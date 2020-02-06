{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of February 2020:

ADULT FICTION

Bradley, Patricia – Silence in the Dark

Chamberlain, Diane – Big Lies in a Small Town  

Davis, Susan Page – What a Picture's Worth  

Gould, Leslie – In God's Hands  

Gould, Leslie – Lean On Me  

Gould, Leslie – To Love & Cherish  

Goyer, Tricia – Making Waves  

Hannon, Irene – Dark Ambitions  

Hanson, Pam – Forgotten History  

Harris, Charlaine – A Longer Fall  

Johansen, Iris – Hindsight  

Kelly, Donna J. – Three Ring Threat  

Kelly, Donna – A Fedora Offense  

Kingsbury, Karen – Hannah's Hope  

Kingsbury, Karen – Sarah's Song  

L'Amour, Louis – The Rider of the Ruby Hills  

L'Amour, Louis – Borden Chantry  

L'Amour, Louis – Conagher  

L'Amour, Louis – Down the Long Hills  

L'Amour, Louis – Dutchman's Flat  

L'Amour, Louis – Galloway  

L'Amour, Louis – How the West Was Won  

L'Amour, Louis – Jubal Sackett  

L'Amour, Louis – Kilkenny  

L'Amour, Louis – Lonely on the Mountain  

L'Amour, Louis – Lonigan  

L'Amour, Louis – Mustang Man  

L'Amour, Louis – Reilly's Luck  

L'Amour, Louis – Smoke From This Altar  

L'Amour, Louis – Taggart  

L'Amour, Louis – The First Fast Draw  

L'Amour, Louis – The Warrior's Path  

L'Amour, Louis – To The Far Blue Mountains  

L'Amour, Louis – Tucker  

L'Amour, Louis – West from Singapore  

Oakley, Colleen – You Were There Too  

Patterson, James – Lost  

Patterson, James – The River Murders  

Penney, Elizabeth – Danger in Spades  

Penney, Elizabeth – Rigged for Murder  

Peretti, Frank E. – Nightmare Academy  

Peterson, Tracie – Forever Hidden  

Pettrey, Dani – Blind Spot  

Pettrey, Dani – Cold Shot  

Pettrey, Dani – Dead Drift  

Pettrey, Dani – Still Life  

Pettrey, Dani – The Killing Tide  

Reid, Kiley – Such a Fun Age: A Novel  

Robotham, Michael – Lost  

Robotham, Michael – Shatter  

Robotham, Michael – The Suspect  

Steel, Danielle – Moral Compass: A Novel  

Swank, Denise Grover – Family Jewels  

Tagg, Melissa – From the Start  

Wade, Becky – A Love Like Ours  

Williams, Beatriz – The Wicked Redhead  

Woods, Stuart – Treason

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Brown, Rita Mae – Scarlet Fever  

Bybee, Catherine – Chasing Shadows  

Day, Sylvia – Butterfly in Frost: A Novella  

Gerritsen, Tess – The Shape of Night: A Novel  

Griffin, Laura – Her Deadly Secrets: A Novel  

Johnson, Liz – A Promise to Protect  

McTiernan, Dervla – The Scholar  

Patterson, James – The River Murders: thrillers  

Rockaway, Kristin – How to Hack a Heartbreak  

Steel, Danielle – Moral Compass: A Novel  

Steel, Danielle – The Cottage  

White, Karen – The Christmas Spirits on Tradd Street

ADULT NON-FICTION

Doncaster, Lucy – Greatest Mysteries of the Unexplained

Bunch, Lonnie G. – A Fool's Errand: Creating the National Museum of African American History

Purchase, Eric – Out of Nowhere: Disaster and Tourism in the White Mountains  

Miller, Chanel – Know My Name: A Memoir  

Gash, Jim – Divine Collision: An African Boy, an American Lawyer, and Their Remarkable Battle for Freedom

Buettner, Dan – The Blue Zones Kitchen: 100 Recipes to Live to 100  

National Geographic Guide to State Parks of the United States and Canadian Provincial Parks

Chambers, Cassie – Hill Women: Finding Family and a Way Forward in the Appalachian Mountains  

Lewis, Brenda Ralph – Kings & Queens: A Chronicle of History's Most Interesting Monarchies  

Baier, Bret – Three Days at the Brink: FDR's Daring Gamble to Win World War II  

Batchelor, Bob – The Bourbon King: The Life and Crimes of George Remus, Prohibition's Evil Genius

EASY READERS

Adamson, Ged – Bird Hugs

Anderson, Justin – Snow Leopard: Ghost of the Mountains  

Blabey, Aaron – The Return of Thelma the Unicorn  

Catrow, David – Max Spaniel: Best in Show  

Chapman, Jane – I Love You With All My Heart 

Daywalt, Drew – Love From the Crayons

Engler, Michael – A Tiger Like Me  

Hopper, Karyn – There's a Monster in my Opu  

Kimmel, Jimmy – The Serious Goose 

Pumphrey, Jarrett – The Old Truck  

Sima, Jessie – Love, Z  

Tarpley, Todd – Naughty Ninja Takes a Bath

Wallace, Adam – How to Catch the Easter Bunny  

Ward, Lindsay – This Book Is Gray 

Yeomans, Ellen – Some Snow Is... 

JUNIOR FICTION

Balen, Katya – The Space We're In  

Blabey, Aaron – The Bad Guys in the Baddest Day Ever  

Bruel, Nick – Bad Kitty Joins the Team  

Clanton, Ben – Peanut Butter and Jelly  

Cummings, Troy – Rise of the Balloon Goons: A Branches Book (The Notebook of Doom #1)

Disney Frozen 5-Minute Stories

Farina, Katy – Baby-Sitters Little Sister

Francis, Suzanne – Moana's Big Leap  

Grabenstein, J. J. – Shine!  

Janowitz, Jessie – The Doughnut King  

Korman, Gordon – Notorious  

Mackesy, Charlie – The Boy, The Mole, The Fox and the Horse  

Sorosiak, Carlie – I, Cosmo  

Sumner, Jamie – Roll With It 

Sykes, Julie – Ava and Star  

Taddonio, Lea – Welcome to Deadwood Hill  

Young, Karen Romano – A Girl, a Raccoon, and the Midnight Moon

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Ripley's Believe It or Not!: Prepare to be Shocked!  

Anderson, Beth Lizzie Demands a Seat!: Elizabeth Jennings Fights for Streetcar Rights  

Dorling Kindersley Publishing Staff – Smithsonian: The Dinosaur Book: And Other Wonders of the Prehistoric World

Beckett-Bowman, Lucy – Monkeys  

Milbourne, Anna – Cats  

Bailey, Diane – Who Was Mister Rogers?  

Hidalgo, Pablo – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary 

Demuth, Patricia – Who Was Laura Ingalls Wilder?  

O'Connor, Jim – What Was the Vietnam War?  

Buckley, James – Who Was Betsy Ross?  

Pollack, Pam – Who Was Alexander Hamilton?

YOUNG ADULT

Albert, Melissa – The Night Country: A Hazel Wood Novel  

Black, Holly – Heart of the Moors (Disney Maleficent)  

Calonita, Jen – Conceal, Don't Feel: A Twisted Tale  

Culley, Betty – Three Things I Know Are True: A Novel  

Elston, Ashley – 10 Blind Dates  

Horikoshi, Kohei – My Hero Academia  

Ibanez, Isabel – Woven in Moonlight  

Kemmerer, Brigid – A Heart So Fierce and Broken  

La Sala, Ryan – Reverie  

McManus, Karen M. – One of Us Is Next  

Mills, Emma – Lucky Caller  

Riggs, Ransom – The Conference of the Birds  

Rowell, Rainbow – Wayward Son

Silvera, Adam – Infinity Son  

Yu, Mimi – The Girl King  

Zhao, Amélie Wen – Blood Heir

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Johansen, Iris – Hindsight 

Patterson, James – Lost 

Patterson, James – The River Murders 

Riddle, A. G. – The Lost Colony 

Steel, Danielle – Spy 

Woods, Stuart – Treason

DVDS

Madagascar 2: Escape for Africa 

My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic 

Secrets of the Furious Five 

Shark Tale 

The Incredibles 

Caddyshack 

Must Love Dogs 

Corpse Bride 

Runaway Jury 

Bridge to Terabithia

