{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library in July.

ADULT FICTION:

Adams, Elizabeth – Crosswords and Chamomile 

Alexander, Tasha – A Crimson Warning: A Lady Emily Mystery  

Alexander, Tasha – Dangerous to Know: A Novel of Suspense  

Card, Orson Scott – The Hive  

Carter, Charlotte – Plundered Treasure 

Clipston, Amy – An Amish Reunion: Four Stories 

Cussler, Clive – The Oracle  

Dodge, Vera – To a Tea 

Eckhardt, Kristin – A Wing and a Prayer 

Eckhardt, Kristin – The Catbird Caper 

Fields, Jan – Rag Doll in the Attic 

Fields, Jan – The Cats & The Riddle 

Foley, Lucy – The Hunting Party: A Novel  

Green, Jocelyn – A Refuge Assured 

Greene, Carolyn – The Stork's Surprise 

Harris, Charlaine – Small Kingdoms and Other Stories  

Harris, Ellen – A Beautiful Sound 

Harris, Ellen – Angels Among Us 

Harris, Ellen – The Call of the Loon 

Haywood, Sarah – The Cactus  

Hilderbrand, Elin – Summer of '69  

Jackson, Lisa – Paranoid 

Jagears, Melissa – A Chance at Forever 

Jeffers, Sunni – A Puzzling Occurrence 

Keane, Mary Beth – Ask Again, Yes: A Novel  

Mehl, Nancy – Deadly Echoes 

Mehl, Nancy – Rising Darkness 

O'Donnell, Mary – The Tapestry in the Attic 

Peterson, Tracie – Wherever You Go  

Plunkett, Susan – A Taste of Tradition 

Plunkett, Susan – Night Song 

Richards, Emilie – A Family of Strangers 

Sleeman, Susan – Web of Deceit 

Steel, Danielle – Lost and Found: A Novel 

Thor, Brad – Backlash: A Thriller 

Vogt, Beth K. – Moments We Forget 

Weiner, Jennifer – Mrs. Everything: A Novel  

Woods, Amy – O Christmas Tea 

Y'Barbo, Kathleen – My Heart Belongs in Galveston, Texas: Madeline's Search 

ADULT LARGE PRINT:

Johnstone, William W. – Texas John Slaughter: The Edge of Hell 

Patterson, James – Unsolved 

Peterson, Tracie – Wherever You Go 

Red, Eric – Hanging Fire 

ADULT NON-FICTION:

Atkinson, Rick – The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777  

Brooks, David – The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life  

Cosh, Sylvia – The Crochet Workbook 

Dooley, Jordan Lee – Own Your Everyday: Overcome the Pressure to Prove and Show Up for What You Were Made to Do

Kugler, Rob – A Dog Named Beautiful: A Marine, a Dog, and a Long Road Trip Home 

McRaven, William H. – Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations  

Olski, Pat – Dishcloths to Crochet: Fun Designs to Brighten Your Kitchen! 

Slump, Marinke – Crochet Mandalas 

Walters, James – Crochet Workshop 

William, Anthony – Medical Medium Celery Juice: The Most Powerful Medicine of Our Time Healing Millions Worldwide

Wilson, Maureen – Kind of Coping: An Illustrated Look at Life With Anxiety  

Wohlleben, Peter – The Hidden Life of Trees: The Illustrated Edition  

Masterpieces of Irish Crochet Lace: Techniques, Patterns, Instructions 

Favorite Irish Crochet Designs 

150 Favorite Crochet Designs 

Floral Crochet 

The Crocheter's Treasure Chest: 80 Classic Patterns for Tablecloths, Bedspreads, Doilies, and Edgings 

Block: 1.4: An Idea Book  

Block: 3.1: An Idea Book  

Block: 4.2: An Idea Book  

EASY READERS:

Biedrzycki, David – Breaking News, Alien Alert  

Eggers, Dave – Abner & Ian Get Right-Side Up  

Freedman, Claire – Aliens in Underpants Save the World  

Hare, John – Field Trip to the Moon  

Kelly, Mark E. – Mousetronaut  

Lee, Hyeon-Ju – The Happiest Tree  

Martin, Bill – Chicka Chicka ABC

Miller, Kelly Leigh – I Am a Wolf

Ondaatje, Griffin – Muddy: The Raccoon Who Stole Dishes  

Stutzman, Jonathan – Llama Destroys the World  

Sullivan, Tom – Out There  

Woodcock, Fiona – Hello  

Play with Blue

JUNIOR FICTION:

Applegate, Katherine – Endling: The First  

Barry, Dave – Science Fair: A Story of Mystery, Danger, International Suspense, and a Very Nervous Frog  

Bennett, Jeffrey O. – Max Goes to Jupiter: A Science Adventure with Max the Dog  

Durst, Sarah Beth – Spark  

Hermes, Patricia – Westward to Home: Joshua's Oregon Trail Diary  

Hope, Laura Lee – The Bobbsey Twins on a Houseboat  

Julianelle, Patrick – Popular MMOs Presents Enter the Mine  

Kinney, Jeff – Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Journal  

Lupica, Mike – Batting Order  

Myers, Bill – The Machine  

Nimmo, Jenny – The Secret Kingdom  

Parry, Rosanne – A Wolf Called Wander  

Winick, Judd – Hilo: Then Everything Went Wrong

JUNIOR NON-FICTION:

Brooks, Philip – Invaders From Outer Space: Real-Life Stories of UFOs

Gravel, Elise – The Mushroom Fan Club

Macaulay, David – Crossing on Time: Steam Engines, Fast Ships, and a Journey to the New World

Page, Robin – Seeds Move!

Raatma, Lucia – Charles Lindbergh: Pilot

Rabe, Tish – There's No Place Like Space  

YOUNG ADULT:

Brandes, Nadine – Romanov  

Carr, Patrick W. – The Shattered Vigil  

Carr, Patrick W. – The Shock of Night  

Clark, Lillian – Immoral Code  

De La Cruz, Melissa – Escape From the Isle of the Lost

Dessen, Sarah – The Rest of the Story

Goo, Maurene – Somewhere Only We Know  

Harland, Richard – Liberator

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION:

Anderson, Laurie Halse – Shout  

Kuykendall, Alexandra – The Artist's Daughter

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS:

Medina, Meg – Merci Suarez changes gears 

Shaw, Fiona – Outwalkers 

ADULT BOOKS ON CD:

Cussler, Clive – The Oracle 

Gilbert, Elizabeth – City of Girls 

Maden, Mike – Enemy Contact 

Oke, Janette – When Calls the Heart 

Patterson, James – Unsolved 

Steel, Danielle – Lost and Found PB 

Woods, Stuart – Skin Game

DVDS:

Catch and Release 

Daredevil 

Dirty Dancing 

Dunkirk 

The Expanse Season One 

Killers 

Mary Poppins Returns 

National Treasure 

Ralph Breaks the Internet 

Sunshine  

Horowitz, Anthony – Scorpia  

Kaufman, Amie – Aurora Rising Vol. 1  

Legrand, Claire – Kingsbane: The Empirium Trilogy Book 2  

Matharu, Taran – The Chosen  

Sandell, Lisa Ann – Song of the Sparrow  

Shan, Darren – Cirque du Freak: Lord of the Shadows  

Stevenson, Noelle – Lumberjanes: Out of Time Vol. 4

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments