christopher – Killfile

Furlong, Susan – Splintered Silence

Hamilton, Glen Erik – Past Crimes

Hamilton, Glen Erik – Hard Cold Winter: A Van Shaw Novel

Harper, Karen – Hurricane

Holm, Chris F. – The Killing Kind

Hurwitz, Gregg Andrew – Don't Look Back

Jewell, Lisa – The Family Upstairs

McEwen, Scott – The Sniper and the Wolf: A Sniper Elite Novel

Milchman, Jenny – As Night Falls: A Novel

Morgenstern, Erin – The Starless Sea

Moyes, Jojo – The Giver of Stars

O'Neal, Barbara – When We Believed in Mermaids

Patterson, James – Criss Cross

Roberts, Nora – The Rise of Magicks

Tolkien, J. R. R. – Unfinished Tales of Númenor and Middle-Earth

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Andrews, V. C. – Beneath the Attic

Child, Lee – Blue Moon: A Jack Reacher Novel

Connelly, Michael – The Night Fire

Lonsdale, Kerry – Last Summer

Raney, Karen – All the Water in the World: A Novel

ADULT NON-FICTION

Aldhouse-Green, Miranda J. – The World of the Druids

Botting, Douglas – The Aftermath: Europe

Bryson, Bill – The Body: A Guide for Occupants

Collier, Richard – The War in the Desert

Davis, Franklin M. – Across the Rhine

Drummond, Ree – The Pioneer Woman Cooks: The New Frontier

Farrow, Ronan – Catch and Kill

Godfrey-Smith, Peter – Other Minds: The Octopus, The Sea, and The Deep Origins of Consciousness

Grant, Callie Smith – The Horse of My Dreams: True Stories of the Horses We Love

Highfield, Roger – The Science of Harry Potter: How Magic Really Works

John, Elton – Me

Kilmeade, Brian – Sam Houston and the Alamo Avengers: The Texas Victory That Changed American History

Lee, Wendi Lou – A Prairie Devotional

Lipsman, Samuel – The False Peace, 1972-1974

Maitland, Terrence – Raising the Stakes: The Vietnam Experience

Merritt, Ed – World War II: Map By map

Ray, Rachael – Rachael Ray 50: Memories and Meals from a Sweet and Savory Life

Roussin, Douglas W. – Canteens and Horseshoes: Relics of the Grand Army of the Republic

Roussin, Douglas W. – Plates, Belts and Swords of the Grand Army of the Republic and the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War

Shaw, John – Red Army Resurgent

Simons, Gerald – Victory in Europe

Snowden, Edward J. – Permanent Record

Steinberg, Rafael – Island Fighting

Wallace, Robert – The Italian Campaign

Weiss, Stephen – A War Remembered

Wexler, Bruce – The Wild, Wild West of Louis L'Amour: The Illustrated Guide to Cowboys, Indians, Gunslingers, Outlaws and Texas Rangers

Wheeler, Keith – The Fall of Japan

Ziemke, Earl F. – The Soviet Juggernaut

The Greatest Disaster Stories Ever Told

Consumer Reports Buying Guide 2020

The Aftermath: Asia

EASY READERS

Alber, Diane – Never Let a Unicorn Meet a Reindeer!

Amerikaner, Susan – Disney Frozen II: Elsa's Epic Journey

Blabey, Aaron – Pig the Elf

Blabey, Aaron – Thelma the Unicorn

Davies, Nicola – Hummingbird

Davis, Kathy Ellen – Ta-Da!

Delacre, Lulu – Rafi and Rosi: Music!

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Denise, Anika – The Love Letter

Kennedy, Anne Vittur – Fred Pudding

Koehler, Lora – The Little Snowplow Wishes for Snow

Nyong'o, Lupita – Sulwe

Schertle, Alice – Good Night, Little Blue Truck

Shea, Bob – Crash, Splash, Or Moo!

Shea, Bob – Who Wet My Pants?

Smith, Craig – The Dinky Donkey

Tavares, Matt – Dasher

Tunnell, Amber – The Night Sky: Stories of the Stars: A Bedtime Shadow Book

Underwood, Deborah – The Panda Problem

Willems, Mo – Who is the Mystery Reader?

Zschock, Heather – Whoo's There? : A Bedtime Shadow Book

JUNIOR FICTION

Braden, Ann – Benefits of Being an Octopus

Hahn, Mary Downing – Guest: A Changeling Tale

Hapka, Cathy – Santa's Puppy

Hoffman, Cara – Bernard Pepperlin

Howard, Greg – The Whispers

Kingsbury, Karen – Best Family Ever

Kinney, Jeff – Diary of a Wimpy Kid Book: Wrecking Ball

Lupica, Mike – No Slam Dunk

Messenger, Shannon – Keeper of the Lost Cities: Legacy

Peschke, M. – Kylie Jean: Cooking Queen

Russell, Rachel Ren – Dork Diaries 14: Tales from a Not-So-Best Friend Forever

Smith, Alex T. – How Winston Delivered Christmas

Trueit, Trudi Strain – Explorer Academy: The Nebula Secret

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Ortiz, Victoria – Dissenter on the Bench: Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Life and Work

Bishop, Nic – Big Cats

Maraniss, Andrew – Games of Deception: The True Story of the First U.S. Olympic Basketball Team at the 1936 Olympics in Hitler's Germany

Rogers, Lisa Jean – 16 Words: William Carlos Williams & "The Red Wheelbarrow"

Wright, Ian – Brilliant Maps for Curious Minds: 100 New Ways to See the World

YOUNG ADULT

Ahdieh, Renee – Beautiful

Black, Holly – The Queen of Nothing

Braswell, Liz – Part of Your World

Colasanti, Susane – City Love

Ernshaw, Shea – Winterwood

Forrest, Bella – Harley Merlin and the Cult of Eris

Allies

Horikoshi, Khei – My Hero Academia

Liggett, Kim – The Grace Year

Lim, Elizabeth – Reflection

Meyer, Marissa – Supernova

Munda, Rosaria – Fireborne

Shusterman, Neal – The Toll

Simmons, Kristen – The Deceivers

Snow in Love: Four Stories

Stewart, Erin – Scars Like Wings

Stiefvater, Maggie – Call Down the Hawk (The Dreamer Trilogy, Book 1)

White, Kiersten – The Guinevere Deception

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Kaye, Cathryn Berger – Going Blue

Mendoza, Jean – An Indigenous Peoples' History of the United States for Young People

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Baldacci, David – A Minute to Midnight

Child, Lee – Blue Moon: A Jack Reacher Novel

Connelly, Michael – The Night Fire

Evanovich, Janet – Twisted Twenty-Six

Grumley, Michael C. – Mosaic

Hinton, S. E. – The Outsiders

Kinsella, Sophie – Christmas Shopaholic

Oke, Janette – When Breaks the Dawn

Owens, Delia – Where the Crawdads Sing

Patterson, James – Criss Cross

Crichton, Michael – The Andromeda Evolution

MP3 BOOKS

Oke, Janette – When Hope Springs New

DVDS

Alita Battle Angel

Dumbo

Enemy of the State

John Wick

Poldark (Complete Second Season)

R.I.P.D.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow

Sorcerer's Apprentice

The Biggest Little Farm

The Chronicles of Riddick

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments