{{featured_button_text}}
Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library in June. Books with * before the author's name were added as of Jul 18.

ADULT FICTION:

Adams, Elizabeth: Crosswords and Chamomile

Alexander, Tasha: A Crimson Warning: A Lady Emily Mystery

Alexander, Tasha: Dangerous to Know: A Novel of Suspense

* Atkins, Ace: The Shameless

* Balogh, Mary: Someone to Honor

Card, Orson Scott: The Hive

Carter, Charlotte: Plundered Treasure

Clipston, Amy: An Amish Reunion: Four Stories

Cussler, Clive: The Oracle

Dodge, Vera: To a Tea

Eckhardt, Kristin: A Wing and a Prayer

Eckhardt, Kristin: The Catbird Caper

Fields, Jan: Rag Doll in the Attic

Fields, Jan: The Cats & The Riddle

* Flanagan, Richard: The Sound of One Hand Clapping

Foley, Lucy: The Hunting Party: A Novel

Green, Jocelyn: A Refuge Assured

Greene, Carolyn: The Stork's Surprise

Harris, Charlaine: Small Kingdoms and Other Stories

Harris, Ellen: A Beautiful Sound

Harris, Ellen: Angels Among Us

Harris, Ellen: The Call of the Loon

Haywood, Sarah: The Cactus

Hilderbrand, Elin: Summer of '69

Jackson, Lisa: Paranoid

Jagears, Melissa: A Chance At Forever

Jeffers, Sunni: A Puzzling Occurrence

Keane, Mary Beth: Ask Again, Yes: A Novel

Mehl, Nancy: Deadly echoes

Mehl, Nancy: Rising darkness

* Nesbo, Jo: Knife

O'Donnell, Mary: The Tapestry in the Attic

* Owens, Betty: Amelia's Legacy

* Patterson, James: Sophia Princess Amoung Beasts

Peterson, Tracie: Wherever You Go

Plunkett, Susan: A Taste of Tradition

Plunkett, Susan: Night Song

Richards, Emilie: A Family of Strangers

* Roberts, Nora: Under Currents

* Sharpero, Rich: Rin, Tougue and Dorner

Sleeman, Susan: Web of Deceit

Steel, Danielle: Lost and Found: A Novel

Thor, Brad: Backlash: A Thriller

Vogt, Beth K.: Moments We Forget

Weiner, Jennifer: Mrs. Everything: A Novel

* Wellington, David: Positive

* Wendig, Chuck: Wanderers

Woods, Amy: O Christmas Tea

Y'Barbo, Kathleen: My Heart Belongs in Galveston, Texas: Madeline's Search

ADULT LARGE PRINT:

* Bybee, Catherine: Fool Me Once

* Cameron, Marc: Open Carry

* Choo, Yangsze: The Night Tiger

* Connolly, Maureen: Little Lovely Things

* Eisler, Barry: The Killer Collective

* Gilbert, Elizabeth: City of Girls

* Hilderbrand, Elin: Summer of '69

Johnstone, William W.: Texas John Slaughter: The Edge of Hell

* London, Julia: The Charmer in Chaps

Patterson, James: Unsolved

Peterson, Tracie: Wherever You Go

Red, Eric: Hanging Fire

* Steel, Danielle: Lost and Found

* Weiner, Jennifer: Mrs. Everything

ADULT NON-FICTION:

Atkinson, Rick: The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777

* Benjamin, Melanie: Mistress of the Ritz

Brooks, David: The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life

Cosh, Sylvia: The Crochet Workbook

Dooley, Jordan Lee: Own Your Everyday: Overcome the Pressure to Prove and Show Up for What You Were Made to Do

Kugler, Rob: A Dog Named Beautiful: A Marine, a Dog, and a Long Road Trip Home

McRaven, William H.: Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations

Olski, Pat: Dishcloths to Crochet: Fun Designs to Brighten Your Kitchen!

Slump, Marinke: Crochet Mandalas

* Suskind, Ron: The One Percent Doctrine

Walters, James: Crochet Workshop

William, Anthony: Medical Medium Celery Juice: The Most Powerful Medicine of Our Time Healing Millions Worldwide

Wilson, Maureen: Kind of Coping: An Illustrated Look at Life with Anxiety

Wohlleben, Peter: The Hidden Life of Trees: The Illustrated Edition

Masterpieces of Irish Crochet Lace: Techniques, Patterns, Instructions

Favorite Irish Crochet Designs

150 Favorite Crochet Designs

Floral Crochet

The Crocheter's Treasure Chest: 80 Classic Patterns for Tablecloths, Bedspreads, Doilies, and Edgings

Block: 1.4: An Idea Book

Block: 3.1: An Idea Book

Block: 4.2: An Idea Book

EASY READERS:

Biedrzycki, David: Breaking News, Alien Alert

Eggers, Dave: Abner & Ian Get Right-Side Up

Freedman, Claire: Aliens in Underpants Save the World

Hare, John: Field Trip to the Moon

Kelly, Mark E.: Mousetronaut

Lee, Hyeon-Ju: The Happiest Tree

Martin, Bill: Chicka Chicka ABC

Miller, Kelly Leigh: I Am a Wolf

Ondaatje, Griffin: Muddy: The Raccoon Who Stole Dishes

Stutzman, Jonathan: Llama Destroys the World

Sullivan, Tom: Out There

Woodcock, Fiona: Hello

Play with Blue

JUNIOR FICTION:

Applegate, Katherine: Endling: The First

Barry, Dave: Science Fair: A Story of Mystery, Danger, International Suspense, and a Very Nervous Frog

Bennett, Jeffrey O.: Max Goes to Jupiter: A Science Adventure with Max the Dog

Durst, Sarah Beth: Spark

Hermes, Patricia: Westward to Home: Joshua's Oregon Trail Diary

Hope, Laura Lee: The Bobbsey Twins on a Houseboat

Julianelle, Patrick: Popular MMOs Presents Enter the Mine

Kinney, Jeff: Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Journal

Lupica, Mike: Batting Order

Myers, Bill: The Machine

Nimmo, Jenny: The Secret Kingdom

Parry, Rosanne: A Wolf Called Wander

Winick, Judd: Hilo: Then Everything Went Wrong

JUNIOR NON-FICTION:

Brooks, Philip: Invaders from Outer Space: Real-Life Stories of UFOs

Gravel, Elise: The Mushroom Fan Club

Macaulay, David: Crossing on Time: Steam Engines, Fast Ships, and a Journey to the New World

Page, Robin: Seeds Move!

Raatma, Lucia: Charles Lindbergh: Pilot

Rabe, Tish: There's No Place Like Space

YOUNG ADULT:

Brandes, Nadine: Romanov

Carr, Patrick W.: The Shattered Vigil

Carr, Patrick W.: The Shock of Night

Clark, Lillian: Immoral Code

De La Cruz, Melissa: Escape from the Isle of the Lost

Dessen, Sarah: The Rest of the Story

Goo, Maurene: Somewhere Only We Know

Harland, Richard: Liberator

Horowitz, Anthony: Scorpia

Kaufman, Amie: Aurora Rising Vol. 1

Legrand, Claire: Kingsbane: The Empirium Trilogy Book 2

Matharu, Taran: The Chosen

Sandell, Lisa Ann: Song of the Sparrow

Shan, Darren: Cirque du Freak: Lord of the Shadows

Stevenson, Noelle: Lumberjanes: Out of Time Vol. 4

YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION:

Anderson, Laurie Halse: Shout

Kuykendall, Alexandra: The Artist's Daughter

JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS:

Medina, Meg: Merci Suarez Changes Gears

Shaw, Fiona: Outwalkers

ADULT BOOKS ON CD:

* Atkinson, Kate: Big Sky

Cussler, Clive: The Oracle

Gilbert, Elizabeth: City of Girls

Maden, Mike: Enemy Contact

Oke, Janette: When Calls the Heart

Patterson, James: Unsolved

Steel, Danielle: Lost and Found PB

* Woods, Stuart: Cut and Thrust

* Woods, Stuart: Naked Greed

Woods, Stuart: Skin Game

* Woods, Stuart: Unnatural Acts

DVDS:

Catch and Release

Daredevil

Dirty Dancing

Dunkirk

The Expanse Season One

Killers

Mary Poppins Returns

National Treasure

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Sunshine

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments