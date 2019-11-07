{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of November 2019:

ADULT FICTION

Baker, Chandler – Whisper Network

Banes, Steve – The Chilling Archives of Horror Comics: Haunted Horror #09

Banes, Steve – The Chilling Archives of Horror Comics: Haunted Horror #10

Banes, Steve – The Chilling Archives of Horror Comics: Haunted Horror #11

Banes, Steve – The Chilling Archives of Horror Comics: Haunted Horror #12

Bardugo, Leigh – Ninth House

Chiaverini, Jennifer – The Christmas Boutique

Child, Lee Blue – Moon: A Jack Reacher Novel

Connelly, Michael – The Night Fire

DeMille, Nelson – The Deserter: A Novel

Goodkind, Terry – Wasteland

Greaney, Mark – Full Force and Effect

Green, Molly – An Orphan in the Snow

Grisham, John – The Guardians

Harrow, Alix E. – The Ten Thousand Doors of January

Hart, Elsa – City of Ink

Hart, Elsa – Jade Dragon Mountain

Hart, Elsa – The White Mirror

Hill, Joe – Full Throttle: Stories

Jackson, Joshilyn – Never Have I Ever: A Novel

Kelly, Karen – Gunns & Roses

Kinsella, Sophie – Christmas Shopaholic: A Novel

Le Carré, John – Agent Running in the Field

Macomber, Debbie – A Mrs. Miracle Christmas: A Novel

McCall Smith, Alexander – To the Land of Long Lost Friends

McFarlane, Todd – Spawn: Origins Collection

Morris, Heather – Cilka's Journey

Oates, Joyce Carol – Pursuit: A Novel of Suspense

Patterson, James – The 19th Christmas

Peterson, Tracie – What Comes My Way

Rushdie, Salman – Quichotte: A Novel

Rushford, Patricia H. – With Open Arms

Sandford, John – Bloody Genius

Way, Gerard – The Umbrella Academy: Dallas

Way, Gerard – The Umbrella Academy: Hotel Oblivion

Williams, Beatriz – The Golden Hour: A Novel

Woods, Stuart – Stealth

ADULT LARGE PRINT

Coes, Ben – The Russian

Grisham, John – The Guardians

Johnstone, William W. – Have Brides, Will Travel

Leslie, Frank – Apache Springs

Macomber, Debbie – A Mrs. Miracle Christmas: A Novel

Patterson, James – The 19th Christmas

Vogt, Beth K. – Moments We Forget

Westover, Tara – Educated: A Memoir

Woodsmall, Cindy – A Christmas Haven: An Amish Christmas Romance

ADULT NON-FICTION

Levy, Joel – Unsolved Mysteries: Bizarre Events That Have Puzzled the Greatest Minds

Hite, Larry – The Rule: How I beat the Odds in the Markets and In Life — And How You Can Too

Maddow, Rachel – Blowout: Corrupted Democracy, Rogue State Russia, and the Richest, Most Destructive Industry on Earth

Stevenson, Bryan – Just Mercy: A Story of Justice and Redemption

Goodman, Edward C. – Fire!: The 100 Most Devastating Fires and the Heroes Who Fought Them

Schrager, Adam – The Sixteenth Rail: The Evidence, The Scientist, and The Lindbergh Kidnapping

Chase's Calendar of Events 2020: The Ultimate Go-To Guide for Special Days, Weeks and Months

Kostigen, Thomas – Extreme Weather Survival Guide: Understand, Prepare, Survive, Recover

Dalio, Ray – Principles: Life and Work

Corbett, Stephen – The Practical Woodworker: A Comprehensive Step-By-Step Course in Working with Wood

Dickerson, Madelynn – The Handy Art History Answer Book

Gottfredson, Floyd – Walt Disney's Mickey Mouse

Grebe, Anja – The Louvre: All the Paintings

Murphy, Michael – Lucky 13: Mort Cooper and the Jinx That Led to a MVP Season

Davis, Lloyd Spencer – A Polar Affair: Antarctica's Forgotten Hero and the Secret Love Lives of Penguins

Harry, Debbie – Face It

O'Reilly, Bill – The United States of Trump: How the President Really Sees America

Peterson, Larry Len – L.A. Huffman: Photographer of the American West

EASY READERS

Barton, Bethany – I'm Trying to Love Math

Cristaldi, Kathryn – I'll Love You Till the Cows Come Home

Ferry, Beth – The Scarecrow

John, Jory – Can Somebody Please Scratch My Back?

