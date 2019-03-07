Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of March.
ADULT FICTION:
Ackerman, Sara Island of sweet pies and soldiers
Beaton, M. C. Busy body
Beaton, M. C. There goes the bride: an Agatha Raisin mystery
Deveraux, Jude A justified murder
Dodd, Christina Because I'm watching
Eisler, Barry The killer collective
Fluke, Joanne Chocolate cream pie murder
Forsyth, Frederick The fox
Gist, Deeanne A bride most begrudging
Greaney, Mark Back blast
Grippando, James The girl in the glass box
Haynes, Elizabeth Into the darkest corner: a novel
Hazelwood, Ann Watkins For the love of quilts
Healy, Erin The Baker's Wife
Henderson, Eleanor The Twelve-Mile Straight
Hiaasen, Carl Strip tease
Ivy, Alexandra Bound by darkness
Johnston, Joan Outcast
Kane, Andrea Drawn in blood
Kane, Andrea The silence that speaks
Kellerman, Jonathan The wedding guest
Kinsella, Sophie I owe you one: a novel
Montanari, Richard Shutter man
Palka, Kurt The piano maker: a novel
Palmer, Pamela Obsession Tamed
Parnell, Sean Man of war: an Eric Steele novel
Patterson, James The chef
Robb, J. D. Connections in death
Ross, JoAnn Breakpoint: a high risk novel
Salvatore, R. A. Reckoning of fallen gods
Schwab, Victoria Vengeful
Smith, Wilbur A. Courtney's war
Sorenson, Jill Freefall
Spindler, Erica The other girl
Tata, A. J. Three minutes to midnight
Way, Gerard The Umbrella Academy: Apocalypse suite
Wellington, David The hydra protocol: a Jim Chapel mission
ADULT LARGE PRINT:
Bunn, T. Davis Moondust Lake
Clayton, Meg Waite Beautiful exiles
Clipston, Amy A seat by the hearth
Finder, Joseph Judgment: a novel
Fisher, Suzanne Woods Mending fences
Goddard, Elizabeth Never let go
Grippando, James The girl in the glass box
Kellerman, Jonathan The wedding guest: an Alex Delaware novel
Patterson, James Liar liar
Snelling, Lauraine A season of grace
Steel, Danielle Turning point: a novel
ADULT NON-FICTION:
The Old farmer's almanac: 2019
The philosophy book
Goff, Bob Everybody always
Capula, Massimo Simon & Schuster's guide to reptiles and amphibians of the world
Hutchinson, Alex Endure: mind, body, and the curiously elastic limits of human performance
Snyder, Mariza The essential oils hormone solution
Zeigler Dendy, Chris A. Teenagers with ADD and ADHD: a guide for parents and professionals
Kreiner, Megan Christmas ornaments to crochet
Herter, Ida Learn to crochet toys: simple steps and precious projects for the beginner!
Francisco, Rudy Helium
Cleese, John So, anyway ...
Rowe, Peggy About my mother: true stories of a horse-crazy daughter and her baseball-obsessed mother
Kershaw, Alex The liberator
Macintyre, Ben Double cross: the true story of the D-day spies
Meltzer, Brad The first conspiracy: the secret plot to kill George Washington
Thomas, Joan M. St. Louis: 1875-1940
EASY READERS:
Blabey, Aaron Pig the fibber
Colleen, Marcie Penguinaut!
Ferry, Beth Sealed with a Kiss
Higgs, Liz Curtis The pumpkin patch parable
Lang, Suzanne Grumpy monkey
Lin, Grace A big mooncake for little star
Lloyd-Jones, Sally Hats off to Mr. Pockles!
O'Connor, Jane Fancy Nancy and the quest for the unicorn
Ransome, James Bell Rang
Rex, Michael Eat Pete!
Russell, James The dragon riders : a Dragon Brothers book
Salas, Laura Purdie Snowman - cold = puddle : spring equations
Sarcone-Roach, Julia There are no bears in this bakery
Wallace, Adam How to catch a leprechaun
JUNIOR FICTION:
Blabey, Aaron The Bad Guys in Superbad
Brockington, Drew CatStronauts. : mission Moon
Chabert, Jack Eerie Elementary : Recess is a jungle!
Clements, Andrew Losers Club
DiCamillo, Kate Louisiana's way home
D'Lacey, Chris The Wearle
Donoghue, Emma The Lotterys more or less
Doyle, Catherine The Storm Keeper's Island
Falatko, Julie Two dogs in a trench coat go to school
Patterson, James How I survived bullies, broccoli, and Snake Hill
Phelan, Matt Knights vs. dinosaurs
Pitchford, Dean Captain Nobody
Reynolds, Jason Lu
Rylant, Cynthia Rosetown
Sutherland, Tui T The Lost Continent (Wings of Fire, Book 11)
Sutherland, Tui T. Darkness of Dragons
Tarshis, Lauren I survived the Joplin tornado, 2011
Wedekind, Annie Wild Blue : the story of a mustang Appaloosa
JUNIOR NON-FICTION:
The world almanac and book of facts 2019
Siber, Kate National parks of the U.S.A.
Merriam-Webster's elementary dictionary
Sanchez, Anita Rotten! : vultures, beetles, and slime : nature's decomposers
Swanson, Jennifer Astronaut, aquanaut
Motum, Markus Curiosity : the story of a Mars rover
Meltzer, Brad I am Neil Armstrong
Myron, Vicki Dewey the library cat : a true story
Timelines of everything
Parkes, Elle Let's explore France
YOUNG ADULT:
Arnold, Elana K. Damsel
Bardugo, Leigh King of scars
Black, Holly The Wicked King
Burt, Jake Greetings from witness protection!
Chokshi, Roshani Gilded Wolves
Dayton, Arwen Stronger, faster, and more beautiful
Forest, Laurie The Black Witch
Horowitz, Anthony Skeleton key
Howard, A. G. Stain
Johnson, Maureen The Vanishing Stair
Lee, Yoon Ha Dragon Pearl
Meyer, L. A. The mark of the golden dragon
Mills, Emma Famous in a Small Town
Miranda, Megan Come find me
Sanderson, Brandon Legion : the many lives of Stephen Leeds
Sebastian, Laura Lady Smoke
Sepetys, Ruta Ashes in the snow
Sepetys, Ruta Out of the easy
Thomas, Angie On the Come Up
West, Kasie Fame, fate, and the first kiss
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION:
Miller, Michael Fake news : separating truth from fiction
ADULT BOOKS ON CD:
Deveraux, Jude A Justified murder
Patterson, James The Chef
Riddle, A. G. Winter world
Robb, J. D. Connections in death
Winslow, Don The Border
ADULT PLAYAWAYS:
Berg, Elizabeth Night of miracles
Enger, Leif Virgil Wander
Lepore, Jill These truths
Stewart, Amy Miss Kopp just won't quit
Cartaya, Pablo Marcus Vega doesn't speak spanish
Selfors, Suzanne Wedgie and Gizmo vs. the Toff
Deveraux, Jude The Willing murder
DVD'S:
28 Days later
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers the spy who shagged me
Austin Powers
Christopher Robin
Crazy rich Asians
Dolphin Tale
First man
Harvey
Leap!
National Velvet
Osmosis Jones
Planes, trains, and automobiles
Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Sixteen candles
Small Foot
The 40 Year old virgin
Whisper of the heart
Won't you be my neighbor?
