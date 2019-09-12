{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of September 2019:

ADULT FICTION:

Alexander, Tamera – Beyond This Moment

Alexander, Tamera – From a Distance

Alger, Cristina – The Darlings

Arana, Nikki – The Fragrance of Roses

Berg, Patti – A Midnight Clear

Box, C. J. – The Bitterroots: A Novel

Chase, Marlene J. – The Photo Album

Coble, Colleen – A Cry in the Night

Coonts, Stephen – The Russia Account

Lilly's Dream: Four Complete Romances in One Volume

Davis, Susan Page – Setting Course

Dodson, DeAnna Julie – Letters in the Attic

Dodson, DeAnna Julie – The Key in the Attic

Dunn, Sharon – The Package

Elliott, Cathy – Medals in the Attic

Gregory, Philippa – Tidelands

Hanson, Pam – Winds of Change

Harris, Tessa – The Anatomist's Apprentice

Harris, Tessa – The Dead Shall Not Rest

Hazelwood, Ann Watkins – Lily Girl's Christmas Quilt

Hazelwood, Ann Watkins – Quilted Secrets

Hill, Patti – In Every Flower: A Novel

Hill, Patti – Like a Watered Garden: A Novel

Kelly, Karen – A Man of His Word

Lapeña, Shari – Someone We Know

McKinty, Adrian – The Chain

Miller, Dawn – Promiseland: The Journal of Callie McGregor

Miller, Dawn – The Other Side of Jordan

Moyes, Jojo – One Plus One

Patterson, James – The Warning

Preston, Douglas J. – Old Bones

Robotham, Michael – Bleed for Me

Sharp, Jolyn – The Map in the Attic

Tang, Camy – Pressing On

Umberger, Carol – Circle of Honor: A Novel

Umberger, Carol – The Mark of Salvation

Umberger, Carol – The Price of Freedom

Ward, J. R. – Blood Truth

Ware, Ruth – The Turn of the Key

Whitehead, Colson – The Nickel Boys: A Novel

Wiggs, Susan – The Oysterville Sewing Circle: A Novel

Witemeyer, Karen – Stealing the Preacher

Woods, Stuart – Contraband

ADULT LARGE PRINT:

Badani, Sejal – The Storyteller's Secret: A Novel

Baldacci, David – One Good Deed

Brown, Carolyn – The Perfect Dress

Brown, Sandra – Outfox

Doiron, Paul – Almost Midnight

Jackson, Lisa – Paranoid

Jeffries, Sabrina – Project Duchess

Karon, Jan – Out to Canaan

Macomber, Debbie – Window on the Bay: A Novel

Patterson, James – The Inn

Schwartz, John Burnham – The Red Daughter

Thayer, Nancy – Surfside Sisters: A Novel

Thomas, Jodi – The Little Teashop on Main

ADULT NON-FICTION:

Levin, Mark R. – Unfreedom of the Press

Taddeo, Lisa – Three Women

Callahan, Maureen – American Predator: The Hunt for the Most Meticulous Serial Killer of the 21st Century

Cook, Roger – The Ten Greatest Conmen: True Stories of the World's Most Outrageous Scams

Malek, Tyler – Salt & Straw Ice Cream Cookbook

Moreno, Lindsay Teague – Boss Up!: This Ain't Your Mama's Business Book

Bütz, Richard – Santas

Gillon, Steven M. – America's Reluctant Prince: The Life of John F. Kennedy Jr.

Ronald, D. A. B. – The Life of John André: The Redcoat Who Turned Benedict Arnold

EASY READERS:

Barnes, Derrick D. – The King of Kindergarten

Disney/Pixar – Toy Story 4

Gehl, Laura – My Pillow Keeps Moving!

Kennedy, Anne – One Big Turkey

Kennedy, Anne – One Christmas Bear

Krasnesky, Thad – Pterodactyl Show and Tell

Mattiangeli, Susanna – The Hideout

McAnulty, Stacy – Max Explains Everything: Grocery Store Expert

McClintock, Barbar – Vroom!

Solimine, John – Does Frankenstein Get Hungry?

Steuerwald, Joy – Peculiar Pig

Turk, Evan – You Are Home: An Ode to the National Parks

Van Dusen, Chris – If I Built a School

Wallace, Adam – How to Catch a Unicorn

JUNIOR FICTION:

Baldwin, Cindy – Where the Watermelons Grow

Bigelow, Lisa Jenn – Drum Roll, Please

DeKeyser, Stacy – The Rhino in Right Field

Durst, Sarah Beth – Fire and Heist

Hill, Amanda Rawson – The Three Rules of Everyday Magic

Holm, Jennifer L. – Swing It, Sunny

John, Antony – Mascot

Lafferty, Mur – Minecraft: The Lost Journals

Mancusi, Mari – The Once and Future Geek

Pilkey, Dav – Dog Man: For Whom the Ball Rolls: From the Creator of Captain Underpants

Simpson, Dana – Phoebe and Her Unicorn

Spalding, Esta – Shout Out for the Fitzgerald-Trouts

Sutherland, Tui T. – The Poison Jungle (Wings of Fire, Book 13)

Swender, Jennifer – Solving for M

Varnes, Allison – Property of the Rebel Librarian

JUNIOR NON-FICTION:

Pattison, Darcy – Pollen: Darwin's 130 Year Prediction

Animals Around the World

Why, Why, Why Do Snakes Have Fangs?

Gunzi, Christiane – The Best Book of Wolves and Wild Dogs

Maurer, Tracy – Samuel Morse, That's Who!: The Story of the Telegraph and Morse Code

Könye, Paul – Funky Things to Draw

Hood, Susan – Titan and the Wild Boars: The True Cave Rescue of the Thai Soccer Team

YOUNG ADULT:

Alexander, Kwame – Swing

Armentrout, Jennifer L. – Storm and Fury: Harbinger

Barnes, Jennifer – Little White Lies

Chao, Gloria – American Panda

Clare, Cassandra – Ghosts of the Shadow Market

Craig, Erin A. – House of Salt and Sorrows

Forrest, Bella – Harley Merlin and the First Ritual: Harley Merlin 4

Kristoff, Jay – Life Lik3

McElroy, Clint – The Adventure Zone: Murder on the Rockport Limited!

McNeil, Gretchen – #MurderTrending

Milan, Maura – Ignite the Stars

Owen, Margaret – The Merciful Crow

Shepherd, Megan – Grim Lovelies

Shepherd, Megan – Midnight Beauties

Sterling, Isabel – These Witches Don't Burn

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION:

Quinones, Sam – Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic

Burcaw, Shane – Strangers Assume My Girlfriend Is My Nurse

ADULT PLAYAWAYS:

Deveraux, Jude – A Justified Murder

Johansen, Iris – Dark Tribute

McEwan, Ian – Machines Like Me

Quick, Amanda – Tightrope

Steel, Danielle – Silent Night

DVDS:

Role Models

Aquaman

Five Feet Apart

Lars and the Real Girl

The Mule

