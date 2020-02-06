Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of February 2020:
ADULT FICTION
Bradley, Patricia – Silence in the Dark
Chamberlain, Diane – Big Lies in a Small Town
Davis, Susan Page – What a Picture's Worth
Gould, Leslie – In God's Hands
Gould, Leslie – Lean On Me
Gould, Leslie – To Love & Cherish
Goyer, Tricia – Making Waves
Hannon, Irene – Dark Ambitions
Hanson, Pam – Forgotten History
Harris, Charlaine – A Longer Fall
Johansen, Iris – Hindsight
Kelly, Donna J. – Three Ring Threat
Kelly, Donna – A Fedora Offense
Kingsbury, Karen – Hannah's Hope
Kingsbury, Karen – Sarah's Song
L'Amour, Louis – The Rider of the Ruby Hills
L'Amour, Louis – Borden Chantry
L'Amour, Louis – Conagher
L'Amour, Louis – Down the Long Hills
L'Amour, Louis – Dutchman's Flat
L'Amour, Louis – Galloway
L'Amour, Louis – How the West Was Won
L'Amour, Louis – Jubal Sackett
L'Amour, Louis – Kilkenny
L'Amour, Louis – Lonely on the Mountain
L'Amour, Louis – Lonigan
L'Amour, Louis – Mustang Man
L'Amour, Louis – Reilly's Luck
L'Amour, Louis – Smoke From This Altar
L'Amour, Louis – Taggart
L'Amour, Louis – The First Fast Draw
L'Amour, Louis – The Warrior's Path
L'Amour, Louis – To The Far Blue Mountains
L'Amour, Louis – Tucker
L'Amour, Louis – West from Singapore
Oakley, Colleen – You Were There Too
Patterson, James – Lost
Patterson, James – The River Murders
Penney, Elizabeth – Danger in Spades
Penney, Elizabeth – Rigged for Murder
Peretti, Frank E. – Nightmare Academy
Peterson, Tracie – Forever Hidden
Pettrey, Dani – Blind Spot
Pettrey, Dani – Cold Shot
Pettrey, Dani – Dead Drift
Pettrey, Dani – Still Life
Pettrey, Dani – The Killing Tide
Reid, Kiley – Such a Fun Age: A Novel
Robotham, Michael – Lost
Robotham, Michael – Shatter
Robotham, Michael – The Suspect
Steel, Danielle – Moral Compass: A Novel
Swank, Denise Grover – Family Jewels
Tagg, Melissa – From the Start
Wade, Becky – A Love Like Ours
Williams, Beatriz – The Wicked Redhead
Woods, Stuart – Treason
ADULT LARGE PRINT
Brown, Rita Mae – Scarlet Fever
Bybee, Catherine – Chasing Shadows
Day, Sylvia – Butterfly in Frost: A Novella
Gerritsen, Tess – The Shape of Night: A Novel
Griffin, Laura – Her Deadly Secrets: A Novel
Johnson, Liz – A Promise to Protect
McTiernan, Dervla – The Scholar
Patterson, James – The River Murders: thrillers
Rockaway, Kristin – How to Hack a Heartbreak
Steel, Danielle – Moral Compass: A Novel
Steel, Danielle – The Cottage
White, Karen – The Christmas Spirits on Tradd Street
ADULT NON-FICTION
Doncaster, Lucy – Greatest Mysteries of the Unexplained
Bunch, Lonnie G. – A Fool's Errand: Creating the National Museum of African American History
Purchase, Eric – Out of Nowhere: Disaster and Tourism in the White Mountains
Miller, Chanel – Know My Name: A Memoir
Gash, Jim – Divine Collision: An African Boy, an American Lawyer, and Their Remarkable Battle for Freedom
Buettner, Dan – The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100
National Geographic Guide to State Parks of the United States and Canadian Provincial Parks
Chambers, Cassie – Hill Women: Finding Family and a Way Forward in the Appalachian Mountains
Lewis, Brenda Ralph – Kings & Queens: A Chronicle of History's Most Interesting Monarchies
Baier, Bret – Three Days at the Brink: FDR's Daring Gamble to Win World War II
Batchelor, Bob – The Bourbon King: The Life and Crimes of George Remus, Prohibition's Evil Genius
EASY READERS
Adamson, Ged – Bird Hugs
Anderson, Justin – Snow Leopard: Ghost of the Mountains
Blabey, Aaron – The Return of Thelma the Unicorn
Catrow, David – Max Spaniel: Best in Show
Chapman, Jane – I Love You With All My Heart
Daywalt, Drew – Love From the Crayons
Engler, Michael – A Tiger Like Me
Hopper, Karyn – There's a Monster in my Opu
Kimmel, Jimmy – The Serious Goose
Pumphrey, Jarrett – The Old Truck
Sima, Jessie – Love, Z
Tarpley, Todd – Naughty Ninja Takes a Bath
Wallace, Adam – How to Catch the Easter Bunny
Ward, Lindsay – This Book Is Gray
Yeomans, Ellen – Some Snow Is...
