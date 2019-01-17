Try 1 month for 99¢
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library for the month of January 2019:

ADULT FICTION

Andrews, Ilona.  Iron and magic  

Azzarello, Brian.  Joker 

Brubaker, Ed.  Criminal: the deluxe edition 

Cabot, Amanda.  Scattered petals

Chase, Marlene.  The Stolen Canvas  

Childs, Laura.  Eggs on ice  

DeMarino, Rebecca.  A place in his heart

Dini, Paul.  Batman

Evanovich, Janet.  Look alive twenty-five  

Fields, Jan.  Double fudge murder  

Fields, Jan.  Sugar coated lies  

Foster, Harold. R.  Prince Valiant 

Gaiman, Neil.  Dream country

Gaiman, Neil.  The sandman: preludes & nocturnes 

Gaiman, Neil.  The sandman: the doll's house, v. 2

Gallegos, Rómulo.  Doña Barbara  

Griffin, W. E. B.  The enemy of my enemy  

Hillier, Jennifer.  Jar of hearts  

Huber, Anna Lee.  This side of murder  

Hunt, Dave.  The mind invaders

Kelly, Karen.  Boxed in  

Kelly, Karen.  Guilty confections  

King, Frank.  Walt & Skeezix 

Kuang, R. F.  The poppy war  

Kurtzman, Harvey.  Harvey Kurtzman's Jungle book 

Lauren, Christina.  Roomies 

Logan, T. M.  Lies  

McCrite, K. D.  Honey dipped secrets  

McCrite, K. D.  The deed in the attic  

Miller, Frank.  300 

Moore, Alan.  The league of extraordinary gentlemen

Moore, Alan.  The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: black dossier 

Morrison, Grant.  Arkham Asylum 

Peebles, Frances de Pontes.  The air you breathe  

Rao, Shobha.  Girls burn brighter  

Remender, Rick.  Black Science. Vol. 1 How To Fall Forever  

Remender, Rick.  Black science. Vol. 2 Welcome, Nowhere  

Roberts, Nora.  Bay of sighs  

Roberts, Nora.  Of blood and bone  

Robinson, Kim Stanley.  Red moon  

Sapkowski, Andrzej.  The last wish: introducing The witcher  

Spiegelman, Art.  The complete Maus 

Zumas, Leni.  Red Clocks

