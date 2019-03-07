Try 3 months for $3
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of March.

ADULT FICTION:

Ackerman, Sara  Island of sweet pies and soldiers  

Beaton, M. C.  Busy body  

Beaton, M. C.  There goes the bride: an Agatha Raisin mystery

Deveraux, Jude  A justified murder  

Dodd, Christina  Because I'm watching  

Eisler, Barry  The killer collective  

Fluke, Joanne  Chocolate cream pie murder  

Forsyth, Frederick  The fox  

Gist, Deeanne  A bride most begrudging  

Greaney, Mark  Back blast  

Grippando, James  The girl in the glass box  

Haynes, Elizabeth  Into the darkest corner: a novel  

Hazelwood, Ann Watkins  For the love of quilts  

Healy, Erin  The Baker's Wife  

Henderson, Eleanor  The Twelve-Mile Straight  

Hiaasen, Carl  Strip tease  

Ivy, Alexandra  Bound by darkness

Johnston, Joan  Outcast  

Kane, Andrea  Drawn in blood  

Kane, Andrea  The silence that speaks  

Kellerman, Jonathan  The wedding guest  

Kinsella, Sophie  I owe you one: a novel  

Montanari, Richard  Shutter man  

Palka, Kurt  The piano maker: a novel  

Palmer, Pamela  Obsession Tamed  

Parnell, Sean  Man of war: an Eric Steele novel  

Patterson, James  The chef  

Robb, J. D.  Connections in death  

Ross, JoAnn  Breakpoint: a high risk novel  

Salvatore, R. A.  Reckoning of fallen gods  

Schwab, Victoria  Vengeful  

Smith, Wilbur A.  Courtney's war  

Sorenson, Jill  Freefall  

Spindler, Erica  The other girl  

Tata, A. J.  Three minutes to midnight  

Way, Gerard  The Umbrella Academy: Apocalypse suite  

Wellington, David  The hydra protocol: a Jim Chapel mission

ADULT LARGE PRINT:

Bunn, T. Davis  Moondust Lake  

Clayton, Meg Waite  Beautiful exiles  

Clipston, Amy  A seat by the hearth  

Finder, Joseph  Judgment: a novel  

Fisher, Suzanne Woods  Mending fences  

Goddard, Elizabeth  Never let go  

Grippando, James  The girl in the glass box  

Kellerman, Jonathan  The wedding guest: an Alex Delaware novel  

Patterson, James  Liar liar  

Snelling, Lauraine  A season of grace  

Steel, Danielle  Turning point: a novel

ADULT NON-FICTION:

The Old farmer's almanac: 2019

The philosophy book  

Goff, Bob  Everybody always

Capula, Massimo  Simon & Schuster's guide to reptiles and amphibians of the world

Hutchinson, Alex  Endure: mind, body, and the curiously elastic limits of human performance

Snyder, Mariza  The essential oils hormone solution

Zeigler Dendy, Chris A.  Teenagers with ADD and ADHD: a guide for parents and professionals  

Kreiner, Megan  Christmas ornaments to crochet

Herter, Ida  Learn to crochet toys: simple steps and precious projects for the beginner!

Francisco, Rudy  Helium  

Cleese, John  So, anyway ...  

Rowe, Peggy  About my mother: true stories of a horse-crazy daughter and her baseball-obsessed mother

Kershaw, Alex  The liberator

Macintyre, Ben  Double cross: the true story of the D-day spies  

Meltzer, Brad  The first conspiracy: the secret plot to kill George Washington  

Thomas, Joan M.  St. Louis: 1875-1940

EASY READERS:

Blabey, Aaron Pig the fibber  

Colleen, Marcie Penguinaut!  

Ferry, Beth Sealed with a Kiss  

Higgs, Liz Curtis The pumpkin patch parable  

Lang, Suzanne Grumpy monkey  

Lin, Grace A big mooncake for little star

Lloyd-Jones, Sally Hats off to Mr. Pockles!  

O'Connor, Jane Fancy Nancy and the quest for the unicorn  

Ransome, James Bell Rang

Rex, Michael Eat Pete!  

