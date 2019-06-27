{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library in June. Books with * before the author's name were added as of June 19.

ADULT FICTION:

Adams, Beth – Adrift

* Blake, Sarah – The Guest Book

* Berg, Patti – Hope for Tomorrow

Caine, Rachel – Wolfhunter River

* Cameron, Bruce – A Dog's Way Home

* Carter, Charlotte – Strength in Numbers

Chase, Marlene J. – Deceptive Hearts

Chiaverini, Jennifer – Resistance Women: A Novel

Churchill, Jill – Mulch Ado About Nothing: a Jane Jeffry Mystery

* Cleeton, Chanel – When We Left Cuba

Crouch, Blake – Dark Matter: A Novel

Deaver, Jeffery – The Never Game

Evanovich, Janet – The Big Kahuna: A Fox and O'Hare Novel

Evans, Richard Paul – The Road Home

Fluke, Joanne – Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery

* Frank, Dorothea – Queen Bee

* Gilbert, Elizabeth – City of Girls

Graham, Heather – The Summoning

Garvis Graves, Tracey – The Girl He Used to Know

Gray, Claudia – Star Wars

* Hanson, Pam – A Simple Act of Kindness

Herne, Ruth Logan – A Light In the Darkness

Hillerman, Anne – The Tale Teller

Hunting, Helena – Meet Cute

James, Tania – The Tusk That Did the Damage

Joubert, Irma – The Girl From the Train

Koontz, Dean – Night Window

* Lauren, Christina – The Unhoneymooners

Martin, Valerie – Sea Lovers: Selected Stories

McCrite, K. D. – Broken Melody

* McMahon, Jenifer – The Invited

* Michaels, Fern – Hot Shot

Mofina, Rick – Missing Daughter

* Morrison, Grant – Batman

* Oates, Joyce – My life as a Rat

* Pagan, Camille – I'm Fine and Neither Are You

* Patterson, James – Unsolved

Penney, Elizabeth – Homespun Homicide

Penney, Elizabeth – Humble Pies and White Lies

Petersheim, Jolina – How the Light Gets In: A Novel

Phillips, Rachael O. – Grave Inheritance

Quick, Amanda – Tightrope

Randel, Tara – Stolen Past

* Rodgers, Anne – The Best Medicine

Roper, Gayle – A Fatal Arrangement

* Rushford, Patricia – Chasing the Wind

Ryan, Shawna Yang – Green Island

Thompson, Janice A. – Like a Fish Out of water

Ward, J. R. – Blood Kiss

West, Catherine – Where Hope Begins

* Woods, Stuart – Skin Game

ADULT LARGE PRINT:

* Beattie, Ann – A Wonderful Stroke of Luck

* Brandvold, Peter – Blood at Sundown

* Chiaverini, Jennifer – Resistance Women

* Clipston, Amy – A Welcome at Our Door

* Dugoni, Robert – The Eighth Sister

* Eggers, Dave – The Parade

* Evanovich, Janet – The Big Kahuna

* Fisher, Suzanne – On a Summer Tide

Fox, Candice – Redemption Point

Gray, Shelley Shepard – Friends to the End

Gray, Shelley Shepard – The Patient One

* Gunn, Robin – Becoming Us

* Hoang, Helen – The Bride Test

* Jackson, Lisa – Willing to Die

* Johnstone, William – The Black Hills

* McPhail, Diane – The Abolitionist's Daughter

* Patterson, James – The 18th Abduction

Reich, Christopher – Crown Jewel

Sawyer, Kim Vogel – A Silken Thread

* Steel, Danielle – Blessing In Disguise

* Stewart, Mariah – The Goodbye Café

* Thayne, RaeAnne – The Cliff House

ADULT NON-FICTION:

Bogart, Julie – The Brave Learner: Finding Everyday Magic in Homeschool, Learning, and Life

Boyce, W. Thomas – The Orchid and the Dandelion: Why Some Children Struggle and How All Can Thrive

Buttigieg, Pete – Shortest Way Home: One Mayor's Challenge and a Model for America's Future

Carlson, Maureen – Fairies, Gnomes & Trolls: Create a Fantasy World in Polymer Clay

Cohen, Jared – Accidental Presidents: Eight Men Who Changed America

Coss, Melinda – Reader's Digest Complete Book of Embroidery

Gates, Melinda – The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World

Geist, William – Lake of the Ozarks: My Surreal Summers in a Vanishing America

Gottlieb, Lori – Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed

* Kilgariff, Karen – Stay Sexy, and Don't Get Murdered

Letts, Elizabeth – The Perfect Horse: The Daring U.S. Mission to Rescue the Priceless Stallions Kidnapped by the Nazis

* Lovelace, Amanda – The Mermaid's Voice Returns in This One

* Manson, Mark – Everything is F*cked: A Book About Hope

McCarten, Anthony – Darkest Hour: How Churchill Brought England Back From the Brink

McCullough, David G. – The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West

Page, Susan – The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty

Quindlen, Anna – Nanaville: Adventures in Grandparenting

Schäpper, Linda – The Complete Book of Crochet Border Designs: Hundreds of Classic & Original Patterns

Shapiro, Ben – The Right Side of History: How Reason and Moral Purpose Made the West Great

Winfrey, Oprah – The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life's Direction and Purpose

Block: 3.2: An Idea book

Block: 4.6: an Idea book

Secrets of the National Parks: The Experts' Guide to the Best Experiences Beyond the Tourist Trail

Encyclopedia of North American Indians

Great Western Indian Fights

EASY READERS:

Ahmed, Roda Mae – Among the Stars

Blabey, Aaron – Pig the Stinker

Booth, Tom – Day at the Beach

DiCamillo, Kate – A Piglet Named Mercy

Fletcher, Tom – There's a Dragon in Your Book

Hopkins, Lee – School People

James, Laura – Safari Pug

Kane, John – I Say Ooh, You Say Aah

Maloney, Brenna – Philomena's New Glasses

Pitman, Gayle E. – Sewing the Rainbow: The Story of Gilbert Baker and the Rainbow Flag

Rosenthal, Paris – Dear Boy

Rusu, Meredith – Learning to Share

Santat, Dan – Harold & Hog Pretend for Real!

Shaffer, Jody Jensen – Prudence the Part-Time Cow

Simler, Isabelle – Sweet Dreamers

Sterer, Gideon – Not Your Nest!

Weiner, Andrew – Down by the River: A Family Fly Fishing Story

EASY READER HANGING BAGS:

Ahlberg, Janet – Peek-a-Boo!

Brown, Margaret Wise – Home for a Bunny

Hutton, John – Sleep Baby, Safe and Snug

LeSieg, Theo – The Many Mice of Mr. Brice

Perkins, Al – Hand, Hand, Fingers, Thumb

Curious George's ABCs

JUNIOR FICTION:

Chainani, Soman – School for Good and Evil: A Crystal of Time

Drozd, Anne – Rockets: Defying Gravity

Gibbs, Stuart – Spy School British Invasion

Grabenstein, Chris – Mr. Lemoncello's All-Star Breakout Game

Griffin, Paul – Saving Marty

Patterson, James – Katt vs. Dogg

Patterson, James – Public School Superhero

Spinelli, Jerry – Jake and Lily

Stark, Ulf – The Runaways

Winick, Judd – Hilo: Waking the Monsters

JUNIOR NON-FICTION:

Clinton, Chelsea – Don't Let Them Disappear: 12 Endangered Species Across the Globe

Brake, Mark – How to be a Space Explorer: Your Out-Of-This-World Adventure

Biebow, Natascha – The Crayon Man: The True Story of the Invention of Crayola Crayons

Lecreux, Michèle – The Boy's Book of Adventure: The Little Guidebook for Smart and Resourceful Boys

The Proper Way to Meet a Hedgehog: And Other How-To Poems

Burleigh, Robert – O Captain, My Captain: Walt Whitman, Abraham Lincoln, and the Civil War

YOUNG ADULT:

Aveyard, Victoria – Broken Throne: A Red Queen Collection

Berry, Julie – Lovely War

Buxbaum, Julie – Hope and Other Punchlines

Duncan, Emily A. – Wicked Saints

Forrest, Belle Harley – Merlin and the Stolen Magicals

Garber, Stephanie – Finale: A Caraval Novel

Gray, Claudia – Ten Thousand Skies Above You: A Firebird Novel

Gray, Claudia – A Million Worlds With You: A Firebird Novel

Hutton, Keely – Soldier Boy

Tokyo Ghoul, Vol. 6

Lore, Pittacus – The Power of Six

Lore, Pittacus – The Rise of Nine

Mafi, Tahereh – Defy Me

Nielsen, Jennifer – Resistance

Patterson, James – The Fall of Crazy House

Reynolds, Justin A. – Opposite of Always

Scott, Elizabeth – Stealing Heaven

West, Kasie – The Distance Between Us

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION:

Moyle, Eunice – Be the Change: The Future is in Your Hands - 16+ Creative Projects for Civic and Community Action

Keyser, Amber J. – No More Excuses: Dismantling Rape Culture

ADULT BOOKS ON CDs:

Diamond, Jared – Upheaval

Frank, Dorothea Benton – Queen Bee

Koontz, Dean – The Night Window

Steel, Danielle – Blessing in Disguise

ADULT PLAYAWAYS:

Carr, Robyn – The Best of Us

Feehan, Christine – Leopard's Run

Fluke, Joanne – Chocolate Cream Pie Murder

Michaels, Fern – Safe and Sound

Miodownik, Mark – Liquid Rules

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments