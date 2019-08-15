Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library in August.
ADULT FICTION:
Adams, Elizabeth: Mystery and Macarons
Adams, Elizabeth: Stealing Santa
Alger, Cristina: Girls Like Us
Ashley, Jennifer: A Mackenzie Family Christmas: The Perfect Gift
Atkinson, Kate: Big Sky
Baldacci, David: One Good Deed
Berg, Patti: Cherished Memories
Carlson, Melody: Still Waters
Carlson, Melody: Unexpected Treasures
Carter, Charlotte: Christmas Miracles
Coulter, Catherine: Labyrinth
Crouch, Blake: Recursion
Davis, Susan Page: Beneath the Surface
Davis, Susan Page: Trouble Brewing
Downing, Samantha: My Lovely Wife
Eckhardt, Kristin: Tea is for Treasure
Gist, Deeanne: It Happened at the Fair
Goodkind, Terry: Hateful Things: A Children of D'Hara Novella
Gould, Leslie: Beacon's Call
Gould, Leslie: The Heart of the Matter
Graham, Heather: The Seekers
Hanson, Pam: Seaside Summer
Johansen, Iris: Smokescreen
Kingsbury, Karen: Every Now & Then
Koontz, Dean R.: Lightning
Lauren, Christina: Josh and Hazel's Guide to Not Dating
Laurens, Stephanie: The Peculiar Case of Lord Finsbury's Diamonds
Lindsey, Johanna: Temptation's Darling
Lippman, Laura: Lady in the Lake
Lombardo, Claire: The Most Fun We Ever Had
Ludwig, Elizabeth: The Tea Will Tell
Marshall, Erin Keeley: Tea and Touchdowns
McGuire, Seanan: Middlegame
Mina, Denise: Conviction
Miranda, Megan: The Last House Guest
Moore, Meg Mitchell: The Islanders
Patterson, James: The House Next Door: Thrillers
Riddle, A. G.: The Solar War
Rodgers, Anne Marie: Finding Grace
Rodgers, Anne Marie: On Thin Ice
Rodgers, Anne Marie: Shining Forth
Rodgers, Anne Marie: Well Wishes
Rodgers, Anne Marie: Whispers From the Past
Rushford, Patricia H.: Measure of Faith
Sager, Riley: Lock Every Door: A Novel
Stephenson, Neal: Fall; or, Dodge in Hell: A Novel
Walsh, Dan: Autumn Light
Woods, Amy: A Monumental Mystery
ADULT LARGE PRINT:
Hatcher, Robin Lee: Cross My Heart
Hill, Lancaster: War Valley
Karon, Jan: In This Mountain
Karon, Jan: These High, Green Hills
Lewis, Preston: Santa Fe Run
Silva, Daniel: The New Girl: A Novel
ADULT NON-FICTION
Karon, Jan: A Continual Feast: Words of Comfort and Celebration Collected by Father Tim
Karon, Jan: Patches of Godlight: Father Tim's Favorite Quotes
O'Leary, John: On Fire: The 7 Choices to Ignite a Radically Inspired Life
Herbert, Dawn: Princess
Herbert, Dawn: Warrior
Cep, Casey N.: Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee
Dutcher, Jim: The Wisdom of Wolves: Lessons From the Sawtooth Pack
Gundry, Steven R.: The Longevity Paradox: How to Die Young at a Ripe Old Age
Starrett, Kelly: Becoming a Supple Leopard: The Ultimate Guide to Resolving Pain, Preventing Injury, and Optimizing Athletic Performance
Fishman, Charles: One Giant Leap: The Impossible Mission That Flew Us to the Moon
Rose, Jessica: The Peach Truck Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes for all Things Peach
Irish Crochet: Technique and Projects
Crochet Designs for the Home: 20 Elegant Patterns From the Archives of DMC
Lep, Annette: Crocheting Patchwork Patterns: 23 Granny Squares for Afghans, Sweaters & Other Projects
Turner, Pauline: Crochet Lace: Techniques, Patterns, and Projects
Big Book of Favorite Crochet Patterns
Weiss, Rita: 24-Hour Crochet Projects
Traditional Edgings to Crochet
Old-Fashioned Doilies to Crochet
Meacham, Jon: Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation
Stern, Howard: Howard Stern Comes Again
Schilling, Dan: Alone at Dawn: Medal of Honor Recipient John Chapman and the Untold Story of the World's Deadliest Special Operations Force
Wolff, Michael: Siege: Trump Under Fire
EASY READERS
Andersen, H. C.: The Emperor's New Clothes
Appelt, Kathi: Max Attacks
Bernstein, Galia: Leyla
Blabey, Aaron: Pig the Star
Blabey, Aaron: Piranhas Don't Eat Bananas
Bouchard, Natasha: Old Friends, New Friends
Pizzoli, Greg: The Book Hog
Reidy, Jean: Truman
Rylant, Cynthia: Motor Mouse
Smith, Craig: Willbee the Bumblebee
Watkins, Rowboat: Most Marshmallows
Willems, Mo: The Pigeon Has to Go to School!
JUNIOR FICTION
Beatty, Robert: Serafina and the Seven Stars
Blabey, Aaron: The Bad Guys in the Big Bad Wolf
Chabert, Jack: The Science Fair is Freaky!
Dugan, Jennifer: Hot Dog Girl
Fombelle, Timothée de: Captain Rosalie
Gubler, Matthew Gray: Rumple Buttercup : A Story of Bananas, Belonging, and Being Yourself
Haddix, Margaret Peterson: The Strangers: Greystone Secrets
Key, Watt: Hideout
Korman, Gordon: Level 13
Libenson, Terri: Just Jaime
Miles, Ellen: Puppy Place: Bentley
Miller, Kayla: Camp
Nelson, Suzanne: A Tale Magnolious
Rosenblatt, Darcey: Lost Boys
Russell, Rachel Renee: Misadventures of Max Crumbly: Masters of Mischief
Sutherland, Tui: The Hive Queen
JUNIOR NON-FICTION
Stewart, Melissa: Seashells: More Than a Home
Gleisner, Jenna Lee: Planting a Garden in Spring
Byrd, Robert: Liberty Arrives!: How America's Greatest Statue Found Her Home
YOUNG ADULT:
Blackburne, Livia: Rosemarked
Clare, Cassandra: The Red Scrolls of Magic
Garcia, Kami: Teen Titans: Raven
Gemeinhart, Dan: The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise
Grant, Michael: Villain
Gray, Claudia: Defy the Worlds
Horikoshi, Khei: My Hero Academia
Hunt, Lynda Mullaly: Shouting at the Rain
Kemmerer, Brigid: Call It What You Want
Lim, Elizabeth: Spin the Dawn
Lore, Pittacus: Return to Zero: Lorien Legacies Reborn
Power, Rory: Wilder Girls
Rogerson, Margaret: Sorcery of Thorns
Stevenson, Noelle: Lumberjanes Band Together Vol. 5
Terry, Ellie: Forget Me Not
Watson, Renée: Piecing Me Together
West, Kasie: Maybe This Time
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION
Aderin, Maggie: The Book of the Moon: A Guide to Our Closest Neighbor
ADULT BOOKS ON CD
Macomber, Debbie: Window on the Bay
Patterson, James: Sophia, Princess Among Beasts
Riddle, A. G.: The Solar War
Roberts, Nora: Under Currents
Thor, Brad: Backlash
DVDS
Apolo 11
Bumblebee
Casanova
Earth to Echo
The Good Wife: The Fourth Season
Luis and the Aliens
Mel Brooks' History of the World Part I
Sister Act
Sons of Anarchy: Season Two
Waiting...
