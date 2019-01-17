Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library for the month of January 2019:
ADULT FICTION
Andrews, Ilona. Iron and magic
Azzarello, Brian. Joker
Brubaker, Ed. Criminal: the deluxe edition
Cabot, Amanda. Scattered petals
Chase, Marlene. The Stolen Canvas
Childs, Laura. Eggs on ice
DeMarino, Rebecca. A place in his heart
Dini, Paul. Batman
Evanovich, Janet. Look alive twenty-five
Fields, Jan. Double fudge murder
Fields, Jan. Sugar coated lies
Foster, Harold. R. Prince Valiant
Gaiman, Neil. Dream country
Gaiman, Neil. The sandman: preludes & nocturnes
Gaiman, Neil. The sandman: the doll's house, v. 2
Gallegos, Rómulo. Doña Barbara
Griffin, W. E. B. The enemy of my enemy
Hillier, Jennifer. Jar of hearts
Huber, Anna Lee. This side of murder
Hunt, Dave. The mind invaders
Kelly, Karen. Boxed in
Kelly, Karen. Guilty confections
King, Frank. Walt & Skeezix
Kuang, R. F. The poppy war
Kurtzman, Harvey. Harvey Kurtzman's Jungle book
Lauren, Christina. Roomies
Logan, T. M. Lies
McCrite, K. D. Honey dipped secrets
McCrite, K. D. The deed in the attic
Miller, Frank. 300
Moore, Alan. The league of extraordinary gentlemen
Moore, Alan. The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen: black dossier
Morrison, Grant. Arkham Asylum
Peebles, Frances de Pontes. The air you breathe
Rao, Shobha. Girls burn brighter
Remender, Rick. Black Science. Vol. 1 How To Fall Forever
Remender, Rick. Black science. Vol. 2 Welcome, Nowhere
Roberts, Nora. Bay of sighs
Roberts, Nora. Of blood and bone
Robinson, Kim Stanley. Red moon
Sapkowski, Andrzej. The last wish: introducing The witcher
Spiegelman, Art. The complete Maus
Zumas, Leni. Red Clocks
