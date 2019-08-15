{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library in August.

ADULT FICTION:

Adams, Elizabeth: Mystery and Macarons  

Adams, Elizabeth: Stealing Santa  

Alger, Cristina: Girls Like Us  

Ashley, Jennifer: A Mackenzie Family Christmas: The Perfect Gift  

Atkinson, Kate: Big Sky  

Baldacci, David: One Good Deed  

Berg, Patti: Cherished Memories  

Carlson, Melody: Still Waters  

Carlson, Melody: Unexpected Treasures  

Carter, Charlotte: Christmas Miracles  

Coulter, Catherine: Labyrinth  

Crouch, Blake: Recursion

Davis, Susan Page: Beneath the Surface  

Davis, Susan Page: Trouble Brewing  

Downing, Samantha: My Lovely Wife  

Eckhardt, Kristin: Tea is for Treasure  

Gist, Deeanne: It Happened at the Fair  

Goodkind, Terry: Hateful Things: A Children of D'Hara Novella  

Gould, Leslie: Beacon's Call  

Gould, Leslie: The Heart of the Matter  

Graham, Heather: The Seekers  

Hanson, Pam: Seaside Summer  

Johansen, Iris: Smokescreen  

Kingsbury, Karen: Every Now & Then  

Koontz, Dean R.: Lightning  

Lauren, Christina: Josh and Hazel's Guide to Not Dating  

Laurens, Stephanie: The Peculiar Case of Lord Finsbury's Diamonds  

Lindsey, Johanna: Temptation's Darling  

Lippman, Laura: Lady in the Lake

Lombardo, Claire: The Most Fun We Ever Had  

Ludwig, Elizabeth: The Tea Will Tell  

Marshall, Erin Keeley: Tea and Touchdowns  

McGuire, Seanan: Middlegame  

Mina, Denise: Conviction  

Miranda, Megan: The Last House Guest

Moore, Meg Mitchell: The Islanders

Patterson, James: The House Next Door: Thrillers  

Riddle, A. G.: The Solar War  

Rodgers, Anne Marie: Finding Grace  

Rodgers, Anne Marie: On Thin Ice  

Rodgers, Anne Marie: Shining Forth  

Rodgers, Anne Marie: Well Wishes  

Rodgers, Anne Marie: Whispers From the Past  

Rushford, Patricia H.: Measure of Faith  

Sager, Riley: Lock Every Door: A Novel  

Stephenson, Neal: Fall; or, Dodge in Hell: A Novel  

Walsh, Dan: Autumn Light  

Woods, Amy: A Monumental Mystery

ADULT LARGE PRINT:

Hatcher, Robin Lee: Cross My Heart  

Hill, Lancaster: War Valley  

Karon, Jan: In This Mountain  

Karon, Jan: These High, Green Hills  

Lewis, Preston: Santa Fe Run  

Silva, Daniel: The New Girl: A Novel

ADULT NON-FICTION

Karon, Jan: A Continual Feast: Words of Comfort and Celebration Collected by Father Tim

Karon, Jan: Patches of Godlight: Father Tim's Favorite Quotes

O'Leary, John: On Fire: The 7 Choices to Ignite a Radically Inspired Life  

Herbert, Dawn: Princess  

Herbert, Dawn: Warrior  

Cep, Casey N.: Furious Hours: Murder, Fraud, and the Last Trial of Harper Lee  

Dutcher, Jim: The Wisdom of Wolves: Lessons From the Sawtooth Pack  

Gundry, Steven R.: The Longevity Paradox: How to Die Young at a Ripe Old Age 

Starrett, Kelly: Becoming a Supple Leopard: The Ultimate Guide to Resolving Pain, Preventing Injury, and Optimizing Athletic Performance

Fishman, Charles: One Giant Leap: The Impossible Mission That Flew Us to the Moon  

Rose, Jessica: The Peach Truck Cookbook: 100 Delicious Recipes for all Things Peach  

