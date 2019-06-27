Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library in June. Books with * before the author's name were added as of June 19.
ADULT FICTION:
Adams, Beth – Adrift
* Blake, Sarah – The Guest Book
* Berg, Patti – Hope for Tomorrow
Caine, Rachel – Wolfhunter River
* Cameron, Bruce – A Dog's Way Home
* Carter, Charlotte – Strength in Numbers
Chase, Marlene J. – Deceptive Hearts
Chiaverini, Jennifer – Resistance Women: A Novel
Churchill, Jill – Mulch Ado About Nothing: a Jane Jeffry Mystery
* Cleeton, Chanel – When We Left Cuba
Crouch, Blake – Dark Matter: A Novel
Deaver, Jeffery – The Never Game
Evanovich, Janet – The Big Kahuna: A Fox and O'Hare Novel
Evans, Richard Paul – The Road Home
Fluke, Joanne – Chocolate Chip Cookie Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery
* Frank, Dorothea – Queen Bee
* Gilbert, Elizabeth – City of Girls
Graham, Heather – The Summoning
Garvis Graves, Tracey – The Girl He Used to Know
Gray, Claudia – Star Wars
* Hanson, Pam – A Simple Act of Kindness
Herne, Ruth Logan – A Light In the Darkness
Hillerman, Anne – The Tale Teller
Hunting, Helena – Meet Cute
James, Tania – The Tusk That Did the Damage
Joubert, Irma – The Girl From the Train
Koontz, Dean – Night Window
* Lauren, Christina – The Unhoneymooners
Martin, Valerie – Sea Lovers: Selected Stories
McCrite, K. D. – Broken Melody
* McMahon, Jenifer – The Invited
* Michaels, Fern – Hot Shot
Mofina, Rick – Missing Daughter
* Morrison, Grant – Batman
* Oates, Joyce – My life as a Rat
* Pagan, Camille – I'm Fine and Neither Are You
* Patterson, James – Unsolved
Penney, Elizabeth – Homespun Homicide
Penney, Elizabeth – Humble Pies and White Lies
Petersheim, Jolina – How the Light Gets In: A Novel
Phillips, Rachael O. – Grave Inheritance
Quick, Amanda – Tightrope
Randel, Tara – Stolen Past
* Rodgers, Anne – The Best Medicine
Roper, Gayle – A Fatal Arrangement
* Rushford, Patricia – Chasing the Wind
Ryan, Shawna Yang – Green Island
Thompson, Janice A. – Like a Fish Out of water
Ward, J. R. – Blood Kiss
West, Catherine – Where Hope Begins
* Woods, Stuart – Skin Game
ADULT LARGE PRINT:
* Beattie, Ann – A Wonderful Stroke of Luck
* Brandvold, Peter – Blood at Sundown
* Chiaverini, Jennifer – Resistance Women
* Clipston, Amy – A Welcome at Our Door
* Dugoni, Robert – The Eighth Sister
* Eggers, Dave – The Parade
* Evanovich, Janet – The Big Kahuna
* Fisher, Suzanne – On a Summer Tide
Fox, Candice – Redemption Point
Gray, Shelley Shepard – Friends to the End
Gray, Shelley Shepard – The Patient One
* Gunn, Robin – Becoming Us
* Hoang, Helen – The Bride Test
* Jackson, Lisa – Willing to Die
* Johnstone, William – The Black Hills
* McPhail, Diane – The Abolitionist's Daughter
* Patterson, James – The 18th Abduction
Reich, Christopher – Crown Jewel
Sawyer, Kim Vogel – A Silken Thread
* Steel, Danielle – Blessing In Disguise
* Stewart, Mariah – The Goodbye Café
* Thayne, RaeAnne – The Cliff House
ADULT NON-FICTION:
Bogart, Julie – The Brave Learner: Finding Everyday Magic in Homeschool, Learning, and Life
Boyce, W. Thomas – The Orchid and the Dandelion: Why Some Children Struggle and How All Can Thrive
Buttigieg, Pete – Shortest Way Home: One Mayor's Challenge and a Model for America's Future
Carlson, Maureen – Fairies, Gnomes & Trolls: Create a Fantasy World in Polymer Clay
Cohen, Jared – Accidental Presidents: Eight Men Who Changed America
Coss, Melinda – Reader's Digest Complete Book of Embroidery
Gates, Melinda – The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World
Geist, William – Lake of the Ozarks: My Surreal Summers in a Vanishing America
Gottlieb, Lori – Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed
* Kilgariff, Karen – Stay Sexy, and Don't Get Murdered
Letts, Elizabeth – The Perfect Horse: The Daring U.S. Mission to Rescue the Priceless Stallions Kidnapped by the Nazis
* Lovelace, Amanda – The Mermaid's Voice Returns in This One
* Manson, Mark – Everything is F*cked: A Book About Hope
McCarten, Anthony – Darkest Hour: How Churchill Brought England Back From the Brink
McCullough, David G. – The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West
Page, Susan – The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty
Quindlen, Anna – Nanaville: Adventures in Grandparenting
Schäpper, Linda – The Complete Book of Crochet Border Designs: Hundreds of Classic & Original Patterns
Shapiro, Ben – The Right Side of History: How Reason and Moral Purpose Made the West Great
Winfrey, Oprah – The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life's Direction and Purpose
Block: 3.2: An Idea book
Block: 4.6: an Idea book
Secrets of the National Parks: The Experts' Guide to the Best Experiences Beyond the Tourist Trail
Encyclopedia of North American Indians
Great Western Indian Fights
EASY READERS:
Ahmed, Roda Mae – Among the Stars
Blabey, Aaron – Pig the Stinker
Booth, Tom – Day at the Beach
DiCamillo, Kate – A Piglet Named Mercy
Fletcher, Tom – There's a Dragon in Your Book
Hopkins, Lee – School People
James, Laura – Safari Pug
Kane, John – I Say Ooh, You Say Aah
Maloney, Brenna – Philomena's New Glasses
Pitman, Gayle E. – Sewing the Rainbow: The Story of Gilbert Baker and the Rainbow Flag
Rosenthal, Paris – Dear Boy
Rusu, Meredith – Learning to Share
Santat, Dan – Harold & Hog Pretend for Real!
Shaffer, Jody Jensen – Prudence the Part-Time Cow
Simler, Isabelle – Sweet Dreamers
Sterer, Gideon – Not Your Nest!
Weiner, Andrew – Down by the River: A Family Fly Fishing Story
EASY READER HANGING BAGS:
Ahlberg, Janet – Peek-a-Boo!
Brown, Margaret Wise – Home for a Bunny
Hutton, John – Sleep Baby, Safe and Snug
LeSieg, Theo – The Many Mice of Mr. Brice
Perkins, Al – Hand, Hand, Fingers, Thumb
Curious George's ABCs
JUNIOR FICTION:
Chainani, Soman – School for Good and Evil: A Crystal of Time
Drozd, Anne – Rockets: Defying Gravity
Gibbs, Stuart – Spy School British Invasion
Grabenstein, Chris – Mr. Lemoncello's All-Star Breakout Game
Griffin, Paul – Saving Marty
Patterson, James – Katt vs. Dogg
Patterson, James – Public School Superhero
Spinelli, Jerry – Jake and Lily
Stark, Ulf – The Runaways
Winick, Judd – Hilo: Waking the Monsters
JUNIOR NON-FICTION:
Clinton, Chelsea – Don't Let Them Disappear: 12 Endangered Species Across the Globe
Brake, Mark – How to be a Space Explorer: Your Out-Of-This-World Adventure
Biebow, Natascha – The Crayon Man: The True Story of the Invention of Crayola Crayons
Lecreux, Michèle – The Boy's Book of Adventure: The Little Guidebook for Smart and Resourceful Boys
The Proper Way to Meet a Hedgehog: And Other How-To Poems
Burleigh, Robert – O Captain, My Captain: Walt Whitman, Abraham Lincoln, and the Civil War
YOUNG ADULT:
Aveyard, Victoria – Broken Throne: A Red Queen Collection
Berry, Julie – Lovely War
Buxbaum, Julie – Hope and Other Punchlines
Duncan, Emily A. – Wicked Saints
Forrest, Belle Harley – Merlin and the Stolen Magicals
Garber, Stephanie – Finale: A Caraval Novel
Gray, Claudia – Ten Thousand Skies Above You: A Firebird Novel
Gray, Claudia – A Million Worlds With You: A Firebird Novel
Hutton, Keely – Soldier Boy
Tokyo Ghoul, Vol. 6
Lore, Pittacus – The Power of Six
Lore, Pittacus – The Rise of Nine
Mafi, Tahereh – Defy Me
Nielsen, Jennifer – Resistance
Patterson, James – The Fall of Crazy House
Reynolds, Justin A. – Opposite of Always
Scott, Elizabeth – Stealing Heaven
West, Kasie – The Distance Between Us
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION:
Moyle, Eunice – Be the Change: The Future is in Your Hands - 16+ Creative Projects for Civic and Community Action
Keyser, Amber J. – No More Excuses: Dismantling Rape Culture
ADULT BOOKS ON CDs:
Diamond, Jared – Upheaval
Frank, Dorothea Benton – Queen Bee
Koontz, Dean – The Night Window
Steel, Danielle – Blessing in Disguise
ADULT PLAYAWAYS:
Carr, Robyn – The Best of Us
Feehan, Christine – Leopard's Run
Fluke, Joanne – Chocolate Cream Pie Murder
Michaels, Fern – Safe and Sound
Miodownik, Mark – Liquid Rules
