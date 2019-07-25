Farmington Public Library additions

The following materials were added to the Farmington Public Library in June. Books with * before the author's name were added as of Jul 18.
ADULT FICTION:
Adams, Elizabeth: Crosswords and Chamomile
Alexander, Tasha: A Crimson Warning: A Lady Emily Mystery
Alexander, Tasha: Dangerous to Know: A Novel of Suspense
* Atkins, Ace: The Shameless
* Balogh, Mary: Someone to Honor
Card, Orson Scott: The Hive
Carter, Charlotte: Plundered Treasure
Clipston, Amy: An Amish Reunion: Four Stories
Cussler, Clive: The Oracle
Dodge, Vera: To a Tea
Eckhardt, Kristin: A Wing and a Prayer
Eckhardt, Kristin: The Catbird Caper
Fields, Jan: Rag Doll in the Attic
Fields, Jan: The Cats & The Riddle
* Flanagan, Richard: The Sound of One Hand Clapping
Foley, Lucy: The Hunting Party: A Novel
Green, Jocelyn: A Refuge Assured
Greene, Carolyn: The Stork's Surprise
Harris, Charlaine: Small Kingdoms and Other Stories
Harris, Ellen: A Beautiful Sound
Harris, Ellen: Angels Among Us
Harris, Ellen: The Call of the Loon
Haywood, Sarah: The Cactus
Hilderbrand, Elin: Summer of '69
Jackson, Lisa: Paranoid
Jagears, Melissa: A Chance At Forever
Jeffers, Sunni: A Puzzling Occurrence
Keane, Mary Beth: Ask Again, Yes: A Novel
Mehl, Nancy: Deadly echoes
Mehl, Nancy: Rising darkness
* Nesbo, Jo: Knife
O'Donnell, Mary: The Tapestry in the Attic
* Owens, Betty: Amelia's Legacy
* Patterson, James: Sophia Princess Amoung Beasts
Peterson, Tracie: Wherever You Go
Plunkett, Susan: A Taste of Tradition
Plunkett, Susan: Night Song
Richards, Emilie: A Family of Strangers
* Roberts, Nora: Under Currents
* Sharpero, Rich: Rin, Tougue and Dorner
Sleeman, Susan: Web of Deceit
Steel, Danielle: Lost and Found: A Novel
Thor, Brad: Backlash: A Thriller
Vogt, Beth K.: Moments We Forget
Weiner, Jennifer: Mrs. Everything: A Novel
* Wellington, David: Positive
* Wendig, Chuck: Wanderers
Woods, Amy: O Christmas Tea
Y'Barbo, Kathleen: My Heart Belongs in Galveston, Texas: Madeline's Search
ADULT LARGE PRINT:
* Bybee, Catherine: Fool Me Once
* Cameron, Marc: Open Carry
* Choo, Yangsze: The Night Tiger
* Connolly, Maureen: Little Lovely Things
* Eisler, Barry: The Killer Collective
* Gilbert, Elizabeth: City of Girls
* Hilderbrand, Elin: Summer of '69
Johnstone, William W.: Texas John Slaughter: The Edge of Hell
* London, Julia: The Charmer in Chaps
Patterson, James: Unsolved
Peterson, Tracie: Wherever You Go
Red, Eric: Hanging Fire
* Steel, Danielle: Lost and Found
* Weiner, Jennifer: Mrs. Everything
ADULT NON-FICTION:
Atkinson, Rick: The British Are Coming: The War for America, Lexington to Princeton, 1775-1777
* Benjamin, Melanie: Mistress of the Ritz
Brooks, David: The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life
Cosh, Sylvia: The Crochet Workbook
Dooley, Jordan Lee: Own Your Everyday: Overcome the Pressure to Prove and Show Up for What You Were Made to Do
Kugler, Rob: A Dog Named Beautiful: A Marine, a Dog, and a Long Road Trip Home
McRaven, William H.: Sea Stories: My Life in Special Operations
Olski, Pat: Dishcloths to Crochet: Fun Designs to Brighten Your Kitchen!
