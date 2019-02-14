Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of February:
ADULT FICTION
Adams, Taylor, No exit: a novel
Arden, Katherine, The winter of the witch
Baker, Kyle, Nat Turner
Banks, Maya, Men out of uniform
Banks, Maya, No place to run
Barry, Jessica, Freefall
Brackston, Paula, The little shop of found things
Brooks, Terry, The Skaar invasion: the fall of Shannara
Burton, Jaci, Riding the night
Clowes, Daniel, Ghost world
Cooke, Darwyn, Superman: Kryptonite
Mairowitz, David Zane, Kafka
Delinsky, Barbara, Fulfillment
Dini, Paul, Batman, black and white
Dodd, Christina, Virtue Falls
Dodson, DeAnna Julie, The diary in the attic
Dodson, DeAnna Julie, The legacy in the attic
Above the dreamless dead: World War I in poetry and comics
Fields, Jan, Designs to die for
Foley, Gaelen, My wicked marquess
Franklin, Ariana, Mistress of the art of death
Gingrich, Newt, Duplicity
Gingrich, Newt, Treason
Gingrich, Newt, Vengeance
Goodkind, Terry, Siege of stone: Sister of Darkness
Harper, Karen, The hiding place
Hunter, Stephen, Soft target
Jewell, Lisa, Watching you
Kelly, Julia, The light over London
Marvel masterworks presents Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Vol. 1
Lescroart, John T., The rule of law
Lodge, Gytha, She lies in wait
McCrite, K. D., A Stony Point Christmas
Moore, Alan, Superman
Morrison, Grant, All-star Superman
Neggers, Carla, Heron's Cove
Nevins, Jess, A blazing world: the unofficial companion to The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen, Volume Two
Nevins, Jess, Heroes & monsters: the unofficial companion to The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen
Nevins, Jess, Impossible territories: the unofficial companion to The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: the black dossier
O'Clare, Lorie, Run wild
O'Donnell, Mary, Angels in the attic
Palmer, Pamela, Ecstasy untamed
Palmer, Pamela, Hunger untamed
Palmer, Pamela, Passion untamed
Patterson, James, Liar Liar
Penny, Louise, Kingdom of the blind
Phillips, Rachael O., A Silent Betrayal
Reid, Iain, Foe
Richtel, Matt, Dead on arrival
Robotham, Michael, Life or death
Rogers, Rosemary, Scoundrel's honor
Rollins, James, Crucible: a thriller
Setterfield, Diane, Once upon a river
Shapiro, Barbara A., The collector's apprentice
Shayne, Maggie, Twilight prophecy
Showalter, Gena, Ecstasy in darkness
Smith, Jeff, Shazam! The Monster Society of Evil
Steel, Danielle, Turning point: a novel
Steranko, Jim, Marvel masterworks presents Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Vol. 2
Stevens, Dave, The Rocketeer: the complete adventures
Stoker, Dacre, Dracul
Tremblay, Paul, The cabin at the end of the world
Walker, Boo, Red Mountain rising
Walker, Karen Thompson, The dreamers
Ward, J. R., Lover mine: a novel of the Black Dagger Brotherhood
Wendig, Chuck, Vultures
Ditko, Steve, The Art of Ditko
Zinn, Howard, A people's history of American empire: a graphic adaptation
