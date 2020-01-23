Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of January 2020 (Updated Jan. 16):
ADULT FICTION
Andrews, Mary Kay – Sunset Beach
*Carlson, Melody – Love Finds You in Martha's Vineyard
*Carlson, Melody – Love Finds You in Pendleton, Oregon
*Carlson, Melody – Love Finds You in Sisters
Chizmar, Richard T. – Gwendy's Magic Feather
Cornwell, Bernard – Sword of Kings
Delaney, JP – The Perfect Wife
Dempsey, Eoin – White Rose Black Forest
*Denfeld, Rene – The Butterfly Girl
*Fisher, Tarryn – The Wives
Gardiner, Meg – The Shadow Tracer
Garrison, Paul – Robert Ludlum's: The Janson Option
Gover, Janet – Wild One
*Gray, Shelley Shepard – The Loyal One
Gray, Shelley Shepard – The Patient One
Hatcher, Robin Lee – Cross My Heart
Hoffman, Alice – The World That We Knew
*Holl, Kristi – Humbug Hijunks
Hoover, Colleen – Regretting You
Hubbard, Charlotte – New Beginnings at Promise Lodge
*Jones, Annie – The Time of Their Lives
*Kingsbury, Karen – Gideon's Gift
L'Amour, Louis – Guns of the Timberlands
L'Amour, Louis – Kilrone
L'Amour, Louis – Last Stand at Papago Wells
L'Amour, Louis – The Collected Short Stories of Louis L'Amour Frontier Stories v.3
L'Amour, Louis – The Collected Short Stories of Louis L'Amour
L'Amour, Louis – The Collected Short Stories of Louis L'Amour
L'Amour, Louis – The Key-Lock Man
L'Amour, Louis – The Lonesome Gods
L'Amour, Louis – The Proving Trail
L'Amour, Louis – With These Hands
Lauren, Christina – Twice In a Blue Moon
*Macomber, Debbie – The Trouble with Angels
*Macomber, Debbie – Where Angels Go
Mallery, Susan – The Girls of Mischief Bay
Martin, Kat – The Deception
McGoran, Jon – Drift
*McHenry, Janet – Bride and Seek
Meissner, Susan – A Fall of Marigolds
*Mehl, Nancy – Maiden of the Mist
*Moore, Liz – Long Bright River
Murphy, Sara Flannery – The Possessions
*Napolitano, Ann – Dear Edward
*Penney, Elizabeth – Deadly Prospect
*Penney, Elizabeth – Six Feet Undertow
*Phillips, Rachael – Guilty Treasures
*Phillips, Rachael – Recipe for Deception
*Powers, Richard – The Overstory
Quirk, Matthew – The 500
*Raney, Deborah – Another Way Home
*Raney, Deborah – Home to Chicory Lane
* Raney, Deborah – Two Roads Home
Richardson, Kim Michele – The Book Woman of Troublesome Creek
*Rimmer, Kelly – The Things We Cannot Say
Robbins, Tom – Jitterbug Perfume
Robotham, Michael – Good Girl, Bad Girl
Robotham, Michael – The Other Wife
Sapkowski, Andrzej – Baptism of Fire
Sapkowski, Andrzej – The Time of Contempt
*Sleeman, Susan – The Christmas Riddle
*Sleeman, Susan – Dog Gone Shame
*Sleeman, Susan – A Matter of Wife or Death
St. Claire, Tori – Lie to Me
Steel, Danielle – Spy
Vogt, Beth K. – Things I Never Told You
Walker, Wendy – All is Not Forgotten
*Weir, Alison – Anne Boleyn, King's Obsession
Weir, Alison – Katherine of Aragon, The True Queen
Wilson, Kevin – Nothing to See Here
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Blackstock, Terri – Smoke Screen
Carr, Jack – True Believer: A Thriller
Clipston, Amy – The Bake Shop
Cole, Tobias – Brimstone
Cornwell, Bernard – Sword of Kings
Hoffman, Alice – The World That We Knew
*Johnstone, William – Deadly Day in Tombstone
*Jones, Jim – The Lights of Comarron
Morris, Kathleen – The Lily of the West
Patterson, James – Criss Cross
Perry, Anne – A Christmas Gathering
Steel, Danielle – Spy
ADULT NON-FICTION
Albom, Mitch – Finding Chika: A Little Girl, An Earthquake, and the Making of a Family
*Andrews, Julie – Homework
*Big Muddy
Brodeur, Adrienne – Wild Game: My Mother, Her Lover, And Me
*Brown, Burton – Soil Survey of St. Francois County
*Holmes, Edward – Bravery and Brevity
Jones, J.L. – Foster These Nightmares
*Olsen, Gregg – If You Tell
*Prince – The Beautiful Ones
*Shealy, C. Norman – The Illustrated Encyclopedia of Healing
Time-Life Books: Hoaxes and deceptions
Time-Life Books: Vanishings
Time-Life Books: The Mystifying mind
Time-Life Books: Shadows of death
Time-Life Books: All the Rage
Time-Life Books: Forces of Nature
Time-Life Books: Amazing Animals
Time-Life Books: Inventive Genius
Time-Life Books: Mysteries of the Human Body
Time-Life Books: Odd and Eccentric People
Time-Life Books: Feats and Wisdom of the Ancients
*Trump, Donald Jr. – Triggered
Contemporary Kazakh Literature: Poetry
Contemporary Kazakh Literature: Prose
A Warning
EASY READERS
Cherry, Matthew A. – Hair Love
Clanton, Ben – Super Narwhal and Jelly Jolt: A Narwhal and Jelly Book
Farrell, Alison – The Hike
Fogliano, Julie – Just In Case You Want To Fly
Hager, Jenna Bush – Sisters First
Harrison, Hannah E. – Bear Is Awake!: An Alphabet Story
Heller, Sarah E. – Disney's Princess Collection: Love & Friendship Stories
John, Jory – The Cool Bean
Kennedy, Anne – The Farmer's Away! Baa! Neigh!
Lang, Suzanne – Grumpy Monkey Party Time!
McCloskey, Shanda – DOLL-E 1.0
Messner, Kate – Up In the Garden and Down In the Dirt
Morris, Richard T. – Bear Came Along
Oliveros, Jessie – The Remember Balloons
Pham, LeUyen – The Bear Who Wasn't There
Pilkey, Dav – Dog Breath: The Horrible Trouble with Hally Tosis
Scheer, Julian – Rain Makes Applesauce
Wallace, Adam – How to Catch a Mermaid
JUNIOR FICTION
Calejo, Ryan – Charlie Hernández & the League of Shadows
Calonita, Jen – Mirror, Mirror
Cooper, Helen – The Hippo at the End of the Hall
Hood, Susan – Lifeboat 12
Kadohata, Cynthia – Checked
Osborne, Mary Pope – A Big Day for Baseball
Patterson, James – Ali Cross
Pilkey, Dav Dog Man: Fetch-22
Raschke, Jens – Do Fish Sleep?
Shurtliff, Liesl – Red: The (Fairly) True Tale of Red Riding Hood
Simpson, Dana – Unicorn vs. Goblins: Another Phoebe and Her Unicorn Adventure
Stilton, Geronimo – Island of Dragons: Geronimo's Twelfth Adventure in the Kingdom of Fantasy
Sykes, Julie – Scarlett and Blaze: Unicorn Academy #1
Sykes, Julie – Sophia and Rainbow: Unicorn Academy #2
Valente, Catherynne M. – Minecraft: The End: An Official Minecraft Novel
White, J. A. – Nightbooks
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Lamothe, Matt – This Is How We Do It: One Day in the Lives of Seven Kids From Around the World
Scientists Who Changed History
Latta, Sara L. – Body 2.0: The Engineering Revolution in Medicine
Kerschbaum, John – Skyscrapers: The Heights of Engineering
Wiacek, Stephen – The Marvel Book
Reynolds, David West – Star Wars: The Complete Visual Dictionary
Renaud, Anne – The Boy Who Invented the Popsicle: The Cool Science Behind Frank Epperson's Famous Frozen Treat
Garrett, Leslie – Helen Keller
Heiligman, Deborah – Torpedoed: The True Story of the World War II Sinking of "The Children's Ship"
Wein, Elizabeth – A Thousand Sisters: The Heroic Airwomen of the Soviet Union in World War II
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Baldacci, David – A Minute to Midnight
Cameron, Marc – Tom Clancy Code of Honor
Cook, Robin – Genesis
Patterson, James – Criss Cross
DVDS
Toy Story 4
Good Omens
Grumpy Old Men and Grumpier Old Men
Scary Movie 3
Dead Man's Gun: Best of Season 1
Farscape: Season 4
Game of Thrones: Season 8
Hamlet
Silent Hill
Something's Gotta Give
Star Trek: Into the Darkness
Christmas With a Prince
Dr. Seuss' The Grinch
Sabrina the Teenage Witch: Season One
REFERENCE GENEALOGY
Martin, Brandi – John Martin 1550-1599
YOUNG ADULT
Adeyemi, Tomi – Children of Virtue and Vengeance
Anderson, Laurie Halse – Speak: the Graphic Novel
Colasanti, Susane – Lost in Love
Gaughen, A. C – Reign the Earth: The Elementae
Ishida, Sui – Tokyo Ghoul 7
Ishida, Sui – Tokyo Ghoul 8
Mbalia, Kwame – Tristan Strong: Tristan Strong Punches a Hole in the Sky
McKinney, L. L. – A Blade So Black
McQuiston, Casey – Red, White & Royal Blue
Priest, Cherie – The Agony House
Ruby, Laura – Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All
Sanderson, Brandon – Starsight
Skye, Obert – Apprentice Needed
Watters, Shannon – Lumberjanes: Sink or Swim #6
Wheeler, Thomas – Cursed
Young, Moira – Raging Star #3
Young, Moira – Rebel Heart #2
Young, Moira – Blood Red Road #1
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.