JUNIOR FICTION
Balen, Katya – The Space We're In
Blabey, Aaron – The Bad Guys in the Baddest Day Ever
Bruel, Nick – Bad Kitty Joins the Team
Clanton, Ben – Peanut Butter and Jelly
Cummings, Troy – Rise of the Balloon Goons: A Branches Book (The Notebook of Doom #1)
Disney Frozen 5-Minute Stories
Farina, Katy – Baby-Sitters Little Sister
Francis, Suzanne – Moana's Big Leap
Grabenstein, J. J. – Shine!
Janowitz, Jessie – The Doughnut King
Korman, Gordon – Notorious
Mackesy, Charlie – The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse
Sorosiak, Carlie – I, Cosmo
Sumner, Jamie – Roll With It
Sykes, Julie – Ava and Star
Taddonio, Lea – Welcome to Deadwood Hill
Young, Karen Romano – A Girl, a Raccoon, and the Midnight Moon
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Ripley's Believe It or Not!: Prepare to be Shocked!
Anderson, Beth Lizzie Demands a Seat!: Elizabeth Jennings Fights for Streetcar Rights
Dorling Kindersley Publishing Staff – Smithsonian: The Dinosaur Book: And Other Wonders of the Prehistoric World
Beckett-Bowman, Lucy – Monkeys
Milbourne, Anna – Cats
Bailey, Diane – Who Was Mister Rogers?
Hidalgo, Pablo – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary
Demuth, Patricia – Who Was Laura Ingalls Wilder?
O'Connor, Jim – What Was the Vietnam War?
Buckley, James – Who Was Betsy Ross?
Pollack, Pam – Who Was Alexander Hamilton?
YOUNG ADULT
Albert, Melissa – The Night Country: A Hazel Wood Novel
Black, Holly – Heart of the Moors (Disney Maleficent)
Calonita, Jen – Conceal, Don't Feel: A Twisted Tale
Culley, Betty – Three Things I Know Are True: A Novel
Elston, Ashley – 10 Blind Dates
Horikoshi, Kohei – My Hero Academia
Ibanez, Isabel – Woven in Moonlight
Kemmerer, Brigid – A Heart So Fierce and Broken
La Sala, Ryan – Reverie
McManus, Karen M. – One of Us Is Next
Mills, Emma – Lucky Caller
Riggs, Ransom – The Conference of the Birds
Rowell, Rainbow – Wayward Son
Silvera, Adam – Infinity Son
Yu, Mimi – The Girl King
Zhao, Amélie Wen – Blood Heir
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Johansen, Iris – Hindsight
Patterson, James – Lost
Patterson, James – The River Murders
Riddle, A. G. – The Lost Colony
Steel, Danielle – Spy
Woods, Stuart – Treason
DVDS
Madagascar 2: Escape for Africa
My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic
Secrets of the Furious Five
Shark Tale
The Incredibles
Caddyshack
Must Love Dogs
Corpse Bride
Runaway Jury
Bridge to Terabithia
