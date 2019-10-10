{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month of October 2019:

ADULT FICTION:

Barclay, Linwood – Elevator Pitch

Berg, Patti – In This Together

Cabot, Meg – No Judgments

Carter, Charlotte – New Beginnings

Coble, Colleen – Secrets at Cedar Cabin

Corey, James S. A. – Caliban's War

Cornwell, Patricia Daniels – Quantum

Coulter, Catherine – Fire Song

Deveraux, Jude – Met Her Match

Dodge, Vera – Do You See What I See?

Eason, Lynette – Code of Valor

Fisher, Suzanne Woods – On a Summer Tide

Graham, Heather – The Stalking

Hannon, Irene – Driftwood Bay

Hunt, Diann – Growing Pains

Jance, Judith A. – Sins of the Fathers: A J.P. Beaumont Novel

Krueger, William Kent – This Tender Land

Lagercrantz, David – The Girl Who Lived Twice

Le Carré, John – The Night Manager: A Novel

Michaels, Fern – Spirit of the Season

Mills, Kyle – Lethal Agent: A Mitch Rapp Novel

North, Alex – The Whisper Man: A Novel

Obreht, Téa – Inland: A Novel

Penny, Louise – A Better Man

Penny, Louise – The Beautiful Mystery: A Chief Inspector Gamache Novel

Prescott, Lara – The Secrets We Kept

Remender, Rick – True Atonement

Robb, J. D. – Vendetta in Death

Rodgers, Anne Marie – Home for Christmas

Rodgers, Anne Marie – New Horizons

Rodgers, Anne Marie – Turning the Tables

Salvatore, R. A. – Boundless

Steel, Danielle – The Dark Side: A Novel

Unger, Lisa – The Stranger Inside

Walter, Jess – Beautiful Ruins

Warren, Susan – May Knox

ADULT LARGE PRINT:

Dekker, Ted – The Girl Behind the Red Rope

Patterson, James – Killer Instinct

Phillips, Helen – The Need: A Novel

Taylor, Mary Ellen – Winter Cottage

ADULT NON-FICTION:

Doughty, Caitlin – Will My Cat Eat My Eyeballs? Big Questions From Tiny Mortals About Death

Dostie, Ryan Leigh – Formation: A Woman's Memoir of Stepping Out of Line

Nayeri, Dina – The Ungrateful Refugee: What Immigrants Never Tell You

Keefe, Patrick Radden – Say Nothing: A True Story of Murder and Memory in Northern Ireland

Weaver, H. Dwight – Missouri Caves in History and Legend

Horowitz, Alexandra – Our Dogs, Ourselves: The Story of a Singular Bond

Shaw, Hannah René – Tiny but Mighty: Kitten Lady's Guide to Saving the Most Vulnerable Felines

Garcia, Cassy Joy – Cook Once Eat All Week: 26 Weeks of Gluten-Free, Affordable Meal Prep to Preserve Your Time & Sanity

Bavousett, Glenn B. – World War II Aircraft in Combat

Rigge, Simon – War in the Outposts

Mattis, James N. – Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead

Dunbar-Ortiz, Roxanne – An Indigenous Peoples' History of the United States

Pirro, Jeanine – Radicals, Resistance, and Revenge: The Left's Plot to Remake America

EASY READERS:

Barker, Erin – Mr. Pumpkin's Tea Party

Barnett, Mac – Leo: A Ghost Story

Bryan, Sean – A Boy and His Bunny

Cocca-Leffler, Maryann – Let It Snow

Dewdney, Anna – Llama Llama Mess Mess Mess

Harney, Jennifer – Underwear

Johnston, Teresa – Thanksgiving for Emily Ann

Magic Eye: A New Way of Looking at the World

Raposo, Joe – Sing: ... Sing a Song ...

Robinson, Lisa – Pirates Don't Go to Kindergarten!

Scanlon, Liz Garton – One Dark Bird

Toht, Patricia – Pick a Pumpkin

Wallace, Adam – How to Catch a Monster

Watkins, Caroline – Giracula

Willems, Mo – An Elephant & Piggie Biggie-Biggie!

JUNIOR FICTION:

Freeman, Martha – Zap!

Janowitz, Jessie – The Doughnut Fix

Martin, Ann M – Boy-Crazy Stacey (The Baby-Sitters Club Graphic Novel #7)

Mlynowski, Sarah – The Big Shrink (Upside-Down Magic #6)

Mlynowski, Sarah – Weather or Not (Upside-Down Magic #5)

Patterson, James – Max Einstein: Rebels with a Cause

Schwab, Victoria – Tunnel of Bones (City of Ghosts #2)

Scieszka, Jon – Mission One: The Plant Planet (Astronauts)

Seidler, Tor – Oh, Rats!

Simpson, Dana – Unicorn on a Roll (Phoebe and Her Unicorn Series Book 2)

JUNIOR NON-FICTION:

Jenkins, Steve – Dinosaurs: By the Numbers

Jenkins, Steve – Look Again: Secrets of Animal Camouflage

Feldman, Thea – A Sea Otter to the Rescue

Seuss Dr. – Seuss's Horse Museum

YOUNG ADULT FICTION:

Blake, Kendare – Five Dark Fates (Three Dark Crowns)

Braswell, Liz – As Old as Time: A Twisted Tale

Card, Orson Scott – Lost and Found

Cervantes, Jennifer – Storm Runner Novel: The Fire Keeper

Hernandez, Carlos Alberto – Sal and Gabi Break the Universe

Horikoshi, Khei – My Hero Academia

Hunter, Erin – Smoke Mountain

Khorram, Adib – Darius The Great Is Not Okay

Larson, Hope – All Summer Long

Lee, Stacey – Downstairs Girl

Mahurin, Shelby – Serpent & Dove

McCarthy, Cori – Now a Major Motion Picture

Myracle, Lauren – Under the Moon: A Catwoman Tale

Rowell, Rainbow – Pumpkinheads

Scott, Michael – The Necromancer - The Secrets of the Immortal Nicholas Flamel

Scott, Michael – The Sorceress: The Secrets of the Immortal Nicholas Flamel

Scott, Michael – The Warlock: The Secrets of the Immortal Nicholas Flamel #5

Skye, Obert – Wizard for Hire

Yoon, David – Frankly in Love

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTON:

Miller, Sarah – The Dionne Quintuplets: A Childhood Exploited

Markham, Lauren –The Far Away Brothers: Two Teenage Immigrants Making a Life in America

ADULT BOOKS ON CD:

Atwood, Margaret – The Testaments

Johnson, Craig – Land of Wolves

King, Stephen – The Institute

Patterson, James – Killer Instinct

Robb, J. D. – Vendetta inDeath

ADULT MP3 BOOKS:

Oke, Janette – When Comes the Spring

DVDS:

Green Book

Old School: Unrated

Operation Petticoat

When the Game Stands Tall