Kang, Anna – We Are (Not) Friends

MacLachlan, Patricia – The Hundred-Year Barn

Oh, Joowon – Our Favorite Day

Register for more free articles
Stay logged in to skip the surveys
Log in Sign up

Pinkney, Brian – Puppy Truck

Rinker, Sherri Duskey – Three Cheers for Kid McGear!

Rosenthal, Amy Krouse – Uni the Unicorn: Uni's First Sleepover

Sollinger, Emily – Unicorn's Magical Day

Sotomayor, Sonia – Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You

Stead, Philip Christian – Bear Has a Story to Tell

Wallace, Adam – How to Catch a Turkey

Wenzel, Brendan – A Stone Sat Still

Wheeler, Eliza – Home in the Woods

Wohnoutka, Mike – So Big!

Wolf, Karina – I Am Not a Fox

Zschock, Heather – Nighttime Fairies: A Bedtime Shadow Book

JUNIOR FICTION

Arden, Katherine – Dead Voices

Brallier, Max – Last Kids on Earth: The Last Kids on Earth and the Midnight Blade

Bruel, Nick – Bad Kitty: Kitten Trouble

Colfer, Chris – A Tale of Magic...

Crimi, Carolyn – Weird Little Robots

Gibbs, Stuart – Charlie Thorne and the Last Equation

Greenwald, Tom – Game Changer

Hale, Shannon – Best Friends

Mlynowski, Sarah – Spill the Beans (Whatever After Series)

Mlynowski, Sarah – Genie In a Bottle (Whatever After Series, Vol. 9)

Peirce, Lincoln – Big Nate in the Zone — Book 6 - Big Nate

Selfors, Suzanne – Wish Upon a Sleepover

Stilton, Thea – The Dance of the Star Fairies

Stilton, Thea – Secret of the Crystal Fairies (Thea Stilton Special Edition #7) A Geronimo Stilton Adventure

Tarshis, Lauren – I Survived the Battle of D-Day, 1944

Telgemeier, Raina – Guts

Wagner, J. I. – Legend of the Star Runner

Winkler, Henry – Alien Superstar

JUNIOR NON-FICTION

Macy, Sue – The Book Rescuer: How a Mensch from Massachusetts Saved Yiddish Literature for Generations to Come

Sichol, Lowey Bundy – From an Idea to Disney: How Branding Made Disney a Household Name

Challoner, Jack – STEM Lab: 25 Super-Cool Projects: Build, Invent, Create, Discover

Mitchell, Don – The Lady Is a Spy: Virginia Hall, World War II Hero of the French Resistance

Winchell, Mike – Electric War: Edison, Westinghouse, Tesla, and the Race to Light the World with Electricity

YOUNG ADULT

Acevedo, Elizabeth – With the Fire on High

Choi, Mary H. K. – Permanent Record

Coates, Ta-Nehisi – Black Panther

Emmich, Val Dear – Evan Hansen: The Novel

Forrest, Bella Harley – Merlin and the Broken Spell

Houser, Jody – Stranger Things: The Other Side

Lee, Mackenzi – Loki: Where Mischief Lies

Lloyd-Jones, Emily – The Bone Houses

Lore, Pittacus – The Fall of Five: I Am Four Series

Lore, Pittacus – The Fate of Ten: I Am Four Series

Lore, Pittacus – United as One: Book 7: I Am Four Series

Lu, Marie – Rebel: A Legend Novel

Maniscalco, Kerri – Capturing the Devil

McGee, Katharine – American Royals

Reeves, Mark Leon – Angus Returns

Riordan, Rick – The Tyrant's Tomb

Schweizer, Chris – Maker Comics Fix a Car

Sepetys, Ruta – The Fountains of Silence: A Novel

Vaughan, Brian K. – Paper Girls Vol. 6

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION

Doeden, Matt – Gun Violence: Fighting For Our Lives and Our Rights

Petro-Roy, Jen – You Are Enough

Takei, George – They Called Us Enemy

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS

Craft, Jerry – New Kid

Parry, Rosanne – A Wolf Called Wander

ADULT BOOKS ON CDS

Connelly, Michael – The Night Fire

Goodkind, Terry – Wasteland

Grisham, John – Guardians

Patterson, James – 19th Christmas

Sandford, John – Bloody Genius

Steel, Danielle – Child's Play

Strout, Elizabeth – Olive, Again

Woods, Stuart – Stealth

REFERENCE

Grebe, Anja – The Louvre: All the Paintings

Be the first to know - Sign up for News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments