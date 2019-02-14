Try 1 month for 99¢
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of February:

ADULT FICTION

Adams, Taylor, No exit: a novel

Arden, Katherine, The winter of the witch

Baker, Kyle, Nat Turner

Banks, Maya, Men out of uniform

Banks, Maya, No place to run

Barry, Jessica, Freefall

Brackston, Paula, The little shop of found things

Brooks, Terry, The Skaar invasion: the fall of Shannara

Burton, Jaci, Riding the night

Clowes, Daniel, Ghost world

Cooke, Darwyn, Superman: Kryptonite

Mairowitz, David Zane, Kafka

Delinsky, Barbara, Fulfillment

Dini, Paul, Batman, black and white

Dodd, Christina, Virtue Falls

Dodson, DeAnna Julie, The diary in the attic

Dodson, DeAnna Julie, The legacy in the attic

Above the dreamless dead: World War I in poetry and comics

Fields, Jan, Designs to die for

Foley, Gaelen, My wicked marquess

Franklin, Ariana, Mistress of the art of death

Gingrich, Newt, Duplicity

Gingrich, Newt, Treason

Gingrich, Newt, Vengeance

Goodkind, Terry, Siege of stone: Sister of Darkness

Harper, Karen, The hiding place

Hunter, Stephen, Soft target

Jewell, Lisa, Watching you

Kelly, Julia, The light over London

Marvel masterworks presents Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Vol. 1

Lescroart, John T., The rule of law

Lodge, Gytha, She lies in wait

McCrite, K. D., A Stony Point Christmas

Moore, Alan, Superman

Morrison, Grant, All-star Superman

Neggers, Carla, Heron's Cove

Nevins, Jess, A blazing world: the unofficial companion to The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Volume Two

Nevins, Jess, Heroes & monsters: the unofficial companion to The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen

Nevins, Jess, Impossible territories: the unofficial companion to The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: the black dossier

O'Clare, Lorie, Run wild

O'Donnell, Mary, Angels in the attic

Palmer, Pamela, Ecstasy untamed

Palmer, Pamela, Hunger untamed

Palmer, Pamela, Passion untamed

Patterson, James, Liar Liar

Penny, Louise, Kingdom of the blind

Phillips, Rachael O., A Silent Betrayal

Reid, Iain, Foe

Richtel, Matt, Dead on arrival

Robotham, Michael, Life or death

Rogers, Rosemary, Scoundrel's honor

Rollins, James, Crucible: a thriller

Setterfield, Diane, Once upon a river

Shapiro, Barbara A., The collector's apprentice

Shayne, Maggie, Twilight prophecy

Showalter, Gena, Ecstasy in darkness

Smith, Jeff, Shazam! The Monster Society of Evil

Steel, Danielle, Turning point: a novel

Steranko, Jim, Marvel masterworks presents Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Vol. 2

Stevens, Dave, The Rocketeer: the complete adventures

Stoker, Dacre, Dracul

Tremblay, Paul, The cabin at the end of the world

Walker, Boo, Red Mountain rising

Walker, Karen Thompson, The dreamers

Ward, J. R., Lover mine: a novel of the Black Dagger Brotherhood

Wendig, Chuck, Vultures

Ditko, Steve, The Art of Ditko

Zinn, Howard, A people's history of American empire: a graphic adaptation

