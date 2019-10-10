Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of October 2019:
ADULT FICTION:
Barclay, Linwood – Elevator Pitch
Berg, Patti – In This Together
Cabot, Meg – No Judgments
Carter, Charlotte – New Beginnings
Coble, Colleen – Secrets at Cedar Cabin
Corey, James S. A. – Caliban's War
Cornwell, Patricia Daniels – Quantum
Coulter, Catherine – Fire Song
Deveraux, Jude – Met Her Match
Dodge, Vera – Do You See What I See?
Eason, Lynette – Code of Valor
Fisher, Suzanne Woods – On a Summer Tide
Graham, Heather – The Stalking
Hannon, Irene – Driftwood Bay
Hunt, Diann – Growing Pains
Jance, Judith A. – Sins of the Fathers: A J.P. Beaumont Novel
Krueger, William Kent – This Tender Land
Lagercrantz, David – The Girl Who Lived Twice
Le Carré, John – The Night Manager: A Novel
Michaels, Fern – Spirit of the Season
Mills, Kyle – Lethal Agent: A Mitch Rapp Novel
North, Alex – The Whisper Man: A Novel
Obreht, Téa – Inland: A Novel
Penny, Louise – A Better Man
Penny, Louise – The Beautiful Mystery: A Chief Inspector Gamache Novel
Prescott, Lara – The Secrets We Kept
Remender, Rick – True Atonement
Robb, J. D. – Vendetta in Death
Rodgers, Anne Marie – Home for Christmas
Rodgers, Anne Marie – New Horizons
Rodgers, Anne Marie – Turning the Tables
Salvatore, R. A. – Boundless
Steel, Danielle – The Dark Side: A Novel
Unger, Lisa – The Stranger Inside
Walter, Jess – Beautiful Ruins
Warren, Susan – May Knox
ADULT LARGE PRINT:
Dekker, Ted – The Girl Behind the Red Rope
Patterson, James – Killer Instinct
Phillips, Helen – The Need: A Novel
Taylor, Mary Ellen – Winter Cottage
ADULT NON-FICTION:
Doughty, Caitlin – Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs? Big Questions From Tiny Mortals About Death
Dostie, Ryan Leigh – Formation: A Woman's Memoir of Stepping Out of Line
Nayeri, Dina – The Ungrateful Refugee: What Immigrants Never Tell You
Keefe, Patrick Radden – Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland
Weaver, H. Dwight – Missouri Caves in History and Legend
Horowitz, Alexandra – Our Dogs, Ourselves: The Story of a Singular Bond
Shaw, Hannah René – Tiny but Mighty: Kitten Lady's Guide to Saving the Most Vulnerable Felines
Garcia, Cassy Joy – Cook Once Eat All Week: 26 Weeks of Gluten-Free, Affordable Meal Prep to Preserve Your Time & Sanity
Bavousett, Glenn B. – World War II Aircraft in Combat
Rigge, Simon – War in the Outposts
Mattis, James N. – Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead
Dunbar-Ortiz, Roxanne – An Indigenous Peoples' History of the United States
Pirro, Jeanine – Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge: The Left's Plot to Remake America
EASY READERS:
Barker, Erin – Mr. Pumpkin's Tea Party
Barnett, Mac – Leo: A Ghost Story
Bryan, Sean – A Boy and His Bunny
Cocca-Leffler, Maryann – Let It Snow
Dewdney, Anna – Llama Llama Mess Mess Mess
Harney, Jennifer – Underwear
Johnston, Teresa – Thanksgiving for Emily Ann
Magic Eye: A New Way of Looking at the World
Raposo, Joe – Sing: ... Sing a Song ...
Robinson, Lisa – Pirates Don't Go to Kindergarten!
Scanlon, Liz Garton – One Dark Bird
Toht, Patricia – Pick a Pumpkin
Wallace, Adam – How to Catch a Monster
Watkins, Caroline – Giracula
Willems, Mo – An Elephant & Piggie Biggie-Biggie!
JUNIOR FICTION:
Freeman, Martha – Zap!
Janowitz, Jessie – The Doughnut Fix
Martin, Ann M – Boy-Crazy Stacey (The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel #7)
Mlynowski, Sarah – The Big Shrink (Upside-Down Magic #6)
Mlynowski, Sarah – Weather or Not (Upside-Down Magic #5)
Patterson, James – Max Einstein: Rebels with a Cause
Schwab, Victoria – Tunnel of Bones (City of Ghosts #2)
Scieszka, Jon – Mission One: The Plant Planet (Astronauts)
Seidler, Tor – Oh, Rats!
Simpson, Dana – Unicorn on a Roll (Phoebe and Her Unicorn Series Book 2)
JUNIOR NON-FICTION:
Jenkins, Steve – Dinosaurs: By the Numbers
Jenkins, Steve – Look Again: Secrets of Animal Camouflage
Feldman, Thea – A Sea Otter to the Rescue
Seuss Dr. – Seuss's Horse Museum
YOUNG ADULT FICTION:
Blake, Kendare – Five Dark Fates (Three Dark Crowns)
Braswell, Liz – As Old as Time: A Twisted Tale
Card, Orson Scott – Lost and Found
Cervantes, Jennifer – Storm Runner Novel: The Fire Keeper
Hernandez, Carlos Alberto – Sal and Gabi Break the Universe
Horikoshi, Khei – My Hero Academia
Hunter, Erin – Smoke Mountain
Khorram, Adib – Darius The Great Is Not Okay
Larson, Hope – All Summer Long
Lee, Stacey – Downstairs Girl
Mahurin, Shelby – Serpent & Dove
McCarthy, Cori – Now a Major Motion Picture
Myracle, Lauren – Under the Moon: A Catwoman Tale
Rowell, Rainbow – Pumpkinheads
Scott, Michael – The Necromancer - The Secrets of the Immortal Nicholas Flamel
Scott, Michael – The Sorceress: The Secrets of the Immortal Nicholas Flamel
Scott, Michael – The Warlock: The Secrets of the Immortal Nicholas Flamel #5
Skye, Obert – Wizard for Hire
Yoon, David – Frankly in Love
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTON:
Miller, Sarah – The Dionne Quintuplets: A Childhood Exploited
Markham, Lauren –The Far Away Brothers: Two Teenage Immigrants Making a Life in America
ADULT BOOKS ON CD:
Atwood, Margaret – The Testaments
Johnson, Craig – Land of Wolves
King, Stephen – The Institute
Patterson, James – Killer Instinct
Robb, J. D. – Vendetta inDeath
ADULT MP3 BOOKS:
Oke, Janette – When Comes the Spring
DVDS:
Green Book
Old School: Unrated
Operation Petticoat
When the Game Stands Tall