Irish Crochet: Technique and Projects  

Crochet Designs for the Home: 20 Elegant Patterns From the Archives of DMC

Lep, Annette: Crocheting Patchwork Patterns: 23 Granny Squares for Afghans, Sweaters & Other Projects  

Turner, Pauline: Crochet Lace: Techniques, Patterns, and Projects  

Big Book of Favorite Crochet Patterns  

Weiss, Rita: 24-Hour Crochet Projects  

Traditional Edgings to Crochet  

Old-Fashioned Doilies to Crochet  

Meacham, Jon: Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation  

Stern, Howard: Howard Stern Comes Again  

Schilling, Dan: Alone at Dawn: Medal of Honor Recipient John Chapman and the Untold Story of the World's Deadliest Special Operations Force

Wolff, Michael: Siege: Trump Under Fire

EASY READERS

Andersen, H. C.: The Emperor's New Clothes  

Appelt, Kathi: Max Attacks  

Bernstein, Galia: Leyla  

Blabey, Aaron: Pig the Star  

Blabey, Aaron: Piranhas Don't Eat Bananas  

Bouchard, Natasha: Old Friends, New Friends  

Pizzoli, Greg: The Book Hog  

Reidy, Jean: Truman  

Rylant, Cynthia: Motor Mouse  

Smith, Craig: Willbee the Bumblebee  

Watkins, Rowboat: Most Marshmallows  

Willems, Mo: The Pigeon Has to Go to School!

JUNIOR FICTION

Beatty, Robert: Serafina and the Seven Stars

Blabey, Aaron: The Bad Guys in the Big Bad Wolf  

Chabert, Jack: The Science Fair is Freaky!  

Dugan, Jennifer: Hot Dog Girl

Fombelle, Timothée de: Captain Rosalie  

Gubler, Matthew Gray: Rumple Buttercup : A Story of Bananas, Belonging, and Being Yourself  

Haddix, Margaret Peterson: The Strangers: Greystone Secrets

Key, Watt: Hideout  

Korman, Gordon: Level 13  

Libenson, Terri: Just Jaime  

Miles, Ellen: Puppy Place: Bentley  

Miller, Kayla: Camp  

Nelson, Suzanne: A Tale Magnolious

Rosenblatt, Darcey: Lost Boys  

Russell, Rachel Renee: Misadventures of Max Crumbly: Masters of Mischief  

Sutherland, Tui: The Hive Queen

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Stewart, Melissa: Seashells: More Than a Home  

Gleisner, Jenna Lee: Planting a Garden in Spring  

Byrd, Robert: Liberty Arrives!: How America's Greatest Statue Found Her Home

YOUNG ADULT:

Blackburne, Livia: Rosemarked  

Clare, Cassandra: The Red Scrolls of Magic  

Garcia, Kami: Teen Titans: Raven  

Gemeinhart, Dan: The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise  

Grant, Michael: Villain  

Gray, Claudia: Defy the Worlds

Horikoshi, Khei: My Hero Academia

Hunt, Lynda Mullaly: Shouting at the Rain

Kemmerer, Brigid: Call It What You Want  

Lim, Elizabeth: Spin the Dawn  

Lore, Pittacus: Return to Zero: Lorien Legacies Reborn

Power, Rory: Wilder Girls  

Rogerson, Margaret: Sorcery of Thorns  

Stevenson, Noelle: Lumberjanes Band Together Vol. 5  

Terry, Ellie: Forget Me Not  

Watson, Renée: Piecing Me Together  

West, Kasie: Maybe This Time

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Aderin, Maggie: The Book of the Moon: A Guide to Our Closest Neighbor

ADULT BOOKS ON CD

Macomber, Debbie: Window on the Bay 

Patterson, James: Sophia, Princess Among Beasts 

Riddle, A. G.: The Solar War 

Roberts, Nora: Under Currents 

Thor, Brad: Backlash

DVDS

Apolo 11 

Bumblebee 

Casanova 

Earth to Echo 

The Good Wife: The Fourth Season 

Luis and the Aliens 

Mel Brooks' History of the World Part I 

Sister Act 

Sons of Anarchy: Season Two 

Waiting...

