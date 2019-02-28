Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library during the month — updated as of Feb. 21.
ADULT FICTION:
Adams, Taylor No exit: a novel
* Alexander, Tasha A fatal waltz
* Alexander, Tasha Tears of pearl
Arden, Katherine The winter of the witch
Baker, Kyle Nat Turner
Banks, Maya Men out of uniform
Banks, Maya No place to run
Barry, Jessica Freefall
* Barton, Fiona The Suspect
* Berney, Louis November road
Brackston, Paula The little shop of found things
* Bradley, C. Alan The Golden tresses of the dead
Brooks, Terry The Skaar invasion: the fall of Shannara
* Burke, James The New Iberia blues
Burton, Jaci Riding the night
* Chen, Mike Here and now and then
* Chetwynd, Catana Little moments of love
Clowes, Daniel Ghost world
Cooke, Darwyn Superman: Kryptonite
Mairowitz, David Zane Kafka
Delinsky, Barbara Fulfillment
Dini, Paul Batman, black and white
Dodd, Christina Virtue Falls
Dodson, DeAnna Julie The diary in the attic
Dodson, DeAnna Julie The legacy in the attic
Above the dreamless dead: World War I in poetry and comics
Fields, Jan Designs to die for
Foley, Gaelen My wicked marquess
Franklin, Ariana Mistress of the art of death
Gingrich, Newt Duplicity
Gingrich, Newt Treason
Gingrich, Newt Vengeance
Goodkind, Terry Siege of stone: Sister of Darkness
* Harper, Jane The lost man
Harper, Karen The hiding place
Hunter, Stephen Soft target
* Jenoff, Pam The lost girls of Paris
Jewell, Lisa Watching you
* Johnston, Tim The current
Kelly, Julia The light over London
* Kowal, Mary The calculating stars
Marvel masterworks presents Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Vol. 1
Lescroart, John T. The rule of law
Lodge, Gytha She lies in wait
* Lundberg, Sofia The Red address book
* McCarthy, Kevin Wolves of Eden
McCrite, K. D. A Stony Point Christmas
* Michaelides, Alex The silent patient
Moore, Alan Superman
Morrison, Grant All-star Superman
Neggers, Carla Heron's Cove
Nevins, Jess A blazing world: the unofficial companion to The league of extraordinary gentlemen, volume two
Nevins, Jess Heroes & monsters: the unofficial companion to The league of extraordinary gentlemen
Nevins, Jess Impossible territories: the unofficial companion to The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen : the black dossier
* Noble, Diane By word of mouth
O'Clare, Lorie Run wild
O'Donnell, Mary Angels in the attic
Palmer, Pamela Ecstasy untamed
Palmer, Pamela Hunger untamed
Palmer, Pamela Passion untamed
Patterson, James Liar Liar
Penny, Louise Kingdom of the blind
* Perks, Heidi Her one mistake
Phillips, Rachael O. A Silent Betrayal
Reid, Iain Foe
Richtel, Matt Dead on arrival
Robotham, Michael Life or death
Rogers, Rosemary Scoundrel's honor
Rollins, James Crucible: a thriller
Setterfield, Diane Once upon a river
Shapiro, Barbara A. The collector's apprentice
Shayne, Maggie Twilight prophecy
Showalter, Gena Ecstasy in darkness
Smith, Jeff Shazam! The Monster Society of Evil
Steel, Danielle Turning point: a novel
Steranko, Jim Marvel masterworks presents Nick Fury, Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D. Vol. 2
Stevens, Dave The Rocketeer: the complete adventures
* Stewart, Amy Miss Kopp's midnight confessions
Stoker, Dacre Dracul
* Thorne, Sally 99 percent mine
Tremblay, Paul The cabin at the end of the world
Walker, Boo Red Mountain rising
Walker, Karen Thompson The dreamers
Ward, J. R. Lover mine: a novel of the Black Dagger Brotherhood
Wendig, Chuck Vultures
Ditko, Steve The Art of Ditko
Zinn, Howard A people's history of American empire: a graphic adaptation
