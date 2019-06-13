{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of May 2019:

ADULT LARGE PRINT:

Fox, Candice Redemption Point

Gray, Shelley Shepard Friends to the End

Gray, Shelley Shepard The Patient One

Reich, Christopher Crown Jewel

Sawyer, Kim Vogel A Silken Thread

ADULT NON-FICTION:

Bogart, Julie The Brave Learner: Finding Everyday Magic in Homeschool, Learning, and Life

Boyce, W. Thomas The Orchid and the Dandelion: Why Some Children Struggle and How All Can Thrive

Buttigieg, Pete Shortest Way Home: One Mayor's Challenge and a Model for America's Future

Carlson, Maureen Fairies, Gnomes & Trolls: Create a Fantasy World in Polymer Clay

Cohen, Jared Accidental Presidents: Eight Men Who Changed America

Coss, Melinda Reader's Digest Complete Book of Embroidery

Gates, Melinda The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World

Geist, William Lake of the Ozarks: My Surreal Summers in a Vanishing America

Gottlieb, Lori Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed

Letts, Elizabeth The Perfect Horse: The Daring U.S. Mission to Rescue the Priceless Stallions Kidnapped by the Nazis

McCarten, Anthony Darkest Hour: How Churchill Brought England Back From the Brink

McCullough, David G. The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers who Brought the American Ideal West

Page, Susan The Matriarch: Barbara Bush and the Making of an American Dynasty

Quindlen, Anna Nanaville: Adventures in Grandparenting

Schäpper, Linda The Complete Book of Crochet Border Designs: Hundreds of Classic & Original Patterns

Shapiro, Ben The Right Side of History: How Reason and Moral Purpose Made the West Great

Winfrey, Oprah The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life's Direction and Purpose

Block: 3.2: An Idea Book

Block: 4.6: An Idea Book

Secrets of the National Parks: The Experts' Guide to the Best Experiences Beyond the Tourist Trail

Encyclopedia of North American Indians

Great Western Indian Fights

EASY READERS:

Ahmed, Roda Mae Among the Stars

Blabey, Aaron Pig The Stinker

Booth, Tom Day at the Beach

DiCamillo, Kate A Piglet Named Mercy

Fletcher, Tom There's a Dragon In Your Book

Hopkins, Lee School People

James, Laura Safari Pug

Kane, John I Say Ooh, You Say Aah

Maloney, Brenna Philomena's New Glasses

Pitman, Gayle E. Sewing the Rainbow: The Story of Gilbert Baker and the Rainbow Flag

Rosenthal, Paris Dear Boy

Rusu, Meredith Learning To Share

Santat, Dan Harold & Hog Pretend for Real!

Shaffer, Jody Jensen Prudence the Part-Time Cow

Simler, Isabelle Sweet Dreamers

Sterer, Gideon Not Your Nest!

Weiner, Andrew Down By the River: A Family Fly Fishing Story

EASY READER HANGING BAGS:

Ahlberg, Janet Peek-a-Boo!

Brown, Margaret Wise Home for a Bunny

Hutton, John Sleep Baby, Safe and Snug

LeSieg, Theo The Many Mice of Mr. Brice

Perkins, Al Hand, Hand, Fingers, Thumb

Curious George's ABCs

JUNIOR FICTION:

Chainani, Soman School for Good and Evil: A Crystal of Time

Drozd, Anne Rockets: Defying Gravity

Gibbs, Stuart Spy School British invasion

Grabenstein, Chris Mr. Lemoncello's All-Star Breakout Game

Griffin, Paul Saving Marty

Patterson, James Katt vs. Dogg

Patterson, James Public School Superhero

Spinelli, Jerry Jake and Lily

Stark, Ulf The Runaways

Winick, Judd Hilo: Waking the Monsters

JUNIOR NON-FICTION:

Clinton, Chelsea Don't Let Them Disappear: 12 Endangered Species Across the Globe

Brake, Mark How to Be a Space Explorer: Your Out-Of-This-World Adventure

Biebow, Natascha The Crayon Man: The True Story of the Invention of Crayola Crayons

Lecreux, Michèle The Boy's Book of Adventure: The Little Guidebook for Smart and Resourceful Boys

The Proper Way to Meet a Hedgehog: And Other How-To Poems

Burleigh, Robert O Captain, My Captain: Walt Whitman, Abraham Lincoln, and the Civil War

YOUNG ADULT:

Aveyard, Victoria Broken Throne : A Red Queen Collection

Berry, Julie Lovely War

Buxbaum, Julie Hope and Other Punchlines

Duncan, Emily A. Wicked Saints

Forrest, Bella Harley Merlin and the Stolen Magicals

Garber, Stephanie Finale: A Caraval Novel

Gray, Claudia Ten Thousand Skies Above You: A Firebird Novel

Gray, Claudia A Million Worlds With You: A Firebird Novel

Hutton, Keely Soldier Boy

Tokyo Ghoul, Vol. 6

Lore, Pittacus The Power of Six

Lore, Pittacus The Rise of Nine

Mafi, Tahereh Defy Me

Nielsen, Jennifer Resistance

Patterson, James The Fall of Crazy House

Reynolds, Justin A. Opposite of Always

Scott, Elizabeth Stealing Heaven

West, Kasie The Distance Between Us

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION:

Moyle, Eunice Be The Change: The Future is in Your Hands – 16+ Creative Projects for Civic and Community Action

Keyser, Amber J. No More Excuses: Dismantling Rape Culture

ADULT BOOKS ON CDS:

Diamond, Jared Upheaval

Frank, Dorothea Benton Queen Bee

Koontz, Dean The Night Window

Steel, Danielle Blessing in Disguise

ADULT PLAYAWAYS:

Carr, Robyn The Best of Us

Feehan, Christine Leopard's Run

Fluke, Joanne Chocolate Cream Pie Murder

Michaels, Fern Safe and Sound

Miodownik, Mark Liquid Rules

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments