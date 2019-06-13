Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of May 2019:
ADULT LARGE PRINT:
Fox, Candice Redemption Point
Gray, Shelley Shepard Friends to the End
Gray, Shelley Shepard The Patient One
Reich, Christopher Crown Jewel
Sawyer, Kim Vogel A Silken Thread
ADULT NON-FICTION:
Bogart, Julie The Brave Learner: Finding Everyday Magic in Homeschool, Learning, and Life
Boyce, W. Thomas The Orchid and the Dandelion: Why Some Children Struggle and How All Can Thrive
Buttigieg, Pete Shortest Way Home: One Mayor's Challenge and a Model for America's Future
Carlson, Maureen Fairies, Gnomes & Trolls: Create a Fantasy World in Polymer Clay
Cohen, Jared Accidental Presidents: Eight Men Who Changed America
Coss, Melinda Reader's Digest Complete Book of Embroidery
Gates, Melinda The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World
Geist, William Lake of the Ozarks: My Surreal Summers in a Vanishing America
Gottlieb, Lori Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed
Letts, Elizabeth The Perfect Horse: The Daring U.S. Mission to Rescue the Priceless Stallions Kidnapped by the Nazis
McCarten, Anthony Darkest Hour: How Churchill Brought England Back From the Brink
McCullough, David G. The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers who Brought the American Ideal West
Page, Susan The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty
Quindlen, Anna Nanaville: Adventures in Grandparenting
Schäpper, Linda The Complete Book of Crochet Border Designs: Hundreds of Classic & Original Patterns
Shapiro, Ben The Right Side of History: How Reason and Moral Purpose Made the West Great
Winfrey, Oprah The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life's Direction and Purpose
Block: 3.2: An Idea Book
Block: 4.6: An Idea Book
Secrets of the National Parks: The Experts' Guide to the Best Experiences Beyond the Tourist Trail
Encyclopedia of North American Indians
Great Western Indian Fights
EASY READERS:
Ahmed, Roda Mae Among the Stars
Blabey, Aaron Pig The Stinker
Booth, Tom Day at the Beach
DiCamillo, Kate A Piglet Named Mercy
Fletcher, Tom There's a Dragon In Your Book
Hopkins, Lee School People
James, Laura Safari Pug
Kane, John I Say Ooh, You Say Aah
Maloney, Brenna Philomena's New Glasses
Pitman, Gayle E. Sewing the Rainbow: The Story of Gilbert Baker and the Rainbow Flag
Rosenthal, Paris Dear Boy
Rusu, Meredith Learning To Share
Santat, Dan Harold & Hog Pretend for Real!
Shaffer, Jody Jensen Prudence the Part-Time Cow
Simler, Isabelle Sweet Dreamers
Sterer, Gideon Not Your Nest!
Weiner, Andrew Down By the River: A Family Fly Fishing Story
EASY READER HANGING BAGS:
Ahlberg, Janet Peek-a-Boo!
Brown, Margaret Wise Home for a Bunny
Hutton, John Sleep Baby, Safe and Snug
LeSieg, Theo The Many Mice of Mr. Brice
Perkins, Al Hand, Hand, Fingers, Thumb
Curious George's ABCs
JUNIOR FICTION:
Chainani, Soman School for Good and Evil: A Crystal of Time
Drozd, Anne Rockets: Defying Gravity
Gibbs, Stuart Spy School British invasion
Grabenstein, Chris Mr. Lemoncello's All-Star Breakout Game
Griffin, Paul Saving Marty
Patterson, James Katt vs. Dogg
Patterson, James Public School Superhero
Spinelli, Jerry Jake and Lily
Stark, Ulf The Runaways
Winick, Judd Hilo: Waking the Monsters
JUNIOR NON-FICTION:
Clinton, Chelsea Don't Let Them Disappear: 12 Endangered Species Across the Globe
Brake, Mark How to Be a Space Explorer: Your Out-Of-This-World Adventure
Biebow, Natascha The Crayon Man: The True Story of the Invention of Crayola Crayons
Lecreux, Michèle The Boy's Book of Adventure: The Little Guidebook for Smart and Resourceful Boys
The Proper Way to Meet a Hedgehog: And Other How-To Poems
Burleigh, Robert O Captain, My Captain: Walt Whitman, Abraham Lincoln, and the Civil War
YOUNG ADULT:
Aveyard, Victoria Broken Throne : A Red Queen Collection
Berry, Julie Lovely War
Buxbaum, Julie Hope and Other Punchlines
Duncan, Emily A. Wicked Saints
Forrest, Bella Harley Merlin and the Stolen Magicals
Garber, Stephanie Finale: A Caraval Novel
Gray, Claudia Ten Thousand Skies Above You: A Firebird Novel
Gray, Claudia A Million Worlds With You: A Firebird Novel
Hutton, Keely Soldier Boy
Tokyo Ghoul, Vol. 6
Lore, Pittacus The Power of Six
Lore, Pittacus The Rise of Nine
Mafi, Tahereh Defy Me
Nielsen, Jennifer Resistance
Patterson, James The Fall of Crazy House
Reynolds, Justin A. Opposite of Always
Scott, Elizabeth Stealing Heaven
West, Kasie The Distance Between Us
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION:
Moyle, Eunice Be The Change: The Future is in Your Hands – 16+ Creative Projects for Civic and Community Action
Keyser, Amber J. No More Excuses: Dismantling Rape Culture
ADULT BOOKS ON CDS:
Diamond, Jared Upheaval
Frank, Dorothea Benton Queen Bee
Koontz, Dean The Night Window
Steel, Danielle Blessing in Disguise
ADULT PLAYAWAYS:
Carr, Robyn The Best of Us
Feehan, Christine Leopard's Run
Fluke, Joanne Chocolate Cream Pie Murder
Michaels, Fern Safe and Sound
Miodownik, Mark Liquid Rules
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.