Slump, Marinke: Crochet Mandalas
* Suskind, Ron: The One Percent Doctrine
Walters, James: Crochet Workshop
William, Anthony: Medical Medium Celery Juice: The Most Powerful Medicine of Our Time Healing Millions Worldwide
Wilson, Maureen: Kind of Coping: An Illustrated Look at Life with Anxiety
Wohlleben, Peter: The Hidden Life of Trees: The Illustrated Edition
Masterpieces of Irish Crochet Lace: Techniques, Patterns, Instructions
Favorite Irish Crochet Designs
150 Favorite Crochet Designs
Floral Crochet
The Crocheter's Treasure Chest: 80 Classic Patterns for Tablecloths, Bedspreads, Doilies, and Edgings
Block: 1.4: An Idea Book
Block: 3.1: An Idea Book
Block: 4.2: An Idea Book
EASY READERS:
Biedrzycki, David: Breaking News, Alien Alert
Eggers, Dave: Abner & Ian Get Right-Side Up
Freedman, Claire: Aliens in Underpants Save the World
Hare, John: Field Trip to the Moon
Kelly, Mark E.: Mousetronaut
Lee, Hyeon-Ju: The Happiest Tree
Martin, Bill: Chicka Chicka ABC
Miller, Kelly Leigh: I Am a Wolf
Ondaatje, Griffin: Muddy: The Raccoon Who Stole Dishes
Stutzman, Jonathan: Llama Destroys the World
Sullivan, Tom: Out There
Woodcock, Fiona: Hello
Play with Blue
JUNIOR FICTION:
Applegate, Katherine: Endling: The First
Barry, Dave: Science Fair: A Story of Mystery, Danger, International Suspense, and a Very Nervous Frog
Bennett, Jeffrey O.: Max Goes to Jupiter: A Science Adventure with Max the Dog
Durst, Sarah Beth: Spark
Hermes, Patricia: Westward to Home: Joshua's Oregon Trail Diary
Hope, Laura Lee: The Bobbsey Twins on a Houseboat
Julianelle, Patrick: Popular MMOs Presents Enter the Mine
Kinney, Jeff: Diary of an Awesome Friendly Kid: Rowley Jefferson's Journal
Lupica, Mike: Batting Order
Myers, Bill: The Machine
Nimmo, Jenny: The Secret Kingdom
Parry, Rosanne: A Wolf Called Wander
Winick, Judd: Hilo: Then Everything Went Wrong
JUNIOR NON-FICTION:
Brooks, Philip: Invaders from Outer Space: Real-Life Stories of UFOs
Gravel, Elise: The Mushroom Fan Club
Macaulay, David: Crossing on Time: Steam Engines, Fast Ships, and a Journey to the New World
Page, Robin: Seeds Move!
Raatma, Lucia: Charles Lindbergh: Pilot
Rabe, Tish: There's No Place Like Space
YOUNG ADULT:
Brandes, Nadine: Romanov
Carr, Patrick W.: The Shattered Vigil
Carr, Patrick W.: The Shock of Night
Clark, Lillian: Immoral Code
De La Cruz, Melissa: Escape from the Isle of the Lost
Dessen, Sarah: The Rest of the Story
Goo, Maurene: Somewhere Only We Know
Harland, Richard: Liberator
Horowitz, Anthony: Scorpia
Kaufman, Amie: Aurora Rising Vol. 1
Legrand, Claire: Kingsbane: The Empirium Trilogy Book 2
Matharu, Taran: The Chosen
Sandell, Lisa Ann: Song of the Sparrow
Shan, Darren: Cirque du Freak: Lord of the Shadows
Stevenson, Noelle: Lumberjanes: Out of Time Vol. 4
YOUNG ADULT NON-FICTION:
Anderson, Laurie Halse: Shout
Kuykendall, Alexandra: The Artist's Daughter
JUNIOR PLAYAWAYS:
Medina, Meg: Merci Suarez Changes Gears
Shaw, Fiona: Outwalkers
ADULT BOOKS ON CD:
* Atkinson, Kate: Big Sky
Cussler, Clive: The Oracle
Gilbert, Elizabeth: City of Girls
Maden, Mike: Enemy Contact
Oke, Janette: When Calls the Heart
Patterson, James: Unsolved
Steel, Danielle: Lost and Found PB
* Woods, Stuart: Cut and Thrust
* Woods, Stuart: Naked Greed
Woods, Stuart: Skin Game
* Woods, Stuart: Unnatural Acts
DVDS:
Catch and Release
Daredevil
Dirty Dancing
Dunkirk
The Expanse Season One
Killers
Mary Poppins Returns
National Treasure
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Sunshine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.