Russell, James The dragon riders : a Dragon Brothers book  

Salas, Laura Purdie Snowman - cold = puddle : spring equations  

Sarcone-Roach, Julia There are no bears in this bakery  

Wallace, Adam How to catch a leprechaun

JUNIOR FICTION:

Blabey, Aaron The Bad Guys in Superbad  

Brockington, Drew  CatStronauts. : mission Moon  

Chabert, Jack Eerie Elementary : Recess is a jungle!  

Clements, Andrew Losers Club  

DiCamillo, Kate Louisiana's way home  

D'Lacey, Chris The Wearle  

Donoghue, Emma The Lotterys more or less  

Doyle, Catherine The Storm Keeper's Island  

Falatko, Julie Two dogs in a trench coat go to school  

Patterson, James How I survived bullies, broccoli, and Snake Hill  

Phelan, Matt Knights vs. dinosaurs  

Pitchford, Dean Captain Nobody  

Reynolds, Jason Lu  

Rylant, Cynthia Rosetown  

Sutherland, Tui T The Lost Continent (Wings of Fire, Book 11)  

Sutherland, Tui T. Darkness of Dragons  

Tarshis, Lauren I survived the Joplin tornado, 2011  

Wedekind, Annie Wild Blue : the story of a mustang Appaloosa

JUNIOR NON-FICTION:

The world almanac and book of facts 2019  

Siber, Kate National parks of the U.S.A.  

Merriam-Webster's elementary dictionary

Sanchez, Anita Rotten! : vultures, beetles, and slime : nature's decomposers  

Swanson, Jennifer Astronaut, aquanaut  

Motum, Markus Curiosity : the story of a Mars rover  

Meltzer, Brad I am Neil Armstrong  

Myron, Vicki Dewey the library cat : a true story  

Timelines of everything  

Parkes, Elle Let's explore France

YOUNG ADULT:

Arnold, Elana K. Damsel  

Bardugo, Leigh King of scars  

Black, Holly The Wicked King  

Burt, Jake Greetings from witness protection!  

Chokshi, Roshani Gilded Wolves

Dayton, Arwen Stronger, faster, and more beautiful  

Forest, Laurie The Black Witch  

Horowitz, Anthony Skeleton key  

Howard, A. G.  Stain

Johnson, Maureen The Vanishing Stair

Lee, Yoon Ha Dragon Pearl  

Meyer, L. A.  The mark of the golden dragon  

Mills, Emma Famous in a Small Town  

Miranda, Megan Come find me  

Sanderson, Brandon Legion : the many lives of Stephen Leeds  

Sebastian, Laura Lady Smoke  

Sepetys, Ruta Ashes in the snow  

Sepetys, Ruta Out of the easy  

Thomas, Angie On the Come Up

West, Kasie Fame, fate, and the first kiss

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION:

Miller, Michael Fake news : separating truth from fiction  

ADULT BOOKS ON CD:

Deveraux, Jude  A Justified murder 

Patterson, James  The Chef 

Riddle, A. G.  Winter world 

Robb, J. D.  Connections in death 

Winslow, Don  The Border

ADULT PLAYAWAYS:

Berg, Elizabeth  Night of miracles 

Enger, Leif  Virgil Wander 

Lepore, Jill  These truths 

Stewart, Amy  Miss Kopp just won't quit 

Cartaya, Pablo  Marcus Vega doesn't speak spanish 

Selfors, Suzanne  Wedgie and Gizmo vs. the Toff 

Deveraux, Jude  The Willing murder

DVD'S:

28 Days later 

Austin Powers in Goldmember 

Austin Powers the spy who shagged me 

Austin Powers 

Christopher Robin 

Crazy rich Asians 

Dolphin Tale 

First man 

Harvey 

Leap! 

National Velvet 

Osmosis Jones 

Planes, trains, and automobiles 

Rise of the Planet of the Apes 

Sixteen candles 

Small Foot 

The 40 Year old virgin 

Whisper of the heart 

Won't you be my neighbor?

