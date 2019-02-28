Try 3 months for $3
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month — updated as of Feb. 21.

ADULT FICTION:

Adams, Taylor  No exit: a novel  

* Alexander, Tasha A fatal waltz

* Alexander, Tasha Tears of pearl

Arden, Katherine  The winter of the witch

Baker, Kyle  Nat Turner 

Banks, Maya  Men out of uniform  

Banks, Maya  No place to run  

Barry, Jessica  Freefall

* Barton, Fiona The Suspect

* Berney, Louis November road

Brackston, Paula  The little shop of found things  

* Bradley, C. Alan The Golden tresses of the dead

Brooks, Terry  The Skaar invasion: the fall of Shannara  

* Burke, James The New Iberia blues

Burton, Jaci  Riding the night  

* Chen, Mike Here and now and then

* Chetwynd, Catana Little moments of love

Clowes, Daniel  Ghost world 

Cooke, Darwyn  Superman: Kryptonite 

Mairowitz, David Zane  Kafka 

Delinsky, Barbara  Fulfillment  

Dini, Paul  Batman, black and white 

Dodd, Christina  Virtue Falls

Dodson, DeAnna Julie  The diary in the attic  

Dodson, DeAnna Julie  The legacy in the attic  

Above the dreamless dead: World War I in poetry and comics 

Fields, Jan  Designs to die for  

Foley, Gaelen  My wicked marquess  

Franklin, Ariana  Mistress of the art of death  

Gingrich, Newt  Duplicity

Gingrich, Newt  Treason

Gingrich, Newt  Vengeance

Goodkind, Terry  Siege of stone: Sister of Darkness  

* Harper, Jane The lost man

Harper, Karen  The hiding place  

Hunter, Stephen  Soft target 

* Jenoff, Pam The lost girls of Paris

Jewell, Lisa  Watching you

* Johnston, Tim The current

Kelly, Julia  The light over London  

* Kowal, Mary The calculating stars

Marvel masterworks presents Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Vol. 1 

Lescroart, John T.  The rule of law

Lodge, Gytha  She lies in wait

* Lundberg, Sofia The Red address book

* McCarthy, Kevin Wolves of Eden

McCrite, K. D.  A Stony Point Christmas  

* Michaelides, Alex The silent patient

Moore, Alan  Superman 

Morrison, Grant  All-star Superman 

Neggers, Carla  Heron's Cove  

Nevins, Jess  A blazing world: the unofficial companion to The league of extraordinary gentlemen, volume two 

Nevins, Jess  Heroes & monsters: the unofficial companion to The league of extraordinary gentlemen 

Nevins, Jess  Impossible territories: the unofficial companion to The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen : the black dossier 

* Noble, Diane By word of mouth

O'Clare, Lorie  Run wild  

O'Donnell, Mary  Angels in the attic  

Palmer, Pamela  Ecstasy untamed  

Palmer, Pamela  Hunger untamed  

Palmer, Pamela  Passion untamed  

Patterson, James  Liar Liar  

Penny, Louise  Kingdom of the blind  

* Perks, Heidi Her one mistake

Phillips, Rachael O.  A Silent Betrayal  

Reid, Iain  Foe

Richtel, Matt  Dead on arrival

Robotham, Michael  Life or death  

Rogers, Rosemary  Scoundrel's honor  

Rollins, James  Crucible: a thriller  

Setterfield, Diane  Once upon a river

Shapiro, Barbara A.  The collector's apprentice

Shayne, Maggie  Twilight prophecy  

Showalter, Gena  Ecstasy in darkness  

Smith, Jeff  Shazam! The Monster Society of Evil 

Steel, Danielle  Turning point: a novel  

Steranko, Jim  Marvel masterworks presents Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Vol. 2 

Stevens, Dave  The Rocketeer: the complete adventures 

* Stewart, Amy Miss Kopp's midnight confessions

Stoker, Dacre  Dracul  

* Thorne, Sally 99 percent mine

Tremblay, Paul  The cabin at the end of the world

Walker, Boo  Red Mountain rising  

Walker, Karen Thompson  The dreamers

Ward, J. R.  Lover mine: a novel of the Black Dagger Brotherhood  

Wendig, Chuck  Vultures  

Ditko, Steve  The Art of Ditko 

Zinn, Howard  A people's history of American empire: a graphic adaptation